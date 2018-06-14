Kenneth Tallman, of Charleston, formerly of Stony Bottom, passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at CAMC in Charleston.

Born September 1, 1938, at Stony Bottom, he was the eldest son of the late Craig and Anna Mae Gum Tallman.

Kenneth was a 1956 graduate of Green Bank High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from West Virginia Institute of Technology in 1960. After doing graduate work at WVU, he served two years in the United States Army. Then, in 1966, he earned a law degree from West Virginia University.

He spent his adult life working as an attorney in Charleston. He was recognized as one of oldest and the longest practicing attorneys in West Virginia with his 52 year career. At the time of his death, he was employed by the law firm of Steptoe and Johnson.

Kenneth was an avid runner. He started the Ken Tallman Track Club in Charleston. He competed in numerous marathons, with the Boston Marathon being his favorite. He also competed in numerous Charleston distance runs, and, at the age of 40, won the race in that age group.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Vincent Tallman; and a brother, Gary D. Tallman.

He is survived by three brothers, Gene Tallman, of Covington, Virginia, Lyle Tallman, of Green Bank, and Jerry Wayne Tallman, of Stony Bottom; nieces, Ann Tallman and Amy Clark, both of Covington, Virginia, nephew, Craig Tallman, of Covington, Virginia; and many cousins.

Funeral service was held June 8 at Bollinger Funeral Home with burial in Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston.