WVHSSCA announces All-State and All-Region teams

The West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association (WVH SSCA) recently announced the 2020 All-State and All-Region Women’s and Men’s soccer teams. The following Pocahontas County High School soccer players were named to these teams:

All-State AA/A Women’s Honorable Mention

Sienna Bircher – Goalkeeper

Macaden Taylor – Defender

Allyson Alderman – Midfielder

Mackenna McKenney – Forward

Emma Riffe – Forward

All-State AA/A Men’s Honorable Mention

TD Sparks – Forward

Brandon Price – Midfielder

Iam Johnston – Midfielder

Sean Beverage – Forward

Max O’Ganian – Goalkeeper

All-Region 3 AA/A

Women’s 1st Team

Sienna Bircher – Goalkeeper

Macaden Taylor – Defender

Allyson Alderman – Midfielder

Mackenna McKenney – Forward

Emma Riffe – Forward

All-Region 3 AA/A Men’s 1st Team

TD Sparks – Forward

Brandon Price – Midfielder

Iam Johnston – Midfielder

Sean Beverage – Forward

Max O’Ganian – Goalkeeper

The WVHSSCA also named Coach Shannon Arbogast as Region 3 Soccer Coach of the Year.

Congratulations to these athletes and to the entire Warriors and Lady Warriors soccer teams and coaches for a successful 2020 season.