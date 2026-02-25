Jimmy Dale Fishburn, 69, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away Saturday, February 21, 2026.

Born December 10, 1956, and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana, Jimmy was a man who believed in hard work and dedicated 41 years of faithful service to PepsiCo/Gatorade before retiring in 2019 at the age of 62.

Jimmy loved the simple things in life — fishing, hunting and riding the roads of West Virginia. Those drives brought him peace and many opportunities to brag about all the deer he would see and count.

Jimmy loved his family well. So much so, he helped raise many, providing mentorship and a safe place for them to call home.

He was a straight shooter, and many loved him for exactly that reason. His favorite saying, often delivered with a calm shrug, was, “It is what it is,” and you knew he meant it.

In the months leading up to his passing, Jimmy’s prayers grew sweeter. When he felt well enough, he attended Southwest Church of the Nazarene in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jimmy was preceded in death by his father, Theodore Fishburn; mother, Clara Jean Fishburn; sister, Anna Marie Fishburn; and a nephew, Jeff Miller

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Lisa B. Fishburn; son, Albert L. Fishburn (Brittany); great-nephews, Devin Branham, Dylan Branham (Annabelle) and Dayton Branham; sister, Margaret Branham (Chris), and their sons, Doug and Brent; brother, Dave Fishburn (Terry), and daughter, Shawn, and son, Andy; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Jimmy will be remembered and deeply missed by his family and closest friends.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, March 3, 2026, at Lantz Funeral Home with Pastor John Paul Burks officiating.

In keeping with Jimmy’s wishes, the body will be cremated.