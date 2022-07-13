James “Gib” McGraw, age 81, of Buckhannon, died Saturday, July 9, 2022, at his home. Born January 2, 1941, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late James W. and Beatrice Barb McGraw.

On November 21, 1964, he married Mary Sue Jeter McGraw who preceded him in death on September 28, 2012.

Mr. McGraw served in the US Army. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Buckhannon, Kesling Mill Lions Club, and a past board member of the Upshur County Parish House.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Paul “Doug” McGraw.

He is survived by three daughters, Valerie Replogle, and husband, Leon, of Frankfort, Kentucky, Martha Zeh, and husband, Charles, of Morgantown, and Jennifer Mason, and husband, Ralph III, of Simpsonville, South Carolina; three grandsons, Joshua Replogle, of Lewiston, Idaho, Matthew Zeh, and wife, Sarah, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Ralph Mason, IV, of Simpsonville; two granddaughters, Haley Reynolds, and husband, John, of Mt. Vernon, Indiana, and Elizabeth Zeh, of Morgantown; one great-grandson, Kaeden James Hixon, of Morgantown; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received for a memorial gathering Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Buckhannon.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Steven Meadows officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Kesling Mill Lions Club, c/o Donna Matthews, 19 Park Street, Buckhannon, WV 26201, Parish House, 68 College Ave., Buckhannon, WV 26201 or the First United Methodist Church, 52 S. Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV 26201.

Poling-St. Clair Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.