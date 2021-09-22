[caption id="attachment_83242" align="aligncenter" width="599"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/09\/Pres.-Poca.-599x1024.jpg" alt="" width="599" height="1024" class="size-large wp-image-83242" \/> Women on Log Train - Campbelltown 1912[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThree unidentified young women pose on the engine of a Campbell Lumber Company log train near Campbelltown, W.Va. The photograph was taken in 1912 by Miss Fannie Golden. (Pocahontas Co. Historical Society, Fannie Golden Overholt Collection, ID: PHS006090)\r\n\r\nAccess the \u201cPreserving Pocahontas\u201d Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org\r\n\r\nIf you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.
Leave a Reply