A kind, generous and loving member of our community, Joan Morrison Cuskey, of Abingdon, Virginia, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022.

Born April 17, 1934, in Lobelia, she was a daughter of the late Franklin Pierce and Carrie Hester Morrison.

Joan grew up on her parents’ farm, the elder of two daughters. Coming from a small family, Joan dreamed of having a large family of her own some day. With the gentle determination that Joan’s family and friends know so well, she achieved her dream.

Through eighth grade, she attended a one-room school in Lobelia and graduated from Hillsboro High School. She went on to West Virginia University where she graduated in 1955 with a degree in Home Economics. Joan was active in 4-H and served on several national judging teams while at WVU.

She married Harry Cuskey the same day she graduated from university and went to work as a county extension agent with 4-H in Doddridge County. She remained active in extension throughout her life.

Joan was a member of Abingdon United Methodist Church where she was president of the Lake Perry Wesley Circle for more than 30 years.

Joan loved to travel with Harry and their dogs in their 5th wheel camper and made visiting state capitol buildings a travel priority. They enjoyed many trips with their two RV travel clubs. Her family and friends will fondly remember and dearly miss Joan’s warm smile, easy laugh and delightfully recounted stories.

Joan is survived by her husband of 67 years, Harry Cuskey; children, Cheryl Miller, of Kingsport, Tennessee; Craig Cuskey, of Louisville, Kentucky; Carrie Baysinger, and husband, Gary, of Portland, Oregon; Cathy Large, of Hensley, Arkansas; Connie Eadie, and husband, Marc, of Panama City, Florida; Cam Cuskey, and wife, Erica, of Spotsylvania, Virginia; and Cindy Batten, and husband, Tim, of Jonesborough, Tennessee; sister, Reta Rose, of Hillsboro; 17 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral service was held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Abingdon United Methodist Church.

A private burial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Abingdon United Methodist Church, 101 E. Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210.