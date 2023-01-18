ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, January 12, 2023

Claim Deadline: Monday, March 13, 2023

ESTATE NUMBER: 14471

APPOINTMENT DATE: January 6, 2023

ESTATE NAME: John Ervin Selbe

Ancillary Administrator: Beate Selbe

P. O. Box 495

Graham, WA 98338

Subscribed and sworn to before me on January 9, 2023.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

1/12/2c

NOTICE

BOARD OF REVIEW AND EQUALIZATION HEARINGS

The County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in its capacity as the Board of Review and Equalization will convene on the following dates and times for the purpose of reviewing and equalizing assessments made by the Assessor.

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse-Marlinton

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse-Marlinton

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse-Marlinton

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse-Marlinton

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 5:45 p.m.

County Commission Office

Pocahontas County Courthouse-Marlinton

The Commission requests that appointments be made prior to these dates. To schedule an appointment, please contact Melissa L. Bennett, County Clerk at 304-799-4549 between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pocahontas County Commission

1/19/2c