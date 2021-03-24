NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Claim Deadline Date: Monday, May 17, 2021

ESTATE NUMBER: 14219

ESTATE OF: LLOYD E. KISNER, JR.

EXECUTOR: David Burner

191 Buffalo Mt. Road

Arbovale, WV 24915-5547

ESTATE NUMBER: 14223

ESTATE OF: MARY ELIZABETH MURRAY

ADMINISTRATRIX: Charlotte Jane Burgess

127 Hoolee Lane

Patrick Springs, Va 24133-3781

ESTATE NUMBER: 14224

ESTATE NAME: WALTER KELLEY

ADMINISTRATOR: Jeffrey Barlow, Sheriff

900 Tenth Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954-1333

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 12, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/18/2c

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Claim Deadline Date: Monday, May 17, 2021

ESTATE NUMBER: 14227

APPOINTMENT DATE: 03/10/2021

ESTATE NAME: JOHN A. GLAAB

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR: Richard W. Boone, Sr.

1949 Hopewood Drive

Falls Church, VA 22043-1871

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 12, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/18/2c

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021

Claim Deadline Date: Monday, May 31, 2021

ESTATE NUMBER: 14229

APPOINTMENT DATE: 3/18/2021

ESTATE NAME: DONALD LEE BEATEY

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR: Michael James Beatey

12117 Indian Creek Drive

Fort Worth, TX 76179-6636

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 18, 2021.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/25/2c

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA

Petitioner

V Case Number: 21-C-09(R)

DERRICK L. KERR and

$4,158.00 in United States Currency

Respondents

NOTICE OF FILING OF

PETITION FOR FORFEITURE

To: Derrick L. Kerr Any claimant having a right

2229 Brush Country Road AND or interest to the within

Marlinton, WV 24954 described property

The object of this suit is to seek an Order forfeiting the herein described property pursuant to the West Virginia Contraband Forfeiture Act, (Chapter 60A, Article 7 of the West Virginia Code, as amended).

You have the right to file a claim to the herein-described property on or before April 19, 2021. Any such claim must clearly state the identity of the claimant and an address where legal process can be served upon said claimant.

1. The property to be forfeited and subject to this suit is described as follows: Four Thousand One Hundred Fifty-Eight Dollars ($4,158.00) in United States currency;

2. The law enforcement agency responsible for this seizure and forfeiture of this property is the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Department; and said seizure took place on January 9, 2021 in or near Marlinton, Pocahontas County, West Virginia;

3. An Order of Forfeiture has been requested for the subject property in the name of Derrick L. Kerr at the time of the filing of the Petition; and, Derrick L. Kerr was in possession of the Four Thousand One Hundred Fifty-Eight Dollars ($4,158.00) in United States currency at the time of the seizure;

4. After the date for filing of any claims, an Order of the Court directing forfeiture of the seized property to the State and vesting ownership of said property in the State shall be sought.

If you fail to file a claim, thereafter an Order, upon proper hearing, may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of this Court on the 12th day of March, 2021.

Connie M. Carr

Clerk of the Circuit Court

of Pocahontas County, West Virginia

By: Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy

3/18/2c

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WEST VIRGINIA, CHARLESTON

CASE NO. 21-0071-SWF-T

POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY,

a solid waste facility.

Tariff filing to change receiving hours.

NOTICE

On February 2, 2021, Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority (PCSWA) filed a petition seeking approval to change its receiving hours at Pocahontas County Landfill.

Currently, the landfill operates from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

PCSWA is requesting for the receiving hours at the landfill to end at 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hours would remain unchanged on Saturdays. PCSWA is requesting the change in order to allow the landfill crew time to cover the working face with a tarp before the end of the work day.

Anyone wishing to protest the above changes in hours of operation or to petition to intervene in the proceeding should do so, in writing, to the Executive Secretary of the Public Service Commission, P. O. Box 812, Charleston, WV 25323, within ten (10) days of the date of this publication.

3/18/2c

BOARD OF EDUCATION – SEEKING QUOTES

The Pocahontas County Board of Education will receive sealed proposals from qualified contractors to purchase and install 11 single and 10 double exterior doors, replacing locking mechanisms, and a garage door for the Pocahontas County High School located at 271 Warrior Way, Dunmore, WV 24934.

Bidder will be responsible for ensuring that proposed work will comply with state and federal regulations. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will occur at 9:00 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at the Pocahontas County High School, 271 Warrior Way, Dunmore, WV 24934. Bids will not be accepted from any individual or company that did not attend the mandatory pre-bid meeting.

Questions may be addressed by emailing both: Ron Hall or Sherry Radcliff at rghall@k12.wv.us and sradcliff@k12.wv.us Respective phones are 304-799-5018 and 304-799-5017.

Sealed proposals will be received at the Pocahontas County Board of Education, 404 Old Buckeye Road, Buckeye, WV 24924, until 4:00 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021.

Proposals may be mailed via U.S. Postal Service, delivered via courier, or hand delivered.

Faxed and emailed bids will not be accepted.

Pocahontas County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities or informalities in bid proposals received. It reserves the right to accept the proposal that will, in its judgment, best serve its interests.

3/25/2c

Pocahontas County Board of Education

Sale of Surplus School Buses

The Pocahontas County Board of Education is accepting sealed bids for the sale of seven surplus school buses.

For additional information about the buses, contact Mr. Ian Bennett at the Pocahontas County Bus Garage at 304-799-6505. You may see the buses, by appointment, from March 29 to April 9, 2021, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

2012 International 2004 International

2003 International 2003 International

2002 International 1999 Bluebird Freightliner

1999 Bluebird Freightliner

All buses are operational, 77 passenger and diesel.

Sealed bids are to be submitted to Ruth Bland, Transportation Director, Pocahontas County Board of Education, 404 Old Buckeye Road, Buckeye, WV 24924 by 4 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021.

Bids may be mailed, delivered via courier or hand-delivered.

Faxed and emailed bids will not be accepted.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to ensure that bids arrive in the Board office prior to the scheduled bid opening

The Pocahontas County Board of Education reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids, in whole or in part.

3/25/2c

REQUEST FOR PUBLIC COMMENT

The Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority is soliciting written comments from the public concerning the Green Box Fee. These comments will be considered by the board at the March meeting, prior to setting the Green Box Fee for the coming fiscal year.

Written comments must be received by the Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority at 900-H Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia 24954 by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

3/18/2c

NOTICE

There will be a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Public Defender Corporation, 11th Judicial Circuit via video conference on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

All interested parties may attend. Please contact jedwards@wvpd11.us to receive the information to connect.

3/25/1c