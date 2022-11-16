Darrell Lynn Hoke, 61, of Marlinton, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at his home.

Born September 24, 1961, at Marlinton, he was a son of Naomi June McMillion Alderman and the late Donald Ray Hoke Sr.

Darrell was a carpenter, hunter, fisherman and a friend to all that knew him.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis James Hoke and Dale Edward Hoke.

He is survived by his mother, Naomi June Alderman, and her husband, Glen, of Marlinton; son, Derick Lynn Hoke, of York, Pennsylvania; sister, Deloris Trip-lett, and husband, Frank, and brother, Donald Ray Hoke, Jr., all of Marlinton; four grandchildren; special niece, Brieanna Oscar, of Marlinton; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Roger Eisenhuth officiating. Burial was in Morningside Cemetery in Renick.

