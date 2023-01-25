Rev. Donald Thayer, age 87, loving husband of Eleanor Hannah Thayer, formerly of Slaty Fork, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Abingdon, Virginia.

Donald was a former teacher/administrator for Washington County Virginia Schools, served as pastor of Mountain View United Methodist Church in Abingdon, Virginia, for 32 years, and was a full-time farmer.

He was preceded in death by his parents; six siblings; a son, Kreg Thayer; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Thayer.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Melissa Bonardt (Allen), of Charlotte, North Carolina; son, Kevin Thayer, of Abingdon, Virginia; a brother; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 18970 Middle Drive, Abingdon, VA 24211.