NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES &\u2008LEGATEES\r\nNotice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at 900C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton,\u2008WV\u200824954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.\r\nIf an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, September 16, 2021\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, November 15, 2021\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14244\r\nESTATE OF: CODY ALLEN FRANCISCO\r\nADMINISTRATRIX: Lena May Francisco\r\n\t103 Huntersviile Cemetery Road\r\n\tMarlinton, WV 24954-5824\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14295\r\nESTATE OF: CLAUDE FLOYD PHILLIPS, SR.\r\nCO-EXECUTRIX: Claudia Winn\r\n\t81 Hickory Drive\r\n\tElkins, WV 26241-9820\r\nCO-EXECUTRIX: Cathy Smallridge\r\n\t56 Robin Street\r\n\tBeverly, WV 26253-9706\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14297\r\nESTATE OF: FRANKIE EDWARD MALLOW\r\nADMINISTRATRIX: Crystal G. Posey\r\n\tP. O. Box 787\r\n\tElkins, WV 26241-0787\r\nSubscribed and sworn to before me on September 13, 2021.\r\nMelissa L. Bennett\r\nClerk of the Pocahontas County Commission\r\n9\/16\/2c\r\n\r\nIN THE FAMILY COURT OF \r\nPOCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA\r\n\r\nTO: ROY L. WALKER, RESPONDENT\r\nMiddle Street Lot 74\r\nBurns Trailer Park\r\nHillsboro, WV 24946\r\nDOB: March 13, 1966\r\n\r\nMagistrate Court Case No: 21-M38D-00064\r\nFamily Court Civil Action No: 21-DV-60\r\n\r\nORDER OF PUBLICATION\r\nPROTECTIVE ORDER\/HEARING DATE\r\nThe object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.\r\nThe object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent. \r\nViolating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.\r\nTO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT:\r\nIf appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk\u2019s office.\r\nThis PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until October 12, 2021.\r\nA final Hearing is scheduled for the 12th day of October 2021 at 3:15 p.m. before the Pocahontas County Family Court.\r\nIssued this 15th day of September 2021 at 2:17 p.m.\r\nConnie M. Carr\r\nPocahontas County Circuit Clerk\r\nBy Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy\r\n9\/23\/1c\r\n\r\nORDER OF PUBLICATION\r\nIN THE FAMILY COURT OF \r\nPOCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA\r\n\r\nSHELIA BLAKE, \r\nPLAINTIFF\r\nvs\r\nJESSE BLAKE,\r\nTABITHA MAY,\r\nRESPONDENTS\r\nCivil Action No: 21-FIG-05\r\nTHE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS \r\nTO OBTAIN INFANT GUARDIANSHIP\r\nTo the Above Named Respondent(s): TABITHA MAY\r\nIt appearing that the address of TABITHA MAY is unknown.\r\nThe Court orders the parties to appear on the 23rd day of November 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the location of Family Court, 810 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV, where a final hearing will be held on the Petition for Infant Guardianship, at which time you may appear to protect your interests.\r\nA copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.\r\nEntered by the Clerk of said Court September 13, 2021.\r\nConnie M. Carr\r\nCircuit Clerk of Pocahontas County\r\nBy Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy\r\n9\/16\/2c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000070 - Pocahontas County \u2013 R & T RENTALS\r\nTo: MEGAN J. PITZER, MEGAN J. PITZER, FREDDIE BOONE, JR, FIDUCIARY, FREEDIE BOON, JR, BLAKE & BOONE ACCOUNTING CORP, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nYou will take notice that R & T RENTALS, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000070, LT 1 \u2013 4, BLK 62, 170X160X65X120, located in MARLINGTON CORP., which was returned delinquent in the name of PITZER, MEGAN J., and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$1,629.70\r\nAmount of subsequent years\u2019 taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$1,428.66\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t \t $1,060.76 \r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$0.00\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$4,119.12\r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n9\/23\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000074 - Pocahontas County \u2013 R & T RENTALS\r\nTo: SALLI BACKMAN, TARA REXRODE, JERRY REXRODE, THE ESTATE OF JERRY REXRODE, REXRODE MASONRY AND TILE, VERNON D. WOODDELL, TRUSTEE, VERNON D. WOODDELL, TRUSTEE, FIRST & CITIZENS BANK, FIRST & CITIZENS BANK, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nYou will take notice that R & T RENTALS, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000074, LT 21-22, BLK 29, 60 x 120 FEE, located in MARLINGTON CORP., which was returned delinquent in the name of REXRODE, JERRY A. and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$1,277.43\r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$1,089.91\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t \t$1,258.33 \r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$0.00\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$3,625.67 \r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00 \r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n9\/23\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000072 - Pocahontas County \u2013 R & T RENTALS\r\nTo: SALLI BACKMAN, TARA REXRODE, JERRY REXRODE, THE ESTATE OF JERRY REXRODE, REXRODE MASONRY AND TILE, VERNON D. WOODDELL, TRUSTEE, VERNON D. WOODDELL, TRUSTEE, FIRST & CITIZENS BANK, FIRST & CITIZENS BANK, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nYou will take notice that R & T RENTALS, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000072, LT 1-2, BLK 17, 50 x 120 FEE, located in MARLINGTON CORP., which was returned delinquent in the name of REXRODE, JERRY A. and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$1,100.51 \r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$936.07\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t \t$1,258.33\r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$0.00\r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$3,294.91 \r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n9\/23\/3c\r\n\r\nNOTICE TO REDEEM\r\n2020-S-00000073 - Pocahontas County \u2013 R & T RENTALS\r\nTo: SALLI BACKMAN, TARA REXRODE, JERRY REXRODE, THE ESTATE OF JERRY REXRODE, REXRODE MASONRY AND TILE, VERNON D. WOODDELL, TRUSTEE, VERNON D. WOODDELL, TRUSTEE, FIRST & CITIZENS BANK, FIRST & CITIZENS BANK, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all unknown heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.\r\nYou will take notice that R & T RENTALS, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000073, LT 19-20, BLK 29, 60 x 120 FEE, located in MARLINGTON CORP., which was returned delinquent in the name of REXRODE, JERRY A. and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:\r\nAmount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022.\t$206.51 \r\nAmount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022.\t$93.11\r\nAmount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022. \t \t$1,258.33\r\nAmount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff\u2019s sale to March 31, 2022.\t$0.00 \r\nTotal Amount Payable to Sheriff - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County.\t$1,557.95 \r\nCost of Certification of Redemption - cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor.\t$35.00\r\nYou may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.\r\nReturn this letter and both certified funds to the WV\u2008State Auditor\u2019s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305. Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2.\r\n9\/23\/3c \r\n\r\nFULL-TIME POSITION AVAILABLE\r\nCLASS II WATER PLANT OPERATOR\r\nThe Town of Marlinton has a full-time position available for a Class II Water Plant Operator. Job details include: lifting\/moving fifty (50) pounds or more on a frequent basis, unloading bulk chemicals, water treatment testing and analysis and participation in treatment operations. \r\nBenefits include: paid holidays, paid personal days, furnished uniforms, accumulative sick leave, paid vacation, state retirement and health insurance.\r\nApplicant must have a non-restricted Class II or higher Water Plant Operator\u2019s license from the State of West Virginia, a valid West Virginia driver\u2019s license and must pass a drug screening and background check.\r\nApplications may be obtained from (and returned to): Marlinton Town Office, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 or by calling 304-799-4315 or via email at townofmarlinton@frontiernet.net \r\nAll applications\/r\u00e9sum\u00e9s must be received by 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021.\r\nThe Town of Marlinton is an Equal Opportunity Employer.\r\n9\/16\/4c\r\n\r\nSEEKING MEMBERS FOR ADVISORY BOARDS\r\nNorth Central West Virginia Community Action Association Head Start\/Early Head Start is seeking agency representatives, community individuals, and past Head Start\/Early Head Start parents to serve on its Policy Council, Health Advisory, Educations Advisory, and Family and Community Engagement Advisory.\r\nPersons desiring to serve in this capacity should submit a letter of interest to Kayla Mayle, Head Start Family and Community Engagement Program Specialist, at 146 Terrace Manor, Fairmont, WV 26554. Letters must be received no later than October 1, 2021.\r\nNorth Central Head Start provides services in Barbour, Marion, Monongalia, Pocahontas, Preston, Randolph, Taylor, and Webster counties. Early Head Start provides services in Barbour, Marion, Randolph, Taylor, Tucker, and Webster counties. Both are programs of North Central WV Community Action Association.\r\n9\/23\/1c \r\n\r\n
