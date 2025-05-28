Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

At its May 20 meeting, the Pocahontas County Board of Education recognized and honored the Teachers of the Year and Service Personnel of the Year for each school, as well as the county representatives who will be in the running for state accolades.

In addition to the recognition, the teachers and service personnel were all given new name badges, a sign for reserved parking, a certificate and a digital badge they can use on email and social media.

Service Personnel of the Year: Heather Simmons, Hillsboro Elementary School; Tonja Armstrong, Marlinton Elementary School; Teresa Kloecker, Green Bank Elementary-Middle School; and Cindy Pritt, Pocahontas County High School.

County Service Personnel of the year is Haley Cummins, of Marlinton Middle School.

Teachers of the Year: Jenny Calhoun, fourth grade at Hillsboro Elementary School; Cindy Himelrick, first grade at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School; Rachel McComb, math at Marlinton Middle School; and Cindy Solak, science at Pocahontas County High School.

County Teacher of the Year is Michelle Rose, first grade teacher at Marlinton Elementary School.

Superintendent Lynne Bostic said Rose has been a wonderful teacher – for students and staff. She has participated in grant programs to improve literacy and shared what she learned with her fellow teachers.

“She is also a leader in the county as the president of our local reading association,” Bostic said. “She mentioned that next year Pocahontas County reading association will host the state reading association conference. It’s going to be at The Greenbrier. She is organizing all of that as well, in her spare time.”

Last year, Rose was recognized as a nominee for the Dr. Jennie Bechtold Award which is awarded to teachers who demonstrate excellence in their classrooms.

The board congratulated all the staff for their accomplishments and thanked them for their dedication to the students.

Bostic also gave a report on the recent award Pocahontas County Schools and Nature’s Mountain Classroom received from the Education Alliance.

Bostic was joined by NMC director and founder Tracey Valach at the West Virginia Education Summit where it was announced that Pocahontas County won the first ever School-Business Partnership of the Year.

Of the 75 school-business partnerships that were recognized, Pocahontas County was selected as one of the top 8 in the region, later to be named the winner.

The program received a $25,000 prize package which includes a professional video of the activities and a “tour” to share the program with other counties.

“That’s part of the prize package – take our show on the road essentially – and share with other communities what we’ve built here together with Pocahontas County Schools,” Valach said. “I’m excited to share what we’re doing.”

Valach also shared information about the 2025-2026 Adventure Program and what all the students have to look forward to next year.

A big change was made in the way the program will take place. Valach said she worked with the schools and principals to make the change that seems to fit the school’s schedules and will help the students retain what they learn.

Next year, instead of four Thursdays for four weeks, the students will do the program on Thursday and Friday of two weeks.

“We used the two days for two weeks model this past year with second grade and it was extremely successful in their retention of information, as well as the skill they were building, so we’re really excited to try something new,” Valach said. “We’re hoping that will help schools be able to plan around the adventure program a little easier, but also that retention of knowledge week after week and day after day.”

In her presentation, Valach recognized the more than 40 businesses and organizations in the county that participate in Nature’s Mountain Classroom and continue to support the program.

“They’re being there with our students on the adventure, sharing their resources and sharing their knowledge and the careers they have to offer,” she said. “It’s a testament to our amazing community.”

In updates:

• Pocahontas County High School acting principal Christine Campbell and dean of students Casey Griffith gave an update on the progress made concerning the State of Emergency at the school.

Both Campbell and Griffith said a lot of things have been done regarding the list of items the state said needed to be fixed, as well as other items that were not on the list, but needed attention.

The two continue to work with Deirdre Cline, who was hired specifically to help correct the issues at the school. Cline was in attendance online and said that she is pleased with the progress they have made and continues to give positive feedback on how the administration, school staff and students are working hard to make the school better.

In financial management, the board approved: payment of vendor listing; payment of local government purchasing card; employee payroll, grant awards; summary of schedule of revenues and expenditures on a cash basis; revenues and expenditures and budget adjustments.

In miscellaneous management, the board approved:

• 2025-2026 budget including child nutrition and Step 7.

• Memorandum of Understanding with Nature’s Mountain Classroom for 2025-2026.

• High Point Construction Company of Buckhannon, for electrical renovations and gymnasium floor replacement at Pocahontas County High School.

• Social studies books for elementary grades kindergarten through fifth grade.

• Program of study for Pocahontas County High School for the 2025-2026 school year.

In personnel management, the board approved:

• Requested transfer James D. Chestnut from ECCAT kindergarten to ECCAT second grade at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year.

• Employment of Cammy J. Kesterson as summer school program coordinator, at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, at $25 an hour, for the seven-week program, June 16 through July 30, plus an additional five days for preparatory work as needed. Wages are contingent upon adequate staffing and student enrollment. Paid holidays are not part of this contract. Funding provided by federal programs.

• Employment of Charles McQuain, III, as school bus operator for the 2025 summer school program, at daily rate of pay for the seven-week program. Paid holidays are not part of this contract. Wages are contingent upon adequate staffing and student enrollment. Funding provided by federal programs.

• Employment of Tina Jackson as aide for the 2025 summer school program, at $17 an hour for the seven-week program. Paid holidays are not part of this contract. Wages are contingent upon adequate staffing and student enrollment. Funding provided by federal programs.

• Employment of Lora Miller as cafeteria manager for the 2025 summer school feeding program, at daily rate of pay for the seven-week program. Paid holidays are not part of this contract. Wages are contingent upon adequate staffing and student enrollment. Funding provided by federal programs.

• Probationary contract requested rehire of Abby Cox, for the 2025-2026 school year.

• Requested transfer of Abby Cox from alternative education/interventionist at Marlinton Middle School and Green Bank Elementary-Middle School to teacher of special education multi-categorical, at Marlinton Middle School, effective May 21, 2025, for the remainder of the 2024-2025 school year.

• Requested transfer of Carrie Curry as ECCAT third grade to ECCAT preschool, at Marlinton Elementary School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year.

• Employment of Sherri Howe as cafeteria manager for the 2025 summer feeding program (Energy Express), at Marlinton Elementary School, effective June 13 through July 31.

• Resignation of Emily Trail as teacher of fifth grade at Marlinton Elementary School, effective June 30.

• Employment of Alexan-dyr Hummel as band director/music teacher at Pocahontas County High School, effective for the 2025-2026 school year.

• Employment of Christine Campbell as head principal at Pocahontas County High School, effective May 21.

The next board meeting is Tuesday, June 3, at 6 p.m., at the board office conference room in Buckeye.