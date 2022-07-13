Goodbye, Pioneer Days 2022

From the sound of chatter on the committee’s email thread, things went about as well as possible, considering the weather. Many ideas are already circulating for an even better Pioneer Days 2023.

Thank you to all committee members for your hard work.

In other news – the Town of Marlinton is less than a week from bringing on-board the first VISTA participant in my memory. The new person will be introduced in the next week or two. The new position is titled Recreation Economy Coordinator (REC). What the position will entail is still a moving target, but getting this REC introduced to the area and stakeholders will be mission one.

Better and more focused attention to keeping the community aware of the purpose and direction of the program will assist everyone involved in staying up to speed.

The plan going forward is to inform, consult, involve and collaborate.

For instance – in 2022, IMBA Trail Solutions ranked the construction of the Monday Lick and Halfway Run trails in Marlinton as the highest priority project for the Snowshoe Highlands Ride Center to pursue as it seeks IMBA’s gold-level Ride Center status. As a result, partners across the region recognize this construction project as critical to achieving the shared regional goal and vision for the Ride Center and are developing a funding strategy for implementation.