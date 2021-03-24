Diane Liptak

Diane Elaine Felton Liptak, 81, went to meet our Lord Saturday, March 20, 2021, after an extended illness.

She was born May 19, 1939 in Clarksburg.

Diane graduated from Victory High School in Clarksburg, and attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing there. She worked as a nurse in Clarksburg until she married George Liptak, Jr. in 1967 and moved to Arbovale. Through the years she was a nurse at the Early Childhood Development Program in Marlinton, the Deer Creek Clinic in Green Bank, and at the Pocahontas County Health Department and Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

She was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Lisa, for many years and was surrounded by her loving family at her time of death. All her dogs and cats and loved ones met her at Heaven’s gate.

Diane was a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Bartow.

Her husband, George Liptak, Jr., passed away March 2, 2014.

She is survived by four children, Lisa Kane, of Arbovale, Beth Daly, and husband, John, of Atlanta, Georgia, David Liptak, of Dayton, Ohio, and Michael Liptak, and wife, Jen, of Goochland, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Patrick, Jordan and Emma Daly, Morgan and Mandy Liptak, Rachel Wirsing, and husband, Christian, and Gabe Liptak; sister, Brenda Williams; and brother-in-law, Dick Obyc.

She was a second mother to her two nephews, Barry Williams, of Ronceverte, and Timothy Williams, of Midland, North Carolina.

A visitation will be held Saturday, March 27, from noon to 1 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale. Catholic Mass will follow at 2 p.m. at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Bartow, with Father Arthur Boufogle officiating. Burial will be in the Arbovale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Mountain Hospice in Elkins, or the Green Bank Senior Center in Green Bank.

