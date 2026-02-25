Thursday, February 18, 1926

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Valandingham, of Marlinton, a daughter.

LETTER

Dear Editor: In the Times I noticed four different ones writing you concerning the big snow in the 1880s and I want to correct all of them as they are none right. Will say that I was married November 20, 1889, and the big snow started falling on December 16th and I was in Clifton Forge, and my wife was on Droop Mountain in Pocahontas County, and I rode a train to Ronceverte, and I walked most of the way from there to Droop Mountain. I was three days making the trip.

S. R. Allen

Lake Worth, Florida

GEORGE WASHINGTON

Around him was a galaxy of men unequaled in the history of the world. Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Marshall, Madison, Mason, Patrick Henry, Robert R. Livingston would each have been notable in any country of the world. Taken together, they are incomparable; yet Washington dominated all of them without effort. All cheerfully acknowledged his surpassing greatness and deferred to him without question. Franklin was a greater scientist than Washington; Hamilton, a greater financier; Jefferson, a greater political philosopher; Madison, a greater constitutional statesman; Marshall, a grea-ter jurist; Henry, a greater speaker; and Livingston, a greater diplomat.

In no particular excellence did Washington stand above them save in generalship. But in the balance of all his commanding faculties, in perfect control of tremendous passions, in the colossal weight of manhood, in the essential integrity of his lofty purpose and his irresistible will to do right, he outranked them all… Courage that never faltered, hon-or without a stain, truth without a flaw, justice devoid of a tinge of malice, patriotism without ambition, greatness without pride, religion based on humility and trust – all met and blended in this man.

“First in war, first in peace, first in the hearts of his countrymen…”

FARMERS ORGANIZE

Application has been made to George W. Sharp as Secretary of State, for a charter for the Pocahontas County Farm Bureau Service Company. The incorporators are Alva E. Moore, E. H. Williams, H. C. C. Willey, E. R. Sharp, Calvin W. Price, H. Reed Moore, Andrew Price, John W. Moore, Arden Killingsworth, W. L. Price, Frank Baxter. A board of five directors is provided for, and these are Alva E. Moore, E. H. Williams, Arden Killings-worth, John W. Moore and E. R. Sharp…

Some months ago, a large warehouse was purchased in Marlinton, with the view of forming a framer’s marketing association. The incorporation of this association is the second step. The success of the service company depends on the ability of the manager of the business and the willingness of the farmers to cooperate in marketing their produce. It will help the farmer by giving him an opportunity to help himself.

DIED

Mrs. Ellen Knapp Buzzard died at the home of Harmon Shinaberry on Knapps Creek. Had she lived until June 24, she would have been 101 years old. She was sick but a few days. Burial at the Buzzard graveyard near Frost. She was a daughter of Caleb Knapp, who lived on Greenbrier River near Clover Lick. Her husband was the late Sampson Buzzard. Mrs. Buzzard is survived by descendants numb- ering nearly four hundred souls.

Jacob Warwick Robertson died at his home near the coal tipple Sunday night, February 28, 1926. For many weeks, he has been ill with pneumonia. His age was 58 years. He is survived by his wife and two grown children. He was a member of the Baptist Church and a local minister of this denomination. Burial in Mt. View Cemetery. Thus, is noted the passing out of this life a respectable colored man. For many years, the deceased has worked for the C & O Railroad as tender of the Marlinton coal tipple. He was born and raised in Bath County.