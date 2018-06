Charles Phillip Mallow, Sr., age 85, of Arbovale, passed away Thursday, June 7, 2018, at his home.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 11, noon at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating. Burial will follow in the North Fork Memorial Cemetery in Riverton. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com