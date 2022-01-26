NOTICE OF\r\nADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,\r\nDISTRIBUTEES &\u2008LEGATEES\r\nNotice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton,\u2008WV\u200824954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.\r\nIf an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, January 20, 2022\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, March 21, 2022\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14292 \r\nESTATE OF: EDWARD JAMES BURTON\r\nEXECUTOR:\tJames Wallace Burton\r\n\t1110 Saylor Drive 2-A\r\n\tColumbus, In 47201\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14331\r\nESTATE OF: LORNORA A. LUNDY\r\nEXECUTRIX:\tLoretta DeRossett\r\n\t1059 Brush Country Road\r\n\tMarlinton, WV 24954-6619\r\nSubscribed and sworn to before me on January 14, 2022.\r\nMelissa L. ESTATE NUMBER: 14331
ESTATE OF: LORNORA A. LUNDY
EXECUTRIX:	Loretta DeRossett
	1059 Brush Country Road
	Marlinton, WV 24954-6619
Subscribed and sworn to before me on January 14, 2022.
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
1/20/2c

NOTICE OF
ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,
DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES
Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk's Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk's Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.
If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, January 27, 2022\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, March 28, 2022\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14347\r\nAPPOINTMENT DATE: January 21, 2022\r\nESTATE NAME: GEORGE JOHN CONTORAKES\r\nANCILLARY ADMINISTRATOR: Maria M. Contorakes\r\n\t3035 Windham Drive\r\n\tEustis, Fl 32726-7164\r\nSubscribed and sworn to before me on January 21, 2022.\r\nMelissa L. Bennett\r\nClerk of the Pocahontas County Commission\r\n1\/27\/2c\r\n\r\nIN THE FAMILY COURT OF \r\nPOCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA\r\nMagistrate Court Case No.: 22-D-3\r\nFamily Court Civil Action No.: 22-DV-2\r\nTO: MICHAEL ELLIS, Respondent\r\n4701 Cherry Valley Drive\r\nRockville, WV 20853\r\nDate of Birth: April 21, 1977 \r\n\r\nORDER OF PUBLICATION\r\nPROTECTIVE ORDER\/HEARING DATE\r\nThe object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.\r\nThe object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent. Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.\r\nTO THE ABOVE-NAME RESPONDENT:\r\nIf appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above. A copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk\u2019s office. This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until January 25, 2022.\r\nA Final Hearing is scheduled for the 25th day of January 2022, at 10:30 a.m. before the Pocahontas County Family Court.\r\nIssued this 21st day of January 2022 at 8:53 a.m.\r\nConnie M. Carr, Circuit Clerk\r\nBy: Cindy D. Beverage, Deputy\r\n1\/27\/1c\r\n\r\nIN THE FAMILY COURT OF \r\nPOCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA\r\nCivil Action No. 22-D-02\r\nIN RE: The Marriage of:\r\nTIMOTHY ALLEN WRIGHT, Petitioner\r\nand\r\nMISTY ANN WRIGHT, Respondent\r\n\r\nORDER OF PUBLICATION\r\nTHE OBJECT OF THIS SUIT IS TO OBTAIN A DIVORCE\r\nThis is a publication by Class II Legal Advertisement.\r\nTo the Above-Named Respondent:\r\nIf appearing by affidavit filed in this action that MISTY ANN WRIGHT is a non-resident of the State of West Virginia or has an unknown address. It is hereby ordered that MISTY ANN WRIGHT serve upon TIMOTHY ALLEN WRIGHT, by way of the Circuit Clerk\u2019s Office, whose address is 900 D Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954, an answer, including any related counterclaim or defense you may have to the Petition for Divorce filed in the action on or before FEBRUARY 14, 2022. \r\nIf you fail to Answer the Petition for Divorce, a judgment may be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.\r\nA copy of said Petition can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk\u2019s office.\r\nEntered by the Clerk of said Court January 14, 2022.\r\nConnie M. Carr\r\nClerk of the Court\r\n1\/20\/2c\r\n\r\nNOTICE OF GUIDELINES FOR CONTRIBUTIONS\r\nThe Pocahontas County Commission has set aside February 1, 2022, for discussion and\/or action of contribution requests for individuals, groups and organizations. \r\nPlease contact the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at 304-799-4549 for additional information.\r\nGuidelines for contributions for fiscal year 2021-2022:\r\n(1) All groups, organizations or entities must have representative available at County Commission meeting at time of the initial presentation; no exceptions will be made;\r\n(2) All groups, organizations or entities must show proof (i.e., copy) of its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued 501(c) or other non-profit status, or in the case of a public entity (i.e., school board or town), a verified statement of public purpose behind the request; the information requested in this section must be made available to the Commission upon the initial presentation, noting that if any of the documentation is missing the request will not be considered by the Commission;\r\n(3) All individuals, groups, organizations or entities seeking contributions must possess a valid copy of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued 501(c) or other non-profit documentation matching the exact name of the group, organization or entity, except in the case of a public entity (i.e., school board or town) or a request of $500.00 or less (see No. 7 below); no other exceptions will be made;\r\n(4) All requests must contain itemized budget and a financial statement from group, organization or entity at time of initial request, or if request is from a public entity (i.e., school board or town) such budget and financial documents must be presented for the specific project; the information requested in this section must be made available to the Commission upon the initial presentation, noting that if any of the documentation is missing the request will not be considered by the Commission;\r\n(5) Only one request per fiscal year from each group, organization or entity will be considered and such request may only be presented no sooner than the one (1) year anniversary of any prior request, and will be determined by the named payee on previously issued checks; no exceptions will be made;\r\n(6) No requests will be approved for any group, organization or entity in an amount over and above $5,000.00 per fiscal year;\r\n(7) Any group, organization or entity requesting a contribution from the Commission in an amount of $500.00 or less per fiscal year shall be exempt from providing documentation regarding its 501(c) or other non-profit status; however, all requests must contain itemized budget and a financial statement; the information requested in this section must be made available to the Commission upon the initial presentation, noting that if any of the documentation is missing the request will not be considered by the Commission.\r\n(8) Any group, organization or entity which receives a contribution and\/or funding from the Pocahontas County Commission must file at the end of the State\u2019s fiscal year, a report of all disbursements of the funds. Such report of disbursements must be in the form of an audit performed by an independent certified public accountant or, in lieu thereof, by submission of a statement sworn, under oath, by the highest officer or authority of the recipient, group, organization or entity. For purposes of this paragraph the State\u2019s fiscal year runs from July 1st to June 30th. \r\n Revised April 17, 2018\r\nThe Pocahontas County Commission\r\nWalt Helmick, President\r\n1\/20\/2c\r\n\r\nNOTICE \r\nBOARD OF REVIEW AND EQUALIZATION HEARINGS\r\nThe County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in its capacity as the Board of Review and Equalization will convene on the following dates and times for the purpose of reviewing and equalizing assessments made by the Assessor.\r\n\r\nTuesday, February 1, 2022 \r\n10:00 a.m. \r\nCounty Commission Office \r\nPocahontas County Courthouse-Marlinton\r\nFriday, February 4, 2022\r\n10:00 a.m. \r\nCounty Commission Office \r\nPocahontas County Courthouse-Marlinton\r\n\r\nTuesday, February 8, 2022\r\n10:00 a.m.\r\nCounty Commission Office\r\nPocahontas County Courthouse-Marlinton\r\n\r\nFriday, February 11, 2022\r\n10:00 a.m. \r\nCounty Commission Office\r\nPocahontas County Courthouse-Marlinton\r\n\r\nTuesday, February 15, 2022\r\n5:45 p.m. \r\nCounty Commission Office\r\nPocahontas County Courthouse-Marlinton\r\n\r\nThe Commission requests that appointments be made prior to these dates. To schedule an appointment, please contact Melissa L. Bennett, County Clerk at 304-799-4549 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.\r\nPocahontas County Commission\r\n1\/20\/2c\r\n\r\nNOTICE\r\nRegion 4 Planning and Development Council will host a virtual public meeting Friday, January 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the Hazard Mitigation Plan for all communities in Pocahontas, Nicholas and Webster counties. \r\nAll Citizens having input regarding Hazard Mitigation problems in Pocahontas, Nicholas and Webster County areas are encouraged to attend. Please use the following zoom link to join the meeting. \r\nJoin Zoom Meeting: us02web.zoom.us\/j\/89067429081?pwd=dUZ VOGVWdTZkRTMvMnZnOFZId0lNdz09 \r\nIf you have any questions regarding the meeting, you may contact Jamie Baker at 304-872-4970 ext. 304 or jbaker@reg4wv.org\r\n1\/27\/1c\r\n\r\nNOTICE\r\nRegion 4 Planning and Development Council will host a virtual public meeting Friday, January 28, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the Hazard Mitigation Plan for all communities in Greenbrier County. \r\nAll Citizens having input regarding Hazard Mitigation problems in Greenbrier County areas are encouraged to attend. Please use the following zoom link to join the meeting. \r\nJoin Zoom Meeting: https:\/\/us02web.zoom.us\/j\/86398306452? pwd=RjZ0bjZwUzdvSGZvR1VwYmdmTS9WUT09 \r\nIf you have any questions regarding the meeting, you may contact Jamie Baker at 304-872-4970 ext. 304 or jbaker@reg4wv.org\r\n1\/27\/1c\r\n\r\nNOTICE\r\nRegion 4 Planning and Development Council will host a virtual public meeting Monday, January 31, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the Hazard Mitigation Plan for all communities in Fayette County.\r\nAll citizens having input regarding Hazard Mitigation problems in Fayette County areas are encouraged to attend. Please use the following zoom link to join the meeting. \r\nJoin Zoom Meeting: us02web.zoom.us\/j\/88252167929?pwd=Wn pqTk54UDBqbnk2MERoUnk0UFEwdz09 \r\nIf you have any questions regarding the meeting, you may contact Jamie Baker at 304-872-4970 ext. 304 or jbaker@reg4wv.org\r\n1\/27\/1c\r\n
