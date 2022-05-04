ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Claim Deadline: Monday, July 4, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14388

APPOINTMENT DATE: MAY 2, 2022

ESTATE NAME: CHARLES R. SALYER

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR: Dorothy Salyer

3264 Oakland Avenue

Catlettsburg, KY 41129-1158

Subscribed and sworn to before me on May 2, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

5/5/2c

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Claim Deadline: Monday, June 27, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14339

ESTATE OF: DAVID CARTE

ADMINISTRATOR: Clint Carte

5009 Veneable Ave. Apt C

Charleston, WV 25304-2066

ESTATE NUMBER: 14365

ESTATE OF: KENNETH LEE BOBBITT

ADMINISTRATOR: Kelle Bobbitt

P. O. Box 66082

Stockton, CA 95206-0900

ESTATE NUMBER: 14366

ESTATE OF: SUSIE IRWIN MCWILLIAMS

EXECUTOR: John I. Garver

2274 Touareuna Road

Amsterdam, NY 12010-8534

ESTATE NUMBER: 14381

ESTATE OF: LEETA RYDER RUSSELL

EXECUTOR: Hollis Ryder

140 Walnut Bottom Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6677

ESTATE NUMBER: 14383

ESTATE OF: CLARENCE HARRY SHEARER

EXECUTRIX: Goldie Maxine Shearer

2081 Edray Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6694

Subscribed and sworn to before me on April 22, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

4/28/2c

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

OF VALUABLE REAL ESTATE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, MICHAEL C. DOSS, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of that certain document, bearing date the 19th day of April, 2022, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book 407, at page 289 and by virtue of that certain Deed of Trust executed by Paul E. Ennis, bearing date the 6th day of December, 2016, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book 368, at page 203, the maker, having defaulted in payment of the note secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by the terms thereof, and the beneficial holder of the said note, Summit Community Bank, having declared the whole of the indebtedness there- under to be due and payable; and having demanded the undersigned in writing to make sale of the real estate described in said deed of trust, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale and sell at public auction to the highest responsible bidder on the 27th day of May, 2022, at 3:00 p.m., at the front steps of the Pocahontas County Courthouse in the Town of Marlinton, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, the premises, being and consisting of the following:

PARCEL I:

All of that certain tract or parcel of real estate situate in the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, situated on Secondary Route 17/3, on top of Woodrow Mountain, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a ½ inch iron pipe set on the South Right of Way of Secondary Route 17/3, and a corner to Beckwith Lumber Company, thence leaving Beckwith Lumber Company and with said Right of Way for the next 4 lines

S 89-50-31 E 49.01 feet to a point on said R/W, thence

N 83-20-30 E 54.27 feet to a point on said R/W, thence

N 75-29-35 E 64.57 feet to a point on said R/W, thence

N 74-02-22 E 33.37 feet to a car axle found on said R/W, and a corner to Raymond and Mildred Sutton, thence leaving said Right of Way and with Sutton for 1 line

S 28-52-52 E 214.45 feet to a car axle found, a corner to Sutton and Beckwith Lumber Co., thence leaving Sutton and with Beckwith Lumber Co., for the next 2 lines

S 80-18-24 E 222.02 feet to a car axle found, a corner to Beckwith Lumber Co., thence

N 23-00-25 W 210.39 feet to the point of beginning and containing .957 of an acre, more or less, as surveyed by William E. Dilley, LLS, of Dunmore, West Virginia, in March 1994, and as shown on a plat of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 240, at page 278.

And being the same tract or parcel of real estate as acquired by Paul Ennis and Diana Ennis by the provisions of a survivorship Deed of Conveyance from Ethan A. Burgess, said deed bears date the 13th day of May, 1996, and is of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 240, at page 276.

PARCEL II:

All of that certain tract or parcel of real estate situated on the waters of Stony Creek on the West Virginia Secondary Route 17/3, near the community of Woodrow, in the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at the edge of a small stream at the county road and a stake, and thence running 100 feet in a northeasterly direction to a stake at the edge of a hill, and thence running in a straight line with the edge of the said hill in a direction generally from east to south and running 230 feet to a stake, and thence leaving that said line at a stake and running in a straight line to the edge of the county road and a large rock, 218 feet, and thence running with the said road a distance of 208 feet to the point of beginning and containing 1 acre, more or less.

And being the same tract or parcel of real estate as acquired by Paul E. Ennis and Diana J. Ennis, husband and wife, by the provisions of a survivorship Deed of Conveyance from Raymond Sutton and Mildred Sutton, husband and wife, said Deed bearing date the 30th day of May, 1997, and of record in the aforesaid Clerks Office, in Deed Book 247, at page 179.

PARCEL III:

All of that certain tract or parcel of real estate situated in the Edray District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, on top of Woodrow Mountain, and just off Secondary Route 17/3, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a ½ inch iron pipe found, a corner to Barbara A. Sharp, being west of an Access Road leading to the home of Ethan Burgess, thence with Sharp for 1 line

N 23-12-21 W 191.31 feet to a car axle found, a corner to Barbara A. Sharp and Paul and Diane Ennis, thence leaving Sharp and with Ennis for 1 line

N 80-58-35 E 221.93 feet to a car axle found, being west of the Access Road leading to Ethan Burgess’ house, thence leaving Ennis and cutting through the land of Ethan Burgess for the next 2 lines

S 39-41-24 W 166.90 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set, from which a 17” Red Oak bears S 52 E 5.80 feet, thence

S 24-21-21 W 90.24 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.43 of an acre, more or less, as surveyed by William E. Dilley, LLS, of Dunmore, West Virginia, in July 2000, and as shown upon a plat of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 268, at page 321.

And being the same tract or parcel of real estate as acquired by Paul E. Ennis and Diana J. Ennis, husband and wife, by the provisions of a survivorship Deed of Conveyance from Ethan A. Burgess and Denise Burgess, husband and wife, said Deed bearing date the 4th day of August, 2000, and of record in the aforesaid Clerks Office, in Deed Book 268, at page 319.

The said Diana J. Ennis having departed this lifetime and all of her right, title and interest in and to the aforesaid real estate having passed unto Paul E. Ennis by the provisions of the aforesaid survivorship Deeds.

The above-described real estate shall be sold subject to any claims, liens, assessments, taxes, restrictions, covenants, conditions, and encumbrances against the same.

The Trustee shall convey title with covenants of Special Warranty. The purchaser shall pay all taxes due and payable against the said property and all taxes hereafter due and assessed against the said property.

TERMS OF SALE: Cash in hand on day of sale or prior approved credit.

CONDITION OF SALE: Said property shall be sold to the highest responsible bidder, with the right reserved to the said Summit Community Bank, to bid at said sale and to continue the said sale by declaration from time to time, as they may choose.

Given unto my hand this the 26th day of April, 2022.

MICHAEL C. DOSS, TRUSTEE

5/5/3c

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

OF VALUABLE REAL ESTATE

Pursuant to the authority vested in the undersigned by deed of trust dated the 28th day of July, 2003, signed by Brian E. Friel, unmarried, to Michael C. Doss, Trustee, which said deed of trust is of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book 228, at page 607, and Golden & Amos, PLLC, Trustee having been requested so to do by the Secured Creditor, and default having been made under the terms and conditions of said deed of trust, and the provisions in said deed of trust concerning acceleration having been complied with by the Secured Creditor and present holder of the note, said Trustee will sell at public auction at 11:15 o’clock a.m. on the 18TH DAY OF MAY 2022 at the front doors of the Courthouse in Pocahontas County in Marlinton, West Virginia the following described real estate:

All of that certain tract or parcel of real estate known as Tract B, including improvements, easements and appurtenances thereunto belonging, all of that certain tract or parcel of real estate situate in the Huntersville District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, situated on the waters of Cochran’s Creek and on State Route 92, and on State Route 92, and being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at a ½ inch iron pipe found on the east Right of Way of State Route 92, and being a corner to Tract A, thence leaving said Right of Way and with Tract A for 1 line S 84-27-43 E 827.24 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe set on the line of the U. S. Government, thence leaving Tract A and with the U.S. Government for the next 2 lines S 48-45-35 W 1,755.87 feet to a 3” Brass capped pipe, on the hill just above an open field, being corner #1 of Tract 399, thence running along the field N 30-42-01 W 738.85 feet to a ½ inch iron pipe found on the East Right of Way of State Route 92, from which a 3-inch Brass capped iron pipe bears N 30-42-01 W 92.80 feet, thence leaving the U.S. Government and with the East Right of Way of State Route 92 for the next 7 lines; N 60-38-45 E 467.83 feet to a point on said R/W, thence N 58-39-40 E 106.06 feet to a point on said R/W, thence N 55-36-20 E 103.84 feet to a point on said R/W, thence N 52-48-27 E 97.34 feet to a point on said R/W, thence N 49-38-04 E. 101.12 feet to a point on said R/W, thence N 46-01-47 E 102.18 feet to a point on said R/W, thence N 4-23-32 E 88.74 feet to the point of beginning and containing 20.41 acres, more or less, as surveyed by William E. Dilley, L.L.S. of Dunmore, West Virginia in March 2001, and being Tract B, as shown on a plat and attached hereto, and made a part of this Deed.

It is the intention of this notice to sell the secured property by proper description as was intended to be transferred and conveyed in the aforesaid deed of trust.

The above described real estate is reported to have a mailing address of:

HC 82 Box 186F, Marlinton, West Virginia 24954 nka

1563 Anthony Creek Road, Marlinton, West Virginia 24954

TERMS OF SALE: Cash in hand on day of sale or within 30 days of date of sale upon terms to be agreed upon between Trustee and successful bidder, time being of the essence; payment for unpaid real estate taxes to be assumed by the purchaser. The Trustee does not warrant title or fitness to this property; it is being purchased as is; this is a buyer beware sale and any buyer is advised to retain counsel before the sale. If there is any part of the process of sale which is found to be objectionable, the Trustee reserves the right to cancel the sale. No purchaser should take possession or make improvements in the premises until the Trustee deed is delivered or recorded. A third party purchaser at sale will be required to pay the purchase price plus all recording and transfer fees.

Trustee at sale is under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the subject property to vacate said property.

FEDERAL TAX LIEN: In the event that there are Federal Tax Liens against the property, the United States would have the right to redeem the property within a period of 120 days from the date of such sale or the period allowable for redemption under local law, whichever is longer.

The party(ies) secured by the Deed of Trust reserve the right to purchase the property at such sale. If the purchaser at sale is unable to complete the terms of purchase within 30 days, the Trustee reserves the right to transfer the property to the next highest bidder.

Any sale hereunder may be adjourned from time to time without any notice other than oral proclamation at the time and place appointed for this sale or by posting of a notice of same. Should the Trustee not appear at the time appointed for the sale and there is no notice posted of a continuance please contact the office of the Trustee to make further inquiry. Any sale may be conducted or adjourned by the designated agent or attorney of the Trustee. The undersigned is fully vested with the authority to sell said property as Trustee by instrument of record. Some Trustee sales may be conducted by a servicer required Auction Company. In that event, the auctioneer will be acting under an “Auction Services Agreement.”

Should any party have any inquires, objections to the sale or protests regarding the sale, or requests regarding the sale, please notify the trustee below by one of the means of communications set forth below.

GOLDEN & AMOS, PLLC, TRUSTEE

543 Fifth Street,

P.O. Box 81

Parkersburg, WV 26102

Telephone (304) 485 3851

Fax (304) 485-0261

E-mail: vgolden@goldenamos.com

Our business hours are 8 :30 a.m. – 5 :00 p.m.

On weekdays – not including holidays

Lender: Fifth Third

Processor: Kristi / Ext 27

(Friel, Brian nts/mbaker/foreclsosure notices 2022)

5/5/2c

NOTICE

The proposed 2022-2023 Budget for Pocahontas County Schools will be available for inspection and review at the Board of Education Office beginning Friday, May 13, 2022, through Tuesday, May 24, 2022, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., excluding days school is not in session.

The budget will be presented for adoption to the Board at the regular meeting on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 6 p.m. at the Pocahontas County Board of Education Office in Buckeye, WV.

4/28/2c

Region 4 Planning and Development

Public Notice Publication Request

Region 4 Planning and Development Council is working on the Regional Hazard Mitigation 2022 Update as required by the State and FEMA for Fayette, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Pocahontas and Webster counties.

Public Comments are being accepted until 4:00 p.m. Friday, May 13, 2022. Please visit the Region 4 PDC website at www.reg4wv.org to view the plan and use the Contact tab to Tell Us What You Think or contact our office at 304-872-4970.

5/5/1c

NOTICE

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

The Pocahontas County Board of Education will receive sealed proposals from qualified contractors to install 16×18 block building for concession stand and 2 single bathrooms located at the baseball/softball area 271 Warrior Way, Dunmore, WV 24934.

Proposals will be received at the Pocahontas County Board of Education, 404 Old Buckeye Rd., Buckeye, WV 24924 until 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2022. Proposals may be mailed via U.S. Postal Service, delivered via courier, or hand-delivered. Fax and email bids will not be accepted.

Bidder will be responsible for ensuring that proposed work will comply with state and federal regulations. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will occur at 9:00 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the site. Weather permiting, we will meet in the parking lot near the auditorium. Proposals should include floor plan, all labor and material costs. Questions can be addressed by contacting Ron Hall, Maintenance Director by calling 304.799.5018.

It shall be the bidder’s responsibility to ensure that bids will arrive in the Board’s office prior to the scheduled bid opening. Late submissions will not be accepted and will remain unopened. All proposals must be enclosed in a sealed envelope bearing the name and address of the bidder and clearly marked as follows:

Attn: Sherry Radcliff

RFQ: PCHS Bathroom/Concession Stand

Bid Opening Date: June 1, 2022, 3:10 p.m.

Pocahontas County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities or informalities in bid proposals received. It reserves the right to accept the proposal that will, in its judgment, best serve its interests.

5/5/2c

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

1.1 PROJECT INFORMATION

A. Notice to Bidders: Qualified bidders may submit bids for

project as described in this Document. Submit bids according

to the Instructions to Bidders.

B. Project Identification: Pocahontas Memorial Hospital –

Renovations and Additions.

1. Project Location: 150 Duncan Road,

Buckeye, West Virginia 24924.

C. Owner: Pocahontas County Commission.

1. Owner’s Representative: Rebecca Hammer –

rhammer@ pmhwv.org : 304.799.1024

D. Architect: Becker Morgan Group, Inc.

1. Architect’s Representative:

Brenden D. Frederick, AIA, LEED AP

bfrederick@beckermorgan.com; 410-546-9100

E. Project Description: Project consists of renovations and

additions, and associated sitework to the existing Pocahontas

Memorial Hospital.

F. Construction Contract: Bids will be received for the follow-

ing work:

1. General Contract (all trades).

1.2 BID SUBMITTAL AND OPENING

A. Owner will receive sealed lump sum bids until the bid time

and date at the location given below. Owner will consider bids

prepared in compliance with the Instructions to Bidders

issued by Owner, and delivered as follows:

1. Bid Date: June 14, 2022

2. Bid Time: 2:00 p.m., local time.

3. Location: Pocahontas County Courthouse

a. 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia, 24924.

b. Bids shall be addressed to attention of

Rebecca Hammer.

B. Bids will be thereafter publicly opened and read aloud.

1.3 BID SECURITY

A. Bid security shall be submitted with each bid in the amount

of five (5) percent of the bid amount. No bids may be with

drawn for a period of 60 days after opening of bids. Owner

reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive

informalities and irregularities.

1.4 PREBID MEETING

A. Prebid Meeting: A Prebid meeting for all bidders will be held

at Pocahontas Memorial Hopital Board Room Thursday, May

12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Prospective prime bidders

are required to attend.

1.5 DOCUMENTS

A. Online Procurement and Contracting Documents: Obtain

access on or after May 6, 2022, by contacting Arcitect, Becker

Morgan Group, Inc. – Brenden D. Frederick, AIA, LEED AP by

email, bfrederick@beckermorgan.com Online access will be

provided to prime bidders only.

1.6 TIME OF COMPLETION AND LIQUIDATED DAMAGES

A. Successful bidder shall begin the Work upon receipt of the

Notice to Proceed and shall complete the Work withtin the

Contract Time. Work is subject to liquidated damages.

1.7 BIDDER’S QUALIFICATIONS

A. Bidders must be properly licensed under the laws govern-

ing their respective trades and be able to obtain insurance

and bonds required for the Work. A Performance Bond, sep-

arate Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Insurance in a

form acceptable to Owner will be required of the successful

Bidder.

Becker Morgan Group, Inc.

5/5/2c