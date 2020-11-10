WVHSSCA announces All-State and All-Region teams

The West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association (WVH SSCA) recently announced the 2020 All-State and All-Region Women’s and Men’s soccer teams. The following Pocahontas County High School soccer players were named to these teams:
All-State AA/A Women’s Honorable Mention
Sienna Bircher – Goalkeeper
Macaden Taylor – Defender
Allyson Alderman – Midfielder
Mackenna McKenney – Forward
Emma Riffe – Forward
All-State AA/A Men’s Honorable Mention
TD Sparks – Forward
Brandon Price – Midfielder
Iam Johnston – Midfielder
Sean Beverage – Forward
Max O’Ganian – Goalkeeper
All-Region 3 AA/A
Women’s 1st Team
All-Region 3 AA/A Men’s 1st Team
The WVHSSCA also named Coach Shannon Arbogast as Region 3 Soccer Coach of the Year.
Congratulations to these athletes and to the entire Warriors and Lady Warriors soccer teams and coaches for a successful 2020 season.