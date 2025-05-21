ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissione.

First Publication Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025

Claim Deadline: Monday, July 21, 2025

ESTATE NUMBER: 14718

ESTATE OF: FRANKLIN FORD HAMMONS

ADMINISTRATOR: Alfred A. Hammons

1253 Thomastown Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-1476

ESTATE NUMBER: 14750

ESTATE OF: WILLIAM REXFORD SHELTON

EXECUTRIX: Kyleen Shelton

94 Hidden Valley Road

Morgantown, WV 26501-7722

ESTATE NUMBER: 14759

ESTATE OF: PAUL WALLACE BREEDEN

ACMINISTRATRIX: Kelly Nave

24734 Hazelwood Lane

Rappahannock Academy, VA 22538-2013

ESTATE NUMBER: 14762

ESTATE OF: JOHNNY FERGUSON HILL, SR.

EXECUTOR: Johnny F. Hill II

9396 Kemper Grove Lane

Loveland, OH 45140-8932

ESTATE NUMBER: 14777

ESTATE OF: BRENDA M. CASSELL

ADMINISTRATOR: Andrew Cassell

P. O. Box 24

Green Bank, WV 24944-0024

Subscribed and sworn to before me on May 16, 2025

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

5/22/2c

POCAHONTAS COUNTY COMMISSION

CONTRIBUTION REQUESTS

Requests to be placed on the agenda for the May session must be made no later than 12:00 noon Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Please contact the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 304-799-4549 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or by email to pocaclk@clerk.state.wv.us for further information.

The Pocahontas County Commission will have four (4) funding request meetings per year, one meeting per quarter. To be considered for contribution requests:

(1) All groups, organizations or entities must have representative available at County Commission meeting at time of the initial presentation; no exceptions will be made;

(2) All groups, organizations or entities must show proof (i.e., copy) of its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued 501(c) or other non-profit status, or in the case of a public entity (i.e., school board or town), a verified statement of public purpose behind the request; the information requested in this section must be made available to the Commission upon the initial presentation, noting that if any of the documentation is missing the request will not be considered by the Commission;

(3). All individuals, groups, organizations or entities seeking contributions must possess a valid copy of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued 501(c) or other non-profit documentation matching the exact name of the group, organization or entity, except in the case of a public entity (i.e., school board or town);

(4) All requests must contain itemized budget and a financial statement from group, organization or entity at time of initial request, or if request is from a public entity (i.e., school board or town) such budget and financial documents must be presented for the specific project; the information requested in this section must be made available to the Commission upon the initial presentation, noting that if any of the documentation is missing the request will not be considered by the Commission;

(5) Only one request per fiscal year from each group, organization or entity will be considered and such request may only be presented no sooner than the one (1) year anniversary of any prior request, and will be determined by the named payee on previously issued checks; no exceptions will be made;

(6) No requests will be approved for any group, organization or entity in an amount over and above $2,500.00 per fiscal year;

(7) Any group, organization or entity which receives a contribution and/or funding from the Pocahontas County Commission must file at the end of the State’s fiscal year, a report of all disbursements of the funds. Such report of disbursements must be in the form of an audit performed by an independent certified public accountant or, in lieu thereof, by submission of a statement sworn, under oath, by the highest officer or authority of the recipient, group, organization or entity. For purposes of this paragraph the State’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

Revised July 7, 2023

The Pocahontas County Commission

5/22/1c

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection has scheduled a public meeting on June 18, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the Draft Fiscal Year 2026 Intended Use Plan for the Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds Program. A part of the Intended Use Plan is the Fiscal Year 2026 Priority List.

The meeting will take place in person at the WV DEP’s Headquarters in Charleston, WV. An option to attend remotely or call-in is below.

A copy of the draft Fiscal Year 2026 Intended Use Plan is available, and may be requested by calling, writing, or sending an email request to the address below. The plan can also be viewed on DEP’s website.

Contact:

Katheryn Emery

WV Department of Environmental Protection

Division of Water & Waste Management

Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds

601 57th Street, SE

Charleston, WV 25304

(304) 926-0499 Ext. 43830

Katheryn.D.Emery@wv.gov

Google Meeting information

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/yzc-duqu-poo

Dial in number: ‪(US) 1-208-696-4303

PIN: 860 396 880#

5/22/2c

NOTICE OF THIRD AND FINAL READING

GARBAGE ORDINANCE

The Marlinton Town Council will hold the third and final reading of changes to the Garbage Ordinance concerning monthly billing on Monday, June 22, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at the Marlinton Municipal Building Auditorium.

The proposed ordinance changes are available to the public at the Town Hall Office, Marlinton Municipal Building, 709 Second Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954 Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Interested parties may appear at the meeting to be heard with respect to the proposed changes.

Mary K. Clendenen

Recorder, Town of Marlinton

5/22/1c

NOTICE

TOWN OF MARLINTON WATER CUSTOMERS

The 2025 Consumer Confidence Report covering the 2024 calendar year will not be mailed out.

You may view the CCR on the Town of Marlinton website under the CCR tab at (http://townofmarlintonwv.com/consumer-confi dence-report/).

If you would like a printed copy you may stop by in person at the Marlinton Municipal building or the Marlinton Water Plant. To receive a copy by mail please contact the Marlinton municipal building at 304-799-4315.

5/22/1c