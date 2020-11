Phyllis Jewell Biggs, 85, of Buckeye, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton. Born July 22, 1935, in Buckeye, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Georgie P. Weiford Carpenter.

Jewell was a flagger for E.R Totten Paving.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two daughters, Charlotte Turner and Pam Carpenter; son, Timmy Wiseman; sister, Nellie Carpenter; and two brothers, William Carpenter and Johnnie Carpenter.

Jewell is survived by two brothers, Buck Carpenter; and wife; Tink; of Buckeye, and Stewie Carpenter, of Marlinton; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Graveside service was held Monday, November 9, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be made to Pocahontas Memorial Hospital Capital Campaign Fund, 150 Duncan Road, Buckeye, WV 24924

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com