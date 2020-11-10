  • Sports

    WVHSSCA announces All-State and All-Region teams

    November 10, 2020

    The West Virginia High School Soccer Coaches Association (WVH SSCA) recently announced the 2020 All-State and All-Region Women’s and Men’s soccer teams. The following Pocahontas County High School soccer players were named to these teams: 

    All-State AA/A Women’s Honorable Mention
    Sienna Bircher – Goalkeeper
    Macaden Taylor – Defender
    Allyson Alderman – Midfielder
    Mackenna McKenney – Forward
    Emma Riffe – Forward

    All-State AA/A Men’s Honorable Mention
    TD Sparks – Forward
    Brandon Price – Midfielder
    Iam Johnston – Midfielder
    Sean Beverage – Forward
    Max O’Ganian – Goalkeeper
    All-Region 3 AA/A
    Women’s 1st Team
    Sienna Bircher – Goalkeeper
    Macaden Taylor – Defender
    Allyson Alderman – Midfielder
    Mackenna McKenney – Forward
    Emma Riffe – Forward

    All-Region 3 AA/A Men’s 1st Team
    TD Sparks – Forward
    Brandon Price – Midfielder
    Iam Johnston – Midfielder
    Sean Beverage – Forward
    Max O’Ganian – Goalkeeper

    The WVHSSCA also named Coach Shannon Arbogast as Region 3 Soccer Coach of the Year.

    Congratulations to these athletes and to the entire Warriors and Lady Warriors soccer teams and coaches for a successful 2020 season.

