NOTICE OF

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 3, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, Monday, May 2, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14356

ESTATE OF: RAY L. LANDIS

EXECUTRIX: Shannon Alderman

P. O. Box 66

Hillsboro, WV 24946-0066

ESTATE NUMBER: 14359

ESTATE OF: MICHAEL JOSEPH PORTER

ADMINISTRATRIX: Catherine Porter

2159 Donald Avenue

Huntington, WV 25701-4903

Subscribed and sworn to before me on February 28, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/3/2c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2020-S-00000058 – Pocahontas County – WVTI, LLC

To: EVERETT W MCCOY ESTATE, PATRICIA CLUTTER, EVERETT W MCCOY ESTATE C/O PATRICIA CLUTTER, CHARLES MCCOY, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY PROSECUTOR, CHARLES MCCOY, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY MAGISTRATE COURT, CHARLES MCCOY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, FREDDIE WILSON MCCOY, JO ANN MCCOY, BRENDA POWERS, BRENDA POWERS, CHAD MCCOY, PATRICIA CLUTTER, BRUCE MCCOY, BRUCE MCCOY, KEVIN MCCOY, JASON ROBERTS, HEATHER MCMILLION, HEATHER MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, AMANDA MCMILLION, AMANDA MCMILLION, JOANN MCCOY, CHAD MCCOY, BRENDA POWERS, BRENDA MCCOY, BRUCE MCCOY, TOWN OF HILLSBORO, BRUCE MCCOY, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, JO ANN MCCOY, JO ANN MCCOY, DEHLIA MCCOY, DENSINGER, CHARLES MCCOY, BESSIE MCCOY EARLE, NELLIE MCCOY COCHRAN, HAZEL MCCOY KERSHNER, HOWARD MCCOY, DELBERT MCCOY, MARIE MCCOY, EVERETT MCCOY, VERDA MCCOY, EVELYN MAE MCCOY, FREDDA WILSON MCCOY, MARY ANN MCCOY, HARPER WILLARD MCCOY, BRUCE EDWARD MCCOY, CHARLES EUGENE MCCOY, PATRICIA MCCOY, ROY MCCOY, CHARLES MCCOY, JR, MICHAEL MCCOY, TERESA MAIR, OCCUPANT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: LITTLE LEVELS MAP: 47 PARCEL 0026 00003001

You will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000058, DROOP MTN 8 AC (7/9 INT), located in LITTLE LEVELS, which was returned delinquent in the name of MCCOY EVERETT W EST (7/9 INT), and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022. $296.71

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. $210.33

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $2,002.17

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $2,717.19

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $5,226.40

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 2/17/3c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2020-S-00000059 – Pocahontas County – WVTI, LLC

To: EVERETT W MCCOY ESTATE, PATRICIA CLUTTER, EVERETT W MCCOY ESTATE C/O PATRICIA CLUTTER, CHARLES MCCOY, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY PROSECUTOR, CHARLES MCCOY, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY MAGISTRATE COURT, CHARLES MCCOY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, FREDDIE WILSON MCCOY, JO ANN MCCOY, BRENDA POWERS, BRENDA POWERS, CHAD MCCOY, PATRICIA CLUTTER, BRUCE MCCOY, BRUCE MCCOY, KEVIN MCCOY, JASON ROBERTS, HEATHER MCMILLION, HEATHER MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, AMANDA MCMILLION, AMANDA MCMILLION, JOANN MCCOY, CHAD MCCOY, BRENDA POWERS, BRENDA MCCOY, BRUCE MCCOY, TOWN OF HILLSBORO, BRUCE MCCOY, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, JO ANN MCCOY, JO ANN MCCOY, DEHLIA MCCOY, DENSINGER, CHARLES MCCOY, BESSIE MCCOY EARLE, NELLIE MCCOY COCHRAN, HAZEL MCCOY KERSHNER, HOWARD MCCOY, DELBERT MCCOY, MARIE MCCOY, EVERETT MCCOY, VERDA MCCOY, EVELYN MAE MCCOY, FREDDA WILSON MCCOY, MARY ANN MCCOY, HARPER WILLARD MCCOY, BRUCE EDWARD MCCOY, CHARLES EUGENE MCCOY, PATRICIA MCCOY, ROY MCCOY, CHARLES MCCOY, JR, MICHAEL MCCOY, TERESA MAIR, OCCUPANT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: LITTLE LEVELS MAP: 47 PARCEL 0028 00003001

You will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000059, DROOP MTN 3 AC (7/9 INT), located in LITTLE LEVELS, which was returned delinquent in the name of MCCOY EVERETT W EST (7/9 INT), and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022. $118.42

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. $22.05

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $2002.17

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $2,717.19

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $4,859.83

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 2/17/3c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2020-S-00000060 – Pocahontas County – WVTI, LLC

To: EVERETT W MCCOY ESTATE, PATRICIA CLUTTER, EVERETT W MCCOY ESTATE C/O PATRICIA CLUTTER, CHARLES MCCOY, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY PROSECUTOR, CHARLES MCCOY, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY MAGISTRATE COURT, CHARLES MCCOY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, FREDDIE WILSON MCCOY, JO ANN MCCOY, BRENDA POWERS, BRENDA POWERS, CHAD MCCOY, PATRICIA CLUTTER, BRUCE MCCOY, BRUCE MCCOY, KEVIN MCCOY, JASON ROBERTS, HEATHER MCMILLION, HEATHER MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, AMANDA MCMILLION, AMANDA MCMILLION, JOANN MCCOY, CHAD MCCOY, BRENDA POWERS, BRENDA MCCOY, BRUCE MCCOY, TOWN OF HILLSBORO, BRUCE MCCOY, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, JO ANN MCCOY, JO ANN MCCOY, DEHLIA MCCOY, DENSINGER, CHARLES MCCOY, BESSIE MCCOY EARLE, NELLIE MCCOY COCHRAN, HAZEL MCCOY KERSHNER, HOWARD MCCOY, DELBERT MCCOY, MARIE MCCOY, EVERETT MCCOY, VERDA MCCOY, EVELYN MAE MCCOY, FREDDA WILSON MCCOY, MARY ANN MCCOY, HARPER WILLARD MCCOY, BRUCE EDWARD MCCOY, CHARLES EUGENE MCCOY, PATRICIA MCCOY, ROY MCCOY, CHARLES MCCOY, JR, MICHAEL MCCOY, TERESA MAIR, OCCUPANT, or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: LITTLE LEVELS MAP: 47 PARCEL 0036 00003001

You will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000060, DROOP MTN 16.5 AC (7/9 INT), located in LITTLE LEVELS, which was returned delinquent in the name of MCCOY EVERETT W EST (7/9 INT), and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022. $184.31

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. $102.46

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $2,002.17

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $2,717.19

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made $ 5,006.13

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 2/17/3c

NOTICE TO REDEEM

2020-S-00000061 – Pocahontas County – WVTI, LLC

To: EVERETT W MCCOY ESTATE, PATRICIA CLUTTER, EVERETT W MCCOY ESTATE C/O PATRICIA CLUTTER, CHARLES MCCOY, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY PROSECUTOR, CHARLES MCCOY, STATE OF WEST VIRGINIA, POCAHONTAS COUNTY MAGISTRATE COURT, CHARLES MCCOY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, POCAHONTAS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY, FREDDIE WILSON MCCOY, JO ANN MCCOY, BRENDA POWERS, BRENDA POWERS, CHAD MCCOY, PATRICIA CLUTTER, BRUCE MCCOY, BRUCE MCCOY, KEVIN MCCOY, JASON ROBERTS, HEATHER MCMILLION, HEATHER MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, AMANDA MCMILLION, AMANDA MCMILLION, JOANN MCCOY, CHAD MCCOY, BRENDA POWERS, BRENDA MCCOY, BRUCE MCCOY, TOWN OF HILLSBORO, BRUCE MCCOY, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, LONNIE MCMILLION, JO ANN MCCOY, JO ANN MCCOY, DEHLIA MCCOY, DENSINGER, CHARLES MCCOY, BESSIE MCCOY EARLE, NELLIE MCCOY COCHRAN, HAZEL MCCOY KERSHNER, HOWARD MCCOY, DELBERT MCCOY, MARIE MCCOY, EVERETT MCCOY, VERDA MCCOY, EVELYN MAE MCCOY, FREDDA WILSON MCCOY, MARY ANN MCCOY, HARPER WILLARD MCCOY, BRUCE EDWARD MCCOY, CHARLES EUGENE MCCOY, PATRICIA MCCOY, ROY MCCOY, CHARLES MCCOY, JR, MICHAEL MCCOY, TERESA MAIR, OCCUPANT,or heirs-at-law, devisees, creditors, representatives, successors, assigns, all known heirs, guardians, conservators, fiduciaries, administrators, lienholders, co-owners, other parties having an undivided interest in the delinquent property, and other parties that may have any interest in the subject property.

DISTRICT: LITTLE LEVELS MAP: 47 PARCEL 0039 00003001

You will take notice that WVTI, LLC, the purchaser of the tax lien(s) on the following real estate, Certificate of Sale: 2020-S-00000061, DROOP MTN 8.673 AC (7/9 INT), located in LITTLE LEVELS, which was returned delinquent in the name of MCCOY EVERETT W EST (7/9 INT), and for which the tax lien(s) thereon was sold by the Sheriff of Pocahontas County at the sale for the delinquent taxes made on the 21st day of October, 2020, has requested that you be notified that a deed for such real estate will be made to him or her on or after April 1, 2022, as provided by law, unless before that day you redeem such real estate. The amount you will have to pay on the last day, March 31, 2022, will be as follows:

Amount equal to the taxes and charges due on the date of the sale, with interest, to March 31, 2022. $143.78

Amount of subsequent years taxes paid on the property, since the sale, with interest to March 31, 2022. $52.22

Amount paid for Title Examination and preparation of the list to be served and for preparation and service of notice with interest from January 1, 2021, following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022. $2,002.17

Amount paid for other statutory costs with interest from following the sheriff’s sale to March 31, 2022 $2,717.19

Total Amount Payable to Sheriff – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable Jeff Barlow, Sheriff and Treasurer of Pocahontas County. $4,915.36

Cost of Certification of Redemption – cashier check, money order or certified check must be made payable to The Honorable John B. McCuskey, State Auditor. $35.00

You may redeem at any time before March 31, 2022, by paying the above total less any unearned interest.

Return this letter and both certified funds to the WV State Auditor’s Office, County Collections Division, 1900 Kanawha Blvd, East, Building 1, Room W-114, Charleston, West Virginia, 25305.

Questions, please call 1-888-509-6568, option 2. 2/17/3c