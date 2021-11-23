<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/OBIT.-McCormick-headshot.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="267" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-84142" \/>\r\n\r\nLelia \u201cLee\u201d Moore McCormick, 80, of Warm Hearth Village, Blacksburg, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond. \r\n\r\nBorn in Dunmore, she was a daughter of the late Ernest N. and Margaret E. Moore. \r\n\r\nLelia graduated from Marshall University and moved to Virginia in 1963. She lived in Radford, Virginia, for more than 40 years, working as the Director of Public Relations for Montgomery Regional Hospital and then as a paralegal for Gilmer Sadler Ingram Sutherland & Hutton. She moved to Blacksburg in 2014. \r\n\r\nShe is survived by her daughter, Amy McCormick Diduch, and son-in-law, Kent Diduch, of Staunton, Virginia; son, Alan F. McCormick, and Cheryl Garr, of Missoula, Montano; granddaughter, Emma Di-duch, of Staunton, Virginia; sister, Marcia Moore Ware, and brother-in-law, Julian W. Ware, of Princeton; nieces, Jennifer Ware and Sandra Ware, of Princeton; and niece, Sharon Moore Owens, and family, of Daniels; brother-in-law, Michael J. McCormick, and wife, Rhoda, and nephews Scott McCormick and Brian McCormick, all of Bozeman, Montana. \r\n\r\nLelia was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Frederick R. McCormick; and her brother, Sidney Brent Moore. \r\n\r\nA memorial service will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Blacksburg Presbyterian Church. \r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blacksburg Presbyterian Church, 701 Church Street SE, Blacksburg VA 24060 or to the Warm Hearth Village Foundation, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg, VA 24060.\r\n
