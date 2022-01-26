Thursday, January 29, 1897\r\n\r\nTHE HUNGRY PUBLIC clamors for more news. \u201cDraw on your imagination!\u201d they say. We wish the public understood that drafts of a country editor upon his imagination are not always honored.\r\n\r\nPLENTY OF ice weather in Pocahontas this week. A cold wave from the north made things interesting.\r\n\r\nA BOUNTIFUL crop of ice is being gathered at Huntersville and Marlinton. The present cold spell will be remembered as a real ice bonanza all next summer.\r\n\r\nTHE MAIL CARRIER between Hillsboro and Huntersville left his vehicle and horse at Mrs. Carter\u2019s and footed it to Huntersville the other day. Such fidelity to duty deserves honorable mention.\r\n\r\nMR. DIVERS McELWEE at Driscol read recently an account of a dead person being found in an unused barn in the state of Maryland. There were letters indicating that this person had once been in communication with people at Marlinton. It is deemed best to withhold the name until more can be learned in reference to the matter.\r\n\r\nA DROVE of forty-three eastern cattle were disposed of to parties near Driscol a week or so since. It is hoped that the venture may prove to be profitable to all concerned. Such a deal indicates returning confidence.\r\n\r\nIT IS very true that since Moses was cradled in his little bed of bulrushes that no Jew in this or any other place has ever offered such bargains in bed comforts as are now being offered at the Golden Store.\r\n\r\nBARLOW & MOORE, of Edray, had some goods destroyed by fire last fall, by a car on the C & O R. R. burning. The amount of damages, $117.00, was recently paid to them by the railroad company.\r\n\r\nThe Phantom Chapel\r\n\r\nOn the forest-fringed crest of Buckley Mountain, southeast of Marlinton, near the line where the sun seems to pause in winter, and turns back after a few days, may be seen an interesting sky-silhouette. Its resemblance to a building is so apparent as to be recognized at once, and hence the term Phantom Chapel, and it would be a pretty name to give that locality.\r\n\r\nWhenever there is any change in the trees it will vanish from sight as mysteriously as it first emerged into view. For hundreds of years, it has been in building by unseen hands. No sound of saw or hammer were at their work on its outlines.\r\n\r\nIt can be discerned at all times of the day, but stands out with special distinctness just before sunrise. The front door and side-windows denote the presence of evergreens. The walls and roof are outlined by leafless trees and their branches and its color varies with the hues of the sky forming the background.\r\n\r\nDIED\r\nWILLIAM PRITT\r\n\r\nThis aged citizen, of Jacox, died last Saturday at the advanced age of 71 years. He suffered an attack of paralysis on the 12th and lingered, unable to speak or help himself for eleven days. He was known as a man of phenomenal industry, and few men have passed a life of such continuous and faithful work. Tho so industrious, he was never able to accumulate; and owing to misplaced business ventures, he died poor.\r\n\r\nMRS. MARY SHARP\r\n\r\nDied: Tuesday morning, January 26, at her home near Verdant Valley, Mrs. Mary Sharp, wife of Alexander Sharp, aged about 80 years. She was a daughter of Martin Dilley, of Dilley\u2019s Mill. Mrs. Sharp had a great many friends who will be sorry to think they will see her no more on earth. She was a very industrious and pain-staking person about her home affairs. Her busy hands are now quietly folded in rest. Her toil-worn body has returned to the dust as it was and her spirit to God who gave it.\r\n
Leave a Reply