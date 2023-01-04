In reviewing 2022, I quickly realized two things.

Number one: Marlinton Town Council was forced to spend way too much time talking about signs, chickens and pigs.

Number two: there was way too much activity to recap in my Mayor’s Corner. Nevertheless, the Town did see some accomplishments last year. The following touches on just a few:

In January 2022, the council acted on Codifying Town Ordinances and that task has been accomplished. This will benefit the Town and residents in many ways going forward. Thank you, BJ.

In February, the evaluation of the entire waste-water system began with Smoke Testing for the proposed sewer treatment project. Ironically, during that same time, we experienced the failure of the Second Avenue Lift Station. The Town was fortunate to obtain emergency assistance via the Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council (IJDC). Thank you, Dunn Engineers and Region 4.

By March, council acted on Resolution for Administering Funds for the Overlook Trail, which is now roughed in and will be completed in the spring. Thank you, Lauren Bennett and Ethan Burgess. Norris Long sought and received approval for the placement of a foundation base for a Pocahontas County Veterans Memorial Marker in the Gazebo Park on Main Street. However, the stone is yet to be placed.

During the May/June timeframe, the Code Enforcement Officer was making real progress with demolition of abandoned and dilapidated structures. These properties have been eye-sores in our Town for decades. It seemed nothing good was going to happen as long as they remained. Removal of these properties is certainly one of the biggest accomplishments of the past year and maybe for the last 20 years. The opportunities that their absence present were immediate.

Since my first day in office, the topic of abandoned and dilapidated buildings has remained a point of contention for all involved. Now, removal of these structures has created other issues, as well. The need for proper housing is not the least of them. But any method of removal is an ugly business. Each property must be handled individually.

Improving Public Safety through proper community notifications is difficult.

Things are finally moving, and residents will soon see another structure gone.

Thank you, Scott, and everyone involved.

Happy New Year,

Sam