John Sanford Harper, 94 of Snowshoe, died at home Thursday, February 20, 2025.

He was born May 13, 1930, in Jersey City, New Jersey.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; brother, Earl; and sister, Noreen.

He is survived by his sister, Sharon; three children, Taylor, Dawn and Julie; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 4 p.m. at New Hope Brethren Church in Frost, with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating.

A dinner will follow the service.

All are welcome to attend to honor his memory.