ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, October 31, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14429

APPOINTMENT DATE: August 24, 2022

ESTATE NAME: TIMOTHY E. PUCCETTI

ANCILLIARY ADMINISTRATOR: Michael C. Doss

921 10th Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954 -1317

Subscribed and sworn to before me on August 24, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

9/1/2c

First Publication Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, October 31, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14406

ESTATE OF: NORMAN EDWARD WALKER

ADMINISTRATRIX: Tracey Lynn Walker

310 Puffenbarger Road

Hillsboro, WV 24946-8734

ESTATE NUMBER: 14418

ESTATE OF: ROBERT C. WARREN

EXECUTOR: Daniel Warren

109 Porpoise Street

Moyock, NC 27958

Subscribed and sworn to before me on August 26, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

9/1/2c

N THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

THAT BEING THE JUVENILE COURT OF SAID COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF: Case No.: 22-JA-18(R)

A. C.

The object of this action is to notify Adult Respondent Unknown Father of A. C. of an Adjudicatory/Disposition/Termination of Parental Rights Hearing scheduled herein so that said Adult Respondent Unknown Father of A. C. may appear to protect his interests.

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

AND NOTICE OF HEARING

TO UNKNOWN FATHER OF A. C.

You are hereby notified that an abuse and/or neglect and/or abandonment Petition has been filed with the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, on the 19th day of May, 2022, and assigned Case Number 22-JA-18(R); an Amended Petition was filed on the 10th day of June, 2022; and a Second Amended Petition was filed on the 12th day of August, 2022, wherein the mother of the infant A. C. is Carrie Pritt. The father of the infant A. C. is unknown.

An Adjudicatory Hearing will be held in this matter on the 28th day of September, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Courthouse, 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.

You are hereby notified that you have the right to have counsel present at all stages of these proceedings, and Eric Francis has been appointed as Counsel for Adult Respondent Unknown Father of A. C., telephone number 304-647-3058.

ALL SUCH PROCEEDINGS CAN RESULT IN THE PERMANENT TERMINATION OF CUSTODIAL AND PARENTAL RIGHTS TO SAID INFANT CHILD.

Accordingly, you who may have an interest in these proceedings must attend and may make such defense as you shall deem advisable on or before the date and time aforesaid, or termination of your custodial and parental rights may be ordered by the Court.

A copy of said Petition can be obtained from the Office of the Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, at the Pocahontas County Courthouse, Marlinton, West Virginia, 304-799-4604.

STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND

WEST VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF

HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES,

CHILD PROTECTIVE SERVICES DIVISION

By Counsel

Teresa W. Helmick

Prosecuting Attorney

WV State Bar No. 5750

900 10th Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954

304-799-6424

Entered by the Clerk of said Court: August 17, 2022.

Connie M. Carr

Clerk of Court

8/25/2c