Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor;

My name is Gerald Hively, and I am writing a tribute to my late cousin, Keith Alderman.

In short, Keith was a testament to our family and all the people he knew and dealt with.

I don’t think anyone would disagree with that.

The fact is, he was one of the most considerate persons you could meet. He was more like a brother to me, as we stayed close through the years.

He was raised up with Christian principles, as evident in our family in West Virginia.

Our family, consisting of Alderman, Dean, Underwood, Kellison, Sheets, VanReenen, Whiting, Walton, Hill and Boyce; (Friel, Keith’s mother). A large group with large families, and everyone being nice folks.

Keith will be sorely missed by all of us as long as we live. He can’t be replaced. However, in these situations, we will have our memories forever.

Keith passed his values in life on to his children, Jody, Jason, Ryan and family. The same with his wife, Charlotte.

My grandparents were Clive, Sr. and Elsie Dean Alderman. My mother was Veda Alderman Hively.

Gerald M. Hively,

Bealeton, Virginia