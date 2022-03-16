The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Judges Robert E. Richardson and Jennifer P. Dent:\r\n\r\nAn evidentiary hearing was held in the case the State vs David Ryan, 50, of White Sulphur Springs, wherein the defendant agreed with the allegations in the revocation petition. The court revoked Ryan\u2019s extended supervised release. He was ordered to serve two consecutive 30-day periods of monitored home incarceration, which will be served in Taylor County. He will also pay all fees associated with that program. Upon release, he will be reinstated to the original period of extended supervised release and may need to re-register on the sex offender list.\r\n\r\nPlea negotiations are ongoing in the case the State vs Eric Horn, 38, of Marlinton.\r\n\r\nCarrie L. Hickson, 43, of Cass, completed a pre-trial diversion and was allowed to withdraw her plea to felony charges. She pleaded guilty to first offense DUI, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 30 days in the regional jail with no credit for time served. \r\n\r\nA plea agreement has been reached in the case the State vs Ina B. Pennington, 48, of Marlinton. A change of plea hearing is set for March 31.\r\n\r\nPlea negotiations are ongoing in the case the State vs Robert Denver Sharp, 41, of Hillsboro.\r\n\r\nJury selection is set for June 6 in the case the State vs Jeremi L. Kincaid, 28, an inmate in the Central Regional Jail. \r\n\r\nA change of plea hearing was held in the case the State vs Raymond Matthew Ramos, 40, of Neola, wherein the defendant pleaded guilty to Count I of the indictment, possession of a Schedule II controlled non-narcotic substance, a misdemeanor; and Count VII, the felony offense of possession with the intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled non-narcotic substance. The state asked for the dismissal of Counts II, III, IV, V and VI with prejudice. Sentencing is set for April 13. \r\n\r\nClinton Buzzard, 38, of Marlinton, appeared by video from the Tygart Valley Regional Jail for his probation revocation hearing. Buzzard waived his right to the preliminary and evidentiary hearings and admitted to violating his probation. The court revoked his probation and he will remain at the TVRJ to complete the balance of his original sentence.
Leave a Reply