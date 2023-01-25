To the Editor:

Well it looks like our governor, Big Jim Justice, is doing it again. He’s ramming a plan through the legislature in Charleston to cut the state income tax by 50%. As one of the richest politicians in West Virginia this would be a big payoff for him. Maybe he needs the extra money, I don’t know. But if Big Jim wanted to burn through the State’s budget why not cut the sales tax instead? A sales tax cut would help everyone — not just the most wealthy — and even be a boost for local businesses. Or how about a compromise: a smaller sales tax cut and increased funding for our schools, child care and EMT services. That would be an investment in the future of the State and would pay off year after year. It won’t make Big Jim any richer, but if he’s really feeling poor and needs a windfall he can always buy a lottery ticket. Get in line, Jim.

Sincerely,

F.J. Lockman

Green Bank, WV