100 Years Ago

Thursday, December 2, 1920

In reply to the inquiry published in this paper as to the whereabouts of a loom in a weaving way, Mrs. Butler Sharp, of Stony Bottom, tells us that she has a loom just ready to go to work on jeans or linsey-woolsy just as soon as cotton thread for the web can be secured. Also, that in the immediate neighborhood of Stony Bottom there are at least five other looms. Mrs. Sharp says she was never able to weave more than seven yards of blanket material in a day, and this by working from early to late and with assistance in the way of having the quills filled and ready to hand.

CENTENNIAL

Talking about old times, reminds us that 1921, just about here, is the centennial year for Pocahontas County, and for one, we are willing to take it calmly. Unless somebody can think of something better than a celebration where there is nothing but weary speakers with endless tongues, we had better jog along as usual…

Nobody takes more interest in history than we do, but we learned years ago that there was but one way to peddle it about and that is to put it in print, and then you could either read it or leave it alone.

We have cudgeled our brain to think of some way we could celebrate out hundredth anniversary, but we can think of nothing that would be acceptable to the average individual.

It is not a convivial period in the world’s history. It is not only wrong to get drunk, but it is against the law. All we can do is to take our pleasure quietly. We have become a sedate people.

Think about the good old days when the people formed this county. A citizen could go to Huntersville on a protracted spree and return and the whole thing would not cost him over five dollars. He could paint the county red for that sum. No tavern could charge him more than twenty-five cents for lodging. And his horse could be kept twelve hours at hay for the maximum sum of twelve and a half cents, and grain cost at the hotel not more than twelve and a half cents a gallon. And if the tavern charged more than these prices, it was liable to be arrested itself. Liquor at the bar cost six and a fourth cents a gill, if the customer was contented with whiskey or brandy, and if he wanted to get drunk on Jamaica spirits or rum, he had to pay double. Them was the days.

After the county had been organized a full year, a grand jury was called under the law and it was composed of the following citizens: Moses H. Poage, foreman, Amos Kennison, Abraham Seybert, Joseph Cackley, Christopher Harold, Jacob Nottingham, John May, Daniel Sharp, Joseph Waddle, William Nottingham, John McNulty, John Maroney, Samuel Waugh, John Johnson, Samuel Daugherty, James Bridger, James Grimes, Edward Kellison and John Moore, nineteen in all.

And the record of the court solemnly discloses the fact that this grand jury, after receiving their charge, retired to consider their presentments and after some time returned into the court and having nothing to present, they were discharged.

It was a day of peace on earth and good will to men.

The more we learn about the sterling worth of the founders of this county, the more we are impressed with the greatness of their work, and the more we honor and revere them.

Will anyone say that about the men who have charge of this county today, when one hundred more years have passed? They will not. They will jump over this period and glorify the men of 1821.

GALFORD GETS REHEARING

The Supreme Court has granted a new trial in the case against Brown L. Galford, for the killing of G. W. Duncan a year ago. Galford was found guilty of murder in the second degree and sentenced to 15 years at the April term of the Circuit Court for Pocahontas County.

APE GOING SOUTH

A strange beast is said to have been seen roaming around on Flat Mountain, within the past week. It is said to stand about 6 feet high and apparently weighs 350 pounds, and is of a reddish and blackish color. The beast, which resembles a gorilla is said to have a broken chain around its neck.

It is reported that among those who have seen the beast are Opie Wikle and Wm. Hedrick, who live near Broad Run, and that the beast gave him a chase one night about a week ago. The report of a strange beast of the description noted above has thrown a scare into some of the residents of Flat Mountain and “Old Betsy” has been greased up in a number of homes and made ready for business.

Several weeks ago, a strange beast whose description was not unlike that of the above animal was reported to be roaming one of the mountains of Pocahontas county was neither captured nor killed. The beast seen on Flat Mountain may be the same. It is reported to have two long upper and three long lower teeth.

Others are said to have seen the “critter,” and have coupled it with a circus wreck said to have happened near Wheeling about three months ago, when a gorilla, 5 1/2 feet tall, is said to have escaped into Pennsylvania. The beast may have taken to the mountains and started South, which would account for its presence in Pocahontas county and later in this section. Such explanation is better than none at least, for it is claimed firmly that the animal is not a product of either a vivid or a disordered imagination. – Alderson Advertiser.

CLEANING & PRESSING

Wearing apparel cleaned, pressed, repaired or altered. I would be pleased to have the opportunity of demonstrating to you my unexcelled service.

All work guaranteed.

Mrs. Mary Taylor

Cass, W. Va.