Thursday, November 10, 1921\r\n\u00a0\r\nA PROCLAMATION BY THE GOVERNOR\r\n\r\nWhereas, On the eleventh day of the month of November, nineteen hundred and eighteen, the world\u2019s greatest war, involving two continents and the destinies of hundreds of millions of people, terminated with the signing of an armistice; and\r\nWhereas, This date is imperishable in the history of the United States of America and in the other allied and associated nations engaged in that war, marking the overthrow of autocracy and a victory for righteousness and civilization; and\r\nWhereas, More than four million American Soldiers were engaged in that war of which number West Virginia furnished her thousands of valiant sons, who gave their full measure of devotion and sacrifice and who distinguished themselves on many fields of action in the theatre of war; and\r\n\r\nWhereas, The President of the Untied States has requested the people of this republic to generally observe the date designated above and that they stand for two minutes in silent prayer at twelve o\u2019clock noon in tribute to the memory of the illustrious dead who made the supreme sacrifice in that conflict.\r\n\r\nTherefore, I, Ephraim F. Morgan, Governor of West Virginia, do hereby request the general observance of Friday, November 11, 1921, as ARMICTICE DAY\u2026\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nIt has been arranged that the whistles be blown and bells rung in Marlinton at five minutes of twelve on Armistice Day, Friday, November 11.\r\n\r\nFINE LAMBS\r\n\r\nW. E. Poage and C. A. Young have so far taken up over seven thousand lambs this season.\r\n\r\nThe best lot was 740 lambs from Bath County which averaged 82 pounds. A part of these were 25 lambs sold by W. P. Ayers, of Mt. Grove, which weighed 2,584 pounds. Mr. Ayers is an old time resident of Pocahontas.\r\n\r\nFrench Hoover sold a flock of nearly 500 head to Messrs. Poage and Young. There was not a light lamb in the lot, and the average weight was 84 pounds. Mr. Hoover breeds from registered Hampshire and Dorset bucks. He recently bought two registered Hampshire bucks from Mr. Poage.\r\n\u00a0\r\nHONOR ROLL\r\n\r\nHosterman school, first month, Bessie Workman, teacher. \u2013 Delbert Collins, Fred Pugh, Arnold Varner, Wallace Varner, Harper Cassell, Goldie Collins, Ethel Pugh, Carrie Sutton, Gladys Sheets, Lona Cooke, Blanche Sutton, Hazel Sutton, Daisy Varner.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nLinwood school, Edray District, first month, Nellie Pearl Cooper, teacher. \u2013 Alta Vandevander, Beulah Galford, Mary Doyle, Boyd Vandevender, Thelma Galford, Winnie Vandevender, Clarence Doyle, Opal Beal, Clyde Galford, Norman Beal, Lovil Vandevander, Elizabeth Dunlap, Alea Mace, Ola Mace, Lucy Mace, Elbert Galford, Herbert Galford, Gatewood Dunlap.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nBeard school, Little Levels District, Mary Burr, teacher, first month. \u2013 Eula May, Ber-tha Dorman, Lillian Hefner, Lucille Smith, Viola Carr, Marguerite Kincaid, Ida Dorman, Beula Carr, Eunice Smith, Elizabeth Poague, Sterrette Smith, Hugh Hef-ner, Leslie Carr, Paul Cutlip, Henry Smith.\r\n\u00a0\r\nWORDS\r\n\r\nWe have a thousand words to write yet and only an hour to do it in. And we could do it all right if we had something to write about. But when you come to think about it, the writing has to be done whether you have a subject or not. Ask any high school scholar, he has got the theme. We will try looking out of the window and write about anything we see. (Here, we look out of the window.)\r\n\r\nSee a back yard that needs redding up, a farmer\u2019s supply house, a frame of a new building, the high school and the hill and clouds and a sky. A sermon in each one of them. But we know that hill, and we take it.\r\n\r\nIt is the one that stands on the southern side of the portal of Knapps Creek Valley. Did you ever think that a great valley like that, twenty-five miles long and broad in proportion, is compressed into a narrow doorway just broad enough to let the water out in time of flood. It is the way of all mountain valleys. Shaped like a kite. This is a pretty nice hill. Towers over town and Knapps Creek, winds around the foot of it in a roundabout way to reach the river. This hill is like a great promontory and it is joined by a kind of an umbilical cord to Buckley mountain. By a strange coincidence the mountain on one side of the town is called Buckley mountain and on the other Bucks mountain.\u00a0\r\n\r\nRight in the low place the big creek washes the foot of the hill and is quite close to the river and a tunnel through the mountain at this place would save the town from being flooded, redeem many acres of valuable land, and furnish water power enough to run a power plant for a big city. It is only a matter of time until it is done\u2026\r\n\r\nOne day, just at dark, we stood halfway up the hill watching for game when a pheasant brushed by our ear all but touching us. It was dropping down to the water with closed wings and it had all the speed and general appearance of a cannon ball.\r\n\r\nOne day a neighbor was looking at a large hawk perched on the top of this hill on a tree. And as he looked, the lightning came and destroyed that tree. Nobody had the energy to go up there and see what became of the hawk.\r\n\r\nIn conclusion, we remark that it is a good sized hill.\r\n\r\nCome down, and we will show it to you sometime.
