Leonard Gail Romine, age 98, of Arbovale, formerly of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away Thursday, June 7, 2018, at White Sulphur Springs Center.

Family will receive friends Monday, June 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale. Funeral service and burial will be held in Dundalk, Maryland.

Online condolences may be made at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com