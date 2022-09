Dorothy Jean Whiting, 80, of Raphine, Virginia, took the hand of our Lord Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the comfort of her home.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Harrison Funeral Home and Crematory, 714 S Main Street in Lexington, Virginia.

Funeral service will be held Friday, September 2, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Immediately following the service, there will be a brief graveside gathering for prayer at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens.