ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, September 12, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14411

APPOINTMENT DATE: July 6, 2022

ESTATE NAME: NANCY ELIZABETH PATTY

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX: Elisa Prusak

5433 Endicott Place

Oviedo, Fl 32765-6183

Subscribed and sworn to before my on July 6, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Court

7/14/2c

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, September 12, 2022

ESTATE NUMBER: 14412

APPOINTMENT DATE: July 6, 2022

ESTATE NAME: WILLIS DALE PATTY

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX: Elisa Prusak

5433 Endicott Place

Oviedo, Fl 32765-6183

Subscribed and sworn to before my on July 6, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Court

7/14/2c

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissionely

First Publication Date: Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Claim Deadline: Monday, September 5, 2022.

ESTATE NUMBER: 14360

ESTATE OF: JONA MARIE NUCKOLES IRVIN

ADMINISTRATRIX: Brooklynn Moore

1827 Bald Hill Loop

Madison, NC 27025-7625

ESTATE NUMBER: 14363

ESTATE OF: SARA LYNN WARNER

ADMINISTRATRIX: Kelley Warner

221 Rogers Ridge Road

Durbin, WV 26264-8507

ESTATE NUMBER: 14368

ESTATE OF: THOMAS EDWARD POWELL

ADMINISTRATOR: Thomas Edward Powell, Jr.

99 George Russell Road

Elkins, WV 26241-7044

ESTATE NUMBER: 14402

ESTATE OF: ANNA MAXINE FOE

EXECUTOR: Lloyd Foe

P. O. Box 353

LaGrange, Ky 40031-0353

ESTATE NUMBER: 14407

ESTATE OF: KATHERINE SHEARER

ADMINISTRATRIX: Ashley Good Shearer

1214 Steven Hole Run Road

Buckeye, WV 24924-9150

ESTATE NUMBER: 14410

ESTATE OF: VIOLET KELLISON

ADMINISTRATRIX: Carolyn Sue Rose

3207 Windsor Green Drive

Murfreesboro, TN 37129-5849

Subscribed and sworn to before me on July 1, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

7/7/2c

IN THE FAMILY COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

IN RE: CHANGE OF NAME

FROM: Joslyn Brooke Simmons

TO: Joslyn Brook Fitzgerald

LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

CHANGE OF NAME PROCEEDING

Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of July 2022, at 1:30 o’clock p.m. at Family Court, 818C 10th Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia, on said day, or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard, before the Honorable Joyce H. Carpenter, the Petitioner, Joslyn Simmons, will apply by petition to the Family Court of Pocahontas County, West Virginia for the entry of an order by said Court, changing her name from Joslyn Brooke Simmons to Joslyn Brooke Fitzgerald at which time and place any interested party may appear and be heard if they so desire.

You are hereby notified that this matter may be rescheduled without further notice or publication.

A copy of said petition can be obtained from Clerk of Circuit/Family Court Connie M. Carr at her office at 900 D 10th Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia, 24954.

Dated the 8th day of July, 2022.

Joslyn Simmons,

Pro se Petitioner

7/14/1p

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE SALE

OF VALUABLE REAL ESTATE

Pursuant to the authority vested in the undersigned by deed of trust dated the 29th day of December, 2005, signed by Debra A. Otis, an unmarried woman, to Richard A. Pill or David D. Pill, Trustees, which said deed of trust is of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book 274, at page 390, and Golden & Amos, PLLC, Trustee, having been requested so to do by the Secured Creditor, and default having been made under the terms and conditions of said deed of trust, and the provisions in said deed of trust concerning acceleration having been complied with by the Secured Creditor and present holder of the note, said Trustee will sell at public auction at 9:00 o’clock a.m. on the

22nd DAY OF JULY 2022

at the front doors of the Courthouse in Pocahontas County in Marlinton, West Virginia the following described real estate:

The following described condominium residence unit, situate in Edray District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, more particularly designated and described as follows, to-wit:

All that certain residential Unit No. 357 of the Rimfire Lodge Condominium, Edray Tax District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, according to the Declaration Establishing Rimfire Lodge Condominium at Snowshoe Mountain Resort, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia in Deed Book 260, at page 52, and on the maps referred to in said Declaration as Exhibits B & C, also of record in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office, to which Declaration and maps reference is here made for a further description of the real estate conveyed herein.

The Rimfire Lodge Condominium consists of a portion of that certain 2.532 acres, more or less, parcel together with all improvements thereon and appurtenances thereunto belonging or appertaining.

This conveyance is made subject to all of the provisions of the Declaration and maps as aforesaid including all restrictions, encumbrances, conditions, reservations and bylaws therein described or attached thereto, to the applicable provisions of Chapter 36B of the Code of West Virginia of 1931, as amended, known as the “Uniform Common Interest Ownership Act,” to the reservations restrictions and agreements set forth in the aforesaid Deed from Snowshoe Resort, Inc., and is further subject to all other matters affecting title thereto found of record in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office.

It is the intention of this notice to sell the secured property by proper description as was intended to be transferred and conveyed in the aforesaid deed of trust.

The above described real estate is reported to have a mailing address of: 357 Rimfire, Snowshoe, WV 26209

TERMS OF SALE: Cash in hand on day of sale or within 30 days of date of sale upon terms to be agreed upon between Trustee and successful bidder, time being of the essence; payment for unpaid real estate taxes to be assumed by the purchaser. The Trustee does not warrant title or fitness to this property; it is being purchased as is; this is a buyer beware sale and any buyer is advised to retain counsel before the sale. If there is any part of the process of sale which is found to be objectionable, the Trustee reserves the right to cancel the sale. No purchaser should take possession or make improvements in the premises until the Trustee deed is delivered or recorded. A third party purchaser at sale will be required to pay the purchase price plus all recording and transfer fees.

Trustee at sale is under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the subject property to vacate said property.

FEDERAL TAX LIEN: In the event that there are Federal Tax Liens against the property, the United States would have the right to redeem the property within a period of 120 days from the date of such sale or the period allowable for redemption under local law, whichever is longer.

The party(ies) secured by the Deed of Trust reserve the right to purchase the property at such sale. If the purchaser at sale is unable to complete the terms of purchase within 30 days, the Trustee reserves the right to transfer the property to the next highest bidder.

Any sale hereunder may be adjourned from time to time without any notice other than oral proclamation at the time and place appointed for this sale or by posting of a notice of same. Should the Trustee not appear at the time appointed for the sale and there is no notice posted of a continuance please contact the office of the Trustee to make further inquiry. Any sale may be conducted or adjourned by the designated agent or attorney of the Trustee. The undersigned is fully vested with the authority to sell said property as Trustee by instrument of record. Some Trustee sales may be conducted by a servicer required Auction Company. In that event, the auctioneer will be acting under an “Auction Services Agreement.”

Should any party have any inquires, objections to the sale or protests regarding the sale, or requests regarding the sale, please notify the trustee below by one of the means of communications set forth below.

GOLDEN & AMOS, PLLC, TRUSTEE

543 Fifth Street, P.O. Box 81

Parkersburg, WV 26102

Telephone 304-485 3851

Fax 304-485-0261

E-mail: vgolden@goldenamos.com

Our business hours are 8:30 a.m. – 5 :00 p.m.

On weekdays – not including holidays

Lender: SN Servicing

Processor: Kristi / Ext 27

(Otis, Debra nts/foreclosures/2022 foreclosures/Otis, Debra/mb)

7/14/2c

TRUSTEES’ SALE OF VALUABLE REAL ESTATE

West Ridge #60, Snowshoe, WV 26209

In a Deed of Trust dated July 7, 1999, and duly recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed of Trust Book 162, at page 615 Barry Scott Millican a/k/a B. Scott Millican and Occupant did convey unto Barry Dobson and George M. Cipriani, Trustee, certain real property. The beneficial holder of that Deed of Trust has elected to appoint Terra Abstract Trustee West Virginia, Inc. as substitute trustees by a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office. Default having occurred under the Deed of Trust and the beneficial holder having instructed the undersigned Trustees to foreclose, this real property will be sold at public auction at the front door of the Pocahontas County Courthouse, 900-C Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia 24954 on:

September 7, 2022

at 10:00 a.m.

The property for sale as described by the Deed of Trust is as follows:

Situate in the Edray District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, designated as Lot 60 of the West Ridge Subdivision, Snowshoe Ski Resort, Plat Book 1 Page 44, and being more particularly bounded and described as follows:

Beginning at a point on the western boundary of West Ridge Road, common corner to Lot 59; thence S. 01 deg. 07` 00″ W. 150.00` leaving Lot 59 and traveling with the western boundary of West Ridge Road to a point common to Lot 61; thence S. 82 deg. 02` 20″ W. 250.29` leaving West Ridge Road and traveling with a line common to Lot 61 to a point ; thence N. 17 deg. 49` 25″ W. 186.61` leaving Lot 61 and traveling to a point in common to Lot 59; thence N. 88 deg. 42` 00″ E. 308.00` traveling with a line common to Lot 59 to the beginning. Containing 1.06 acres, more or less.

The purchaser will take the property subject to all exceptions, reservations, rights of way, easements, conditions, covenants, restrictions, leases and other servitudes of record, if any, pertaining to said real property.

The purchaser will be responsible for paying any transfer stamp, excise taxes, and recording costs associated with recording the Trustee’s Deed into their name.

The purchaser will be responsible for paying any unpaid property taxes owed to the Sheriff of Pocahontas County prior to or following the sale directly to the Sheriff.

The purchaser will take the property subject to any deed of trust, judgment, lien, and any other encumbrance having priority over the deed of trust referred to herein.

The purchaser will take the property subject to any deed of trust, judgment, lien, and any other encumbrance that is junior (“junior claims”) to this Deed of Trust and to which sufficient notice was not given. In that case, unless such right to notice is waived, the chain of title shall not merge with this Deed of Trust as to those unnoticed deeds of trust, judgments, liens, and other encumbrances and will be subject to a further noticed and published sale under this Deed of Trust pursuant to W.Va. Code 38-1-4, in which bidding shall resume at the last highest bid given. In the event of a surplus of such sale, the mortgagors and noticed junior lienholders are hereby on notice that if such surplus is less than Two Thousand Five Hundred Dollars ($2,500.00), then the Substitute Trustee will disburse those proceeds to the most senior interest holder as it sees fit, unless an objection is made in writing.

The Trustees do not guarantee or represent that the boundaries described above are accurate, are not encroached upon, or that any particular structure located on the property is contained within the described boundaries. The property is therefore sold subject to an accurate survey at purchaser’s expense.

The Trustees reserve the right to adjourn the sale, for a time, or from time to time, by announcement at the time and place of sale described above or any adjournment thereof. Such adjournment will be noticed by posting a notice at the front door of the county courthouse or where such notices are traditionally posted at the county courthouse. Such notice will include the date and time when such sale will reconvene.

The Trustees reserve the right to reject any and all bids for any reason.

The Trustees make no representations as to the condition of the property. The property will be sold in “AS IS” condition.

The Trustees make no representations as to whether the property is occupied. The purchaser is responsible for gaining access and possession of the property. Trustees shall be under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the subject property to vacate said property.

The purchaser may assign its rights prior to the delivery of the trustee’s deed by a signed request in writing to the trustee; the assignee of the purchaser shall be bound by all terms and conditions applicable to the purchaser.

The Trustees will deliver a trustees’ deed to the purchaser without any covenant or warranty (express or implied) in the form prescribed by W. Va. Code §38-1-6. The Trustees make no representations and warranties about the title of the real estate to be conveyed. If the Trustees are unable to convey insurable or marketable title to purchaser for any reason, purchaser’s sole remedy is return of deposit.

TERMS OF SALE: Purchaser must bring $7,000.00 cash in hand at the time of sale as a deposit in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made payable to “Stern & Eisenberg, PC, counsel for Terra Abstract Trustee West Virginia, Inc.” Those appearing without their deposit will not be allowed to bid. The balance of the successful purchaser’s bid must be proffered in cash within 30 days of the date of the sale. Purchaser shall pay for transfer stamps and recording fees. Additional terms of sale may be announced prior to the sale.

Terra Abstract

Trustee West Virginia, Inc.

9920 Franklin Square Drive,

Suite 100

Baltimore, MD 21236

(410) 635-5127

(443) 815-3931

www.sterneisenberg.com

7/7/2c

EXPRESSION OF INTEREST

The Greenbrier Valley Conservation District, covering Greenbrier, Monroe and Pocahontas counties is requesting Expression of Interest (EOI) for engineering services on an as needed basis, for a period of two years. This is not an exclusive contract, and the GVCD reserves the right to contract with other engineering firms for work, as desired, at their sole discretion.

Engineering services to include:

Geotechnical, Survey, Design, Plans, Analysis, Cost estimates, Inspection, Monitoring, Reports, Certification, Repair/Rehabilitation, Construction oversight/ management for Flood control structures, Natural Stream and/or Channel Restoration, Watershed-based plans, Agricultural practices, Utility relocation.

Interested firms please submit EOI to GVCD:

Angela Sawyers, District Manager

Phone: 304-645-6173 E-mail: asawyers@wvca.us

Closing date for EOI: July 29, 2022 at 4:00 p.m.

Please send your packets to:

Greenbrier Valley Conservation District

USDA Service Center

179 Northridge Drive

Lewisburg, WV 24901

7/7/4c

MEETING NOTICE

Region 4 Planning and Development Council will have a Full Council Meeting Wednesday, July 20, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Snowshoe Resort Community District in Snowshoe.

The Region 4 PDC Office is located at 885 Broad Street, Suite 100, Summersville, WV 26651. Please call 304-872-4970 ext. 314 for further information regarding attending this meeting online.

7/14/1c