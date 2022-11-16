LEGAL NOTICE

List of tax liens sold in the County of POCAHONTAS on the 1st day of November, 2022 for the nonpayment of taxes thereon for the year 2021, and purchased by individuals or certified to the Auditor of the State of West Virginia:

Ticket Taxpayer(s) Legal Description Sold To Amount

03 EDRAY DISTRICT

649 BERRY BARNETT LP HYDROCARBON OIL & GAS

(4.989% OF 2.5%) 2.5% OF 6993.95 AC (36 TRACTS) STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 89.57

2417 HANNA H WYATT III OVERLOOK CONDO 4A .0223% INT IN 1.58 AC STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 496.56

2512 HEADSNAP INVESTMENTS LLC EXPEDITION STATION UNIT 301 .012909% INT IN .51 AC 2 BEDROOM STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 2,333.55

2638 HOLMES MITCHELL & LORI LOGGERS RUN UNIT 7 TOWNHOUSE 1169 SQ FT STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 6,252.49

2686 HOWELL ROBERT W STONY BOTTOM 2.36 AC STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 473.58

2974 KELLEY WALTER LT B & C CLOVER CREEK 2.1 AC F

COMB ACCT 03/30-20.2 & 17 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 282.43

3055 KOZAK EDWARD A JR & VICKI J LT 129 SUNSET MTN VILLAGE

SUMMIT RIDGE SECTION 2.57 AC STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 552.21

3166 LAWSON HENRY COMPANY LLC SOARING EAGLE UNIT 209

.007454% INT IN 2.55 AC, 2ND LEVEL 1 BR STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 2,452.87

3167 (THE) LAWSON HENRY COMPANY LLC SOARING EAGLE UNIT 215

.006539% INT IN 2.55 AC LEVEL 2 STUDIO STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 1,480.85

3204 LENIVY MICHAEL P & KELI E;

KEATING BRIAN S DRY FORK OF ELK .05 AC OR 2,025 SQ FT FEE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 103.17

3205 LENIVY MICHAEL P & KELI E;

KEATING BRIAN S .17 AC 78X86X100X82 FEE NR MACE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 257.33

3243 LINSKI THOMAS & DONNA THE SENECA UNIT 216 .012481% INT IN .72 AC, 1 BEDROOM STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 1,481.93

3319 MAIBACH INVESTMENTS LP HYDROCARBON OIL & GAS

(4.989% OF 2.5%) 2.5% OF 6993.95 AC (36 TRACTS) STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 89.57

3320 MAIBACH INVESTMENTS LP HYDROCARBON OIL & GAS

(1.666% OF 2.5%) 2.5% OF 5945.67 AC (33 TRACTS) STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 89.57

3442 MCCLUNG ANDREW C LT 131 NORTH WOODS SD 120X120X120 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 249.83

3701 MISEYKO RICHARD &

SCHNEIDER DIANA LT 23 HUNTERS RIDGE SD 2 AC STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 2,451.33

4014 OWENS BILL E JR & PAMELA ADJ POAGE PLACE 4 AC STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 448.05

4304 RAINES JEFFREY H & PATRICIA A LEATHERBARK CONDO 205B .02009% INT IN 2.89 AC STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 1,409.19

4533 RUTH’S CHRIS PARTNERSHIP HYDROCARBON OIL & GAS

(1.996% OF 2.5%) 2.5% OF 6993.95 AC (36 TRACTS) STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 89.57

5463 TENWALDE JEFFREY A & ALLEGHENY SPRINGS UNIT 325

JENNIFER L .0066242% INT IN 1.648 AC PHASE II STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 3,632.80

5662 WALKER MARTIN & MICHELLE BRUSH LICK RUN 9 AC (SURFACE) STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 717.57

5781 WHELAN KEVIN M & JOY L;

DORN TERRY MCDUFFY & CINDY 2 AC LT 4 SITLINGTON STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 562.76

5911 WOLFE PARKE ALLEGHENY SPRINGS UNIT 406 .0045943% INT IN 1.648 AC PHASE I STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 951.68

5995 WVTB LLC EDRAY .6 AC (.35 AC & 40 POLES) FEE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 774.78

6023 ZIMMERMAN STEVEN M & SHELLEY W HIGHLAND HOUSE UNIT 307 .0088662% INT IN .655 AC (1 BEDROOM) STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 1,467.93

04-GREENBANK DIST

6271 ANDOVER OIL LLC OR CHESAPEAKE 0490000048 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 89.57

6971 CLEVENGER SETH A & DENA NR ARBOVALE 1.99 AC STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 2,335.68

6972 COBB EARNEST AUSTIN;

COBB ALLEN; NAGLE CONNIE BRUSH RUN .23 AC 100X100 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 149.20

6973 COBB EARNEST AUSTIN;

ALLEN; NAGLE CONNIE BRUSH RUN 100X100X137X20 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 108.27

7166 DAVIS BILLY C (LIFE); KNIGHTS LT B-9 PINE TREE AC SD

PAMELA & DAVID LIVING TRUST .46 AC 93X200X95X192 FEE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 161.89

8028 JOHNSTON C WILLIAM MINERALS HD GRBR RIVER 3.7% INT IN 503.41 AC (4/7A-1) STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 89.57

8029 JOHNSTON C WILLIAM &

REBECCA POST MINERALS HD GRBR RIVER 5.55% INT IN 42 AC (4/6-7) STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 89.57

8035 JOHNSTON MARY E MINERALS HD GRBR RIVER 1.86% INT IN 503.41 AC (4/7A-1) STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 89.57

8036 JOHNSTON MARY ELIZABETH MINERALS HD GRBR RIVER 5.55% INT IN 42 AC (4/6-7) STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 89.57

9256 SAMPLES JACKIE & TEDDY BRUSHY LICK RUN 2.5 AC STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 305.49

9367 SHEETS GARLAND L & BRENDA K BRUSH RUN 11000 SQ FT .25 AC 100X110 FEE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 266.15

9800 STIDHAM GARNIE- LT 156 OLD SPRUCE SD 1.59 AC

DBA-STIDHAM RENTALS 30X60X245.01X185.49X443.06 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 142.32

9957 TAYLOR NATALIE KAY LT 2 THOMAS CREEK 5 AC FEE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 2,310.36

9958 TAYLOR NATALIE KAY LT 1 2 AC THOMAS CREEK STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 363.58

10040 TOTTEN DIRK A (1/3 INT) LT 27 BACK ALLEGHENY MTN 5.12 AC SEE NOTES AA14 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 229.11

10041 TOTTEN DIRK A (1/3 INT) LT 19 BACK ALLEGHENY MTN 5.91 AC (1/3 INT) STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 138.28

10161 VARNER KENNETH LT 5 DEER CREEK .08 AC 50X73.67 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 94.39

06-HUNTERSVILLE DIST

11343 ALDERMAN CALLI ANTHONY CREEK 8 AC FEE (75% INT) STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 334.14

11374 ALDERMAN ULRIC BEAVER CREEK MINERALS 100 AC STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 89.57

11766 CYFERS WESTON LEE &

GARRETT WEST LEE HILLS 60X90 5400 SF STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 161.67

11767 CYFERS WESTON LEE &

GARRETT WEST LEE HILLS .19 AC 117X70X117X70 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 108.83

12133 HATFIELD RUTH ANN LT 25 TALL WOOD AC SD 50X306X50X304 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 381.52

12596 MERTZ MICHAEL F III & PATTY RUBLE LT 4 COCHRANS CREEK 120X185 IRR (SURFACE) STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 124.64

12663 OSCAR MARIE KNAPPS CREEK 2 AC (1/2 INT) STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 187.24

12818 ROBINSON THOMAS M P/O LT 1 17,115 SQ FT 176X80X146X119 FEE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 256.21

07-LITTLE LEVELS DIST

14192 FORDE MELANIE & SZABLINSKI ROBERT LOCUST CREEK 84.8 AC FEE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 2,266.63

14462 HUGHES MICHAEL LT C7 LITTLE MTN RETREAT 5.66 AC FEE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 406.97

14466 HUNNEWELL KRISTY M & DANIEL T JR MILL POINT .58 AC STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 215.87

14467 HUNNEWELL KRISTY M & DANIEL T JR MILL POINT 1.09 AC STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 335.75

14468 HUNNEWELL KRISTY M & DANIEL T JR MILL POINT 2.1 AC STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 376.17

14603 LESTER GERTRUDE LT C DENMAR 2.718 AC FEE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 695.95

14647 LOYD SHERYL DROOP MTN 8.2 AC STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 778.06

14666 MARKS PAOLO & LIPPS ERICA NR JACOX .49 AC STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 587.03

14703 MCCOY EVERETT W EST (7/9 INT) DROOP MTN 8 AC STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 451.62

14704 MCCOY EVERETT W EST (7/9 INT) DROOP MTN 3 AC STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 120.34

14705 MCCOY EVERETT W EST (7/9 INT) DROOP MTN 16.5 AC STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 267.22

14706 MCCOY EVERETT W EST (7/9 INT) DROOP MTN 8.673 AC STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 175.47

14742 MCDOWELL ANN LT 2 BLK C SEEBERT HEIGHTS 90X215 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 342.98

14743 MCDOWELL ANNA R & FRANK B LT 3 BLK C SEEBERT HEIGHTS 80X215 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 365.72

14744 MCDOWELL ANNA R & FRANK B LT 2 BLK D SEEBERT HEIGHTS 80X50 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 140.69

14746 MCFERRIN SAMUEL A & NANCY C LT B BOGGS RUN 71.57 AC STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 2,647.14

15191 SIGMON LARRY K & MARTI D CAESARS MTN 2.34 AC FEE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 476.60

15192 SIGMON LARRY K & MARTI D CAESARS MTN 2.75 AC FEE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 141.58

15246 SNYDER SEAN W LT 4-5 BLK 5 100X150 WATOGA STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 118.20

15247 SNYDER SEAN W LT 2-3 BLK 5 WATOGA 100X150 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 121.42

15248 SNYDER SEAN W LT 1 BLK 5 WATOGA 50X150 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 102.95

15360 THOMPSON IRENE LT 29 UNIT 5 CLEAR VIEW AC SD 2.84 AC FEE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 185.63

08-MARLINTON CORP

15841 BEVERAGE JEFFREY W & ROBYN L P/O LT 11-12 BLK 2 CAMPBELLTOWN 60X140 FEE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 710.40

15989 CREWS LOLA & MASK RANDALL LT 3-4 BLK 44 48X120 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 786.70

16051 FERRELL MICHAEL THOMAS MARLINTON 3.06 AC COMB ACCT PRCLS 8/2-8;9;10;11 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 1,105.73

16054 FINNEY WENDELL G ETALS P/O LT 5 J H PRICE LAND 58X170 STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 649.21

16214 KENNISON DWAYNE & JOYCE ANN LT 1; LT 17-18 P/O LT2-4 BLK 15 .25 AC OR 10875 SQ FT STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 427.11

16394 MORRIS MARY MCCOMB &

MCCOMB JAMES A JR LT 17-18 BLK 54 80X120 FEE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 368.65

16449 PRITT SARAH ANN LT 29-30 BLK 15 50X120 FEE (20%) STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 99.13

16495 SCHOOLCRAFT BURL DAWSON EST P/O LT 10-11 BLK 2 CAMPBELLTOWN

(1/6 INT) 60X138X45X60X200. STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 99.47

16602 TINCHER ELMER; TURNER

SHIRLEY; WAID SARAH LT 4 UPPER TANNERY 36X103 FEE STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA 241.16

The owner of any real estate listed above, or any other person entitled to pay the taxes thereon, may, however, redeem such real estate as provided by law.

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, January 9, 2023

ESTATE NUMBER: 9339

ESTATE OF: EVELYN DUNBRACK

ADMINISTRATRIX: Janice Maddy

Rt. 1 Box 164

Marlinton, WV 24954-6615

ESTATE NUMBER: 11275

ESTATE OF: WALTER LEON BUTLER

ESTATE NUMBER: 14406

ESTATE OF: NORMAN EDWARD WALKER

ADMINISTRATRIX: Tracey Lynn Walker

310 Puffenbarger Road

Hillsboro, WV 24946-8734

ESTATE NUMBER: 14409

ESTATE OF: KENNETH GERALD FRUM

EXECUTOR: Gerald Bradley Frum

291 East Lubeck Hills Drive

Washington, WV 26181-6202

ESTATE NUMBER: 14454

ESTATE OF: ANDREW CHANDLER

ADMINISTRATRIX: Allison Spooner

545 Barker Street

Wellington, OH 44090-1173

ESTATE NUMBER: 14456

ESTATEOF: CHARLES C. ALEXANDER

EXECUTOR: George W. Alexander

802 Kensington Farm Court

Forest Hill, MD 21050-1519

ESTATE NUMBER: 14458

ESTATE OF: VIRGINIA JOYCE ROSE

ADMINISTRATOR: John Andrew Rose

228 North Second Street

Oakland, MD 21550-1320

Subscribed and sworn to before me on November 5, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

11/10/2c

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, November 10, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, January 9, 2023

ESTATE NUMBER: 14457

APPOINTMENT DATE: November 4, 2022

ESTATE NAME: PHYLLIS MAYES

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR: Kimberly Edwards

723 Wallingen Drive

Galloway, OH

Subscribed and sworn to before me on November 5, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

11/10/2c

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

OF VALUABLE REAL ESTATE

Pursuant to the authority vested in the undersigned by deed of trust dated the 4th day of April, 2008, signed by Starlena M. Robertson and Paul J. Robertson, husband and wife, to Vickie L. Hylton, Trustee, which said deed of trust is of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book 307, at page 62, and Golden & Amos, PLLC, Trustee having been requested so to do by the Secured Creditor, and default having been made under the terms and conditions of said deed of trust, and the provisions in said deed of trust concerning acceleration having been complied with by the Secured Creditor and present holder of the note, said Trustee will sell at public auction at 12:00 p.m. on the 18TH DAY OF NOVEMBER 2022 at the front doors of the Courthouse in Pocahontas County in Marlinton, West Virginia the following described real estate:

Situate in Little Levels District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

Tract Two: That certain tract, piece or parcel of real estate situate near Hillsboro, in Little Levels District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, containing Ten (10) acres, more or less. A more detailed description may be found in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County in Deed Book 90 at page 342.

Tract Three: That certain tract, piece or parcel of real estate situate near Hillsboro, in Little Levels District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, adjoining the lands of John Jordan and George R. Wade, containing Fifteen (15) acres, more or less. A more detailed description may be found in the Office of the Clerk of the County Court of Pocahontas County in Deed Book 104 at page 102.

There is excepted and reserved from the above mentioned tracts the following described tracts or parcels of real estate:

Reservation One: Beginning at a ½ inch iron pipe set in the line of Stewart and Nancy Galford, from which a corner post, a corner to Galford and Gladys Homes bears S 05-01-50 E 1030.40 feet, thence with Galford and following a fence line N 05-01-50 W 622.21 feet to a ½ inch iron pin pipe set in the line of Galford at a fence corner from which a 1 ½ inch iron pipe on the north side of Secondary Route 219/10 bears N 05-01-50 W 808.63 feet, thence leaving Steward and Nancy Galford and cutting through the land of Gladys Holmes N 76-15-55 E 543.92 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set on the West Right of Way of Secondary Route 219/14, in a fence corner, from which a Transformer Pole No. SB 10 bears S 23 W 8.75 feet, thence with the West Right of Way of Secondary Route 219/14 S 01-19-00 W 648.97 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set on said Right of Way in a fence corner, thence leaving Secondary Route 219/14 and cutting through the land of Gladys Holmes and following a fence line S 77-41-15 W 469.69 feet to the point of beginning and containing 7.24 acres, more or less, as surveyed by William E. Dilley, L.L.S., in February 1989, and as shown on a plat attached to Deed Book 202 at page 277, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Court of Pocahontas, West Virginia.

Reservation Two: Beginning at a corner post, a corner to Charles D. Beverage and Steward and Nancy Galford thence leaving Charles D. Beverage and with Galford N 05-01-51 W 142.00 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set on the line of Steward and Nancy Galford, thence leaving Galford and cutting through the land of Gladys Holmes N 73-54-22 E 98.32 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set near a pond beside a dead White Pine, thence N 04-54-40 E 174.76 feet to a ½ inch pipe set in the field, thence N 66-34-56 E 287.69 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set on the west Right of Way of Secondary Route 219/14, thence with the said West R/W S 01-02-36 W 299.95 feet to a point on said R/W, thence S 10-20-23 W 56.72 feet to a point on said R/W, thence S 21-16-16 W 49.14 feet to a point on said R/W, thence S 23-56-06 W 109.01 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set on said R/W, in a fence line, and a corner to Charles D. Beverage, thence leaving said West R/W of Secondary Route 219/14, and with Charles D. Beverage N 46-55-48 W 139.78 feet to a 1 inch iron rod with a flange top in a fence corner, thence S 74-08-09 W 188.33 feet to the point of beginning, containing 2.605 acres, more or less, as surveyed by William E. Dilley, L.L.S., of Dunmore, West Virginia, in June 1989, and as shown on a plat attached to Deed Book 205 at page 465, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

Reservation Three: Beginning at a ½ inch pipe set beside a corner fence post, on the south right of way of Secondary Route 219/10, and a corner to Steward and Nancy Galford, from which a 1 inch iron pipe on the north side of Secondary Route 219/10 bears N 05-10-15 W 45.00 feet, thence leaving Galford and with the south right of way of said Road N 55-30-31 E 50.38 feet to a point on said R/W, thence N 64-04-57 E 43.94 feet to a point on said R/W, thence N 68-20-04 E 231.97 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set on said R/W, thence leaving Secondary Route 219/10 and cutting through the land of Gladys Holmes S 18-54-57 E 122.93 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set, thence S 74-26-43 W 342.25 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set beside the fence line in the line of Stewart and Nancy Galford, thence with Galford following the fence line N 05-10-15 W 75.00 feet to the place of beginning and containing 34,370 square feet or 0.79 acres, more or less, as surveyed by William E. Dilley, L.L.S., of Dunmore, West Virginia, in June of 1990, and as shown on a plat attached to Deed Book 209 at page 326, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

Reservation Four: Beginning at a ¾ inch iron pipe a corner to Lot A, and on the West right of way of Secondary Route 219/14, thence leaving Lot A and with said R/W S 01-04-09 W 265.85 feet to a 1/2 inch iron pipe set on the said right of way, thence cutting through the land of Gladys Holmes S 66-64-55 W 421.16 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set in a field on the Galford line N 05-01-51 W 321.31 feet along the Galford line to a point on the southwest corner of Lot A thence with Lot A N 74-54-50 E 434.58 feet to the point of beginning containing 2.748 acres, more or less, as surveyed by William E. Dilley, L.L.S. of Dunmore, West Virginia, in June 1989, as shown on two plats attached to Deed Book 211 at page 426, recorded in the Office of the County Clerk of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

Reservation Five: Beginning at a ½ inch iron pipe found on the south right of way of Secondary Route 219/10, and being a corner to the .79 acre tract owned by Romie and Margaret Hicks, thence leaving Hicks and with said right of way N 70-16-49 E 42.04 feet to a point on said R/W, thence N 79-41-18 E 35.17 feet to a point on said R/W, thence N 87-04-18 E 28.14 feet to a point on said R/W, thence S 81-03-07 E 58.14 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set on said right of way and cutting through the land of Gladys Holmes S 02-19-21 E 100.32 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set in a wet place, thence S 76-51-03 W 127.26 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe found, a corner to the 0.79 acre tract of Romie and Margaret Hicks, thence with Hicks N 18-54-57 W 122.95 feet to the point of beginning and containing 17.261 square feet to or 0.396 acre, more or less, as surveyed by William E. Dilley, L.L.S. of Dunmore, West Virginia, in August 1990, as shown on a plat attached to Deed Book 212 at page 5, recorded in the Office of the County Clerk of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

Reservation Six: Beginning at a ½ inch iron pipe set on the West Right of Way of Secondary Route 219/14 , a corner to Lot C thence leaving said Right of Way and with Lot C S 76-16-37 W 585.81 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set on the line of Steward and Nancy Galford and a corner to Lot C, thence leaving Lot C and with Galford N 05-01-50 W 188.01 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set in a fence corner, on the line of Galford, from which a 2 inch iron pipe on the North road bank bears N 05-01-50 W 347.46 feet, and a Transformer Pole No. E0730 6F81 bears S 25 E 2.33 feet, thence leaving Galford and cutting through the land of Gladys Holmes N 78-23-00 E 424.33 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set a fence corner, beside a water trough, from which a Power Pole No. E0730 HF62 bears S 70 E 1.66 feet, thence leaving the fence line S 53-26-09 E 138.58 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set in a fence line at a gate post, said gate post is the South end of the gate, thence S 89-34-43 E 61.66 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set on the West Right of Way of Secondary Route 219/14 feet, thence leaving Gladys Holmes and with said Right of Way S 03-25-20 W 50.85 feet to the point of beginning, containing 2.10 acres, more or less, as surveyed by William E. Dilley, L.L.S. of Dunmore, West Virginia, in December, 1989, as shown on a plat attached to Deed Book 207 at page 96, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

Reservation Seven: Beginning at a corner to Gladys Holmes and Steward Galford, thence N 66-34-55 E 133.47 feet to a corner and a point on the line of Galdys Holmes, S 04-54-39 W 174.76 feet to a corner, thence S 73-54-22 W 98.32 feet to a corner and point on the line of said Galford, thence N 05-01-51 W 148.90 feet to the point of beginning, and containing 0.4 acre, more or less, as surveyed by William E. Dilley, L.L.S. of Dunmore West Virginia as shown on a plat attached to Deed Book 208 at page 276, recorded in the Office of the County Clerk of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

Reservation Eight: Beginning at a ½ inch iron pipe found on the West Right of Way of Secondary Route 219/14, a corner to John Gore’s 7.24 acre lot, from which a Transformer Pole No. SB10 bears S 23 W 3.75 feet, thence leaving the said R/W and with John Gore S 76-16-37 W 543.80 feet to a found ½ inch iron pipe in a fence corner, on the line of Steward and Nancy Galford N 05-01-50 W 274.07 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set on the line of Galford, and a corner to Lot D, thence leaving Galford and with Lot D N 76-16-37 E 585.81 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set on the west R/W of Secondary Route 219/14, a corner to Lot D, thence leaving Lot D and with said R/W S 03-25-21 W 282.49 feet to the point of beginning, containing 3.50 acres, more or less, as surveyed by William E. Dilley, L.L.S., of Dunmore, West Virginia, in December 1989, as shown on a plat attached to Deed Book 208 at page 501, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

Reservation Nine: Beginning at a ½ inch iron pipe found in a fence, a corner to Lot D, and on the line of Steward and Nancy Galford, thence leaving Lot D and with Galford and following a fence line N 04-55-19 W 165.00 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set in the Galford line, from which a ½ inch iron pipe a corner to Romie and Margaret Hicks bears N 04-55-19 W 61.70 feet thence leaving Galford and running past the South side of a pond and cutting through the land of Gladys Holmes N 71-50-25 E 224.01 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set in the field, thence S 10-19-11 E 189.45 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set on the line of Lot D beside a fence line, from which a ½ inch iron pipe found in a fence corner at a water trough, a corner to Lot D bears N 78-23-00 E 186.87 feet, thence with Lot D S 78-23-00 W 237.50 feet to the point of beginning containing 40,481 square feet or 0.93 of an acre, more or less as surveyed by William E. Dilley, L.L.S., of Dunmore, West Virginia, in September 1991, as shown on a plat attached to Deed Book 215 at page 136, recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

This deed of trust is made and accepted to subject to all validity continuing reservations, restrictions, covenants, conditions, rights of way and easements made for or contained in all prior deeds in the chain of title.

It is the intention of this notice to sell the secured property by proper description as was intended to be transferred and conveyed in the aforesaid deed of trust.

The above described real estate is reported to have a mailing address of: HC 64 Box 497, Droop WV 24946

TERMS OF SALE: Cash in hand on day of sale or within 30 days of date of sale upon terms to be agreed upon between Trustee and successful bidder, time being of the essence; payment for unpaid real estate taxes to be assumed by the purchaser. The Trustee does not warrant title or fitness to this property; it is being purchased as is; this is a buyer beware sale and any buyer is advised to retain counsel before the sale. If there is any part of the process of sale which is found to be objectionable, the Trustee reserves the right to cancel the sale. No purchaser should take possession or make improvements in the premises until the Trustee deed is delivered or recorded. A third party purchaser at sale will be required to pay the purchase price plus all recording and transfer fees.

Trustee at sale is under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the subject property to vacate said property.

FEDERAL TAX LIEN: In the event that there are Federal Tax Liens against the property, the United States would have the right to redeem the property within a period of 120 days from the date of such sale or the period allowable for redemption under local law, whichever is longer.

The party(ies) secured by the Deed of Trust reserve the right to purchase the property at such sale. If the purchaser at sale is unable to complete the terms of purchase within 30 days, the Trustee reserves the right to transfer the property to the next highest bidder.

Any sale hereunder may be adjourned from time to time without any notice other than oral proclamation at the time and place appointed for this sale or by posting of a notice of same. Should the Trustee not appear at the time appointed for the sale and there is no notice posted of a continuance please contact the office of the Trustee to make further inquiry. Any sale may be conducted or adjourned by the designated agent or attorney of the Trustee. The undersigned is fully vested with the authority to sell said property as Trustee by instrument of record. Some Trustee sales may be conducted by a servicer required Auction Company. In that event, the auctioneer will be acting under an “Auction Services Agreement.”

Should any party have any inquires, objections to the sale or protests regarding the sale, or requests regarding the sale, please notify the trustee below by one of the means of communications set forth below.

GOLDEN & AMOS, PLLC, TRUSTEE

543 Fifth Street, P.O. Box 81

Parkersburg, WV 26102

Telephone (304) 485 3851

Fax (304) 485-0261

E-mail: vgolden@goldenamos.com

Our business hours are 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

On weekdays – not including holidays

Lender: Fifth Third

Processor: Kristi / Ext 27

(RobertsonStarlena&Paul.nts/foreclosures/2022 foreclosures/mb)

11/10/2c

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S

FORCLOSURE SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE is hereby given pursuant to and by virtue of the authority vested in the Substitute Trustee, Pill & Pill, PLLC, by that certain Deed of Trust dated October 30, 2014, executed by the Borrower, Joseph D. Davis, Jr., to The First State Bank, Samuel Vallandingham, Andrew Vallandingham, the Trustees, of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Book 356, at Page 269. At the time of the execution of the Deed of Trust, this property was reported to have a mailing address of 3331 Stamping Creek Rd. 1, Hillsboro, WV 24946. Pill & Pill, PLLC was appointed as Substitute Trustee by an APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE dated June 9, 2022, of record in the Clerk’s Office in Book 408, at Page 627. The Borrower defaulted under the Note and Deed of Trust and the Substitute Trustee has been instructed to foreclose under the Deed of Trust. Accordingly, the Substitute Trustee will sell the following described property to the highest bidder at the front door of the Courthouse of Pocahontas County, in Marlinton, West Virginia, on the following date: December 12, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

All of that certain tract or parcel of real estate situate on the waters of Stamping Creek on State Route 55, 39, about three miles west of the Mill Point intersection, in Raintown, Little Levels District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia and more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at a 5/8″ rebar, set, on the South East side of State Route 55, 39, at 30 feet from the center line and to the right of the Driveway for the surveyed property, from which a Utility Pole bears S 25°35`W at 36.6 feet, thence; N 06°25`35″ W 35.10 feet to a Point, in the center of said road, thence with the center line of said road for the next three calls; N 52°18`25″ E 133.04 feet to a Point, thence; N 52°36`05″ E 146.20 feet to a Point, thence; N 54°10`15″ E 233.48 feet to a Point, thence leaving the center line; S 24°16`40″ E passing the edge of the 60 foot right of way at 30.62 feet, and passing a 5/8″ Rebar, set, at 36.01 feet, in all 138.49 feet, running through the property of Donald Sharp; Et. Al (Tax Map 15, Parcel 19) and crossing Stamping Creek, to a 5/8″ Rebar set, thence continuing through the property of Sharp for the next two calls; S 37°41`50″ W 309.77 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar, set, on the bank of Stamping Creek, thence; S 11°19`35″ W 145.25 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar, set, in a Rock Pile in an old Fence fine, in a hollow, thence with the Fence line; S 55°38`15″ W 378.47 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar, set, on the bank of a run, a corner to May Wilma Thomas, thence with the line of Thomas for the next two calls; N 25°37`20″ E 206.14 feet to a 5/8″ Rebar, set, by a Fence Post between Stamping Creek and a Run, thence crossing Stamping Creek; N 06°25`35″ W passing a 1.5″ Iron Pipe at 50.26 feet, in all 201.08 feet to the Point of Beginning, containing 3.3 Acres, as surveyed by Justin M. Dilley, S.I. #191 and John L. Wayne, Jr., and approved by John L. Wayne, Jr., P.S. #859 in September of 2014. And being the same tract or parcel of real estate as acquired by Donald Sharp, Et. Al., by the provisions of the Last Will and Testament of Violet G. Sharp, said Will bears date the 30th day of September, 2009, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Will Book 39, at page 37.

There exist a sixty foot Right-of-Way along State Route 55, 39, and more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a 5/8″ rebar, set, on the South East side of State Route 55, 39 at 30 feet from the center line and to the right of the Driveway for the surveyed property, from which a Utility Poles bears S 25°35` W at 36.6 feet, thence N 06°25`35″ W 35.10 feet to a Point, in the center of said road, thence with the center line of said road for the next three calls; N 52°18`25″ E 133.04 feet to a Point, thence; N 52°36`05″ E 146.20 feet to a Point, thence; N 54°10`15″ E 233.48 feet to a Point, thence leaving the center line; S 24°16`40″ E 30.62 feet to a Point, thence; S 54°10`15″ W 287.30 feet to a Point, thence; S 52°36`05″ W 145.72 feet to a Point, thence; S 52°18`25″ W 158.54 feet to the Point of beginning containing 0.4 Acres, more or less.

And being the same tract or parcel of real estate as acquired by Joseph D. Davis, Jr., by the provisions of a Deed of Conveyance from Donald K Sharp, et. als., of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 350, at Page 463, in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

TERMS OF SALE:

1)The property will be conveyed in an “AS IS” physical condition by Deed containing no warranty, express or implied, subject to the Internal Revenue Service right of redemption, all property taxes, prior Deeds, liens, reservations, encumbrances, restrictions, rights-of-ways, easements, covenants, conveyances and conditions of record in the Clerk’s office or affecting the subject property.

2)The Purchaser shall be responsible for the payment of the transfer taxes imposed by the West Virginia Code § 11-22-1.

3)The Beneficiary and/or the Servicer of the Deed of Trust and Note reserve the right to submit a bid for the property at sale.

4)The Trustee reserves the right to continue sale of the subject property from time to time by written or oral proclamation, which continuance shall be in the sole discretion of the Trustee.

5)The Trustee shall be under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the property to vacate said property, and any personal property and/or belongings remaining at the property after the foreclosure sale will be deemed to constitute ABANDONED PROPERTY AND WILL BE DISPOSED OF ACCORDINGLY.

6)The total purchase price is payable to the Trustee within thirty (30) days of the date of sale, with ten (10%) of the total purchase price payable to the Trustee at sale.

Pill & Pill, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

Richard A. Pill, Member

Pill & Pill, PLLC

85 Aikens Center

Edwin Miller Boulevard

P.O. Box 440

Martinsburg, WV 25402

(304) 263-4971

foreclosures@pillwvlaw.co

11/10/4c