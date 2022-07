Jona Nuckoles Irvin, formerly of Marlinton, passed away Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Born September 24, she was a daughter of the late Harry Nuckoles and Geraldine Dunbrack Nuckoles.

She enjoyed being a Travel Nurse. She was a very caring person and loved her family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 5, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Brown’s Mountain Cemetery.