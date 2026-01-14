The following hearings were recently held in Pocahontas County Circuit Court before the Honorable Patrick I. Via:

Roger A. Watson, Jr., 34, of Marlinton, tendered a written plea agreement to the court wherein he pleaded guilty to Count I, burglary, a felony, and will enter the Southeastern Drug Court program. The State asked for dismissal of Count II of the indictment, petit larceny. The court granted the motion with prejudice. The defendant is to pay $160 in restitution according to the agreement. If he successfully completes the drug court program he may withdraw his plea of guilty and the case will be dismissed.

David Bradley Moyers, 43, of Durbin, appeared by video from the Tygart Valley Regional Jail for a hearing on motion for reinstatement of bond. The state objected and the court denied the motion. The State relates that the matter will proceed to trial March 23 on Count I of the indictment. Moyers was indicted on two counts, driving while license revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, third or subsequent offense; one count, assault; one count, destruction of property; one count, brandishing a deadly weapon.

In person arraignment was held for Christina Mae Giese, 43, of Dunmore, wherein the defendant waived her right to a speedy trial in this term of court. Bond has been posted in the amount of $30,000 but a motion for revocation of bond has been filed by the State. The State asked as a condition of bond that Giese have random screening through Day Report. The State’s motion to revoke bond will be held in abeyance as long as Giese complies with the terms and conditions. Giese was indicted on one count, grand larceny; one count, entry of a building other than a dwelling; one count, damage, destruction or theft of equipment used by emergency responders; one count, prohibited acts.

Stephanie R. Aguilar, 37, of Marlinton, failed to appear for her arraignment and defense counsel has no knowledge of her whereabouts. An arrest warrant is currently open on a revocation motion. Aguilar was indicted on one count entry of a building other than a dwelling; one count, destruction of property; one count conspiracy to commit a felony.

Clinton Eugene Buzzard, 41, of Marlinton, appeared for his arraignment hearing wherein he waived his right to a speedy trial. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety, but the State was agreeable to allow personal recognizance bond of $10,000, with special conditions of no contact, direct or indirect, with the victims in this matter. Day Report condition will no longer be required as long as Buzzard is in a residential treatment facility. Buzzard was indicted on one count, entry of a building other than a dwelling; one count, destruction of property; one count, conspiracy to commit a felony.

James Lee Bullock, 45, of Green Bank, failed to appear for his arraignment and defense counsel did not know the whereabouts of the defendant. An arrest warrant was issued a couple of months ago on a previous revocation. Bullock was indicted on one count, malicious assault; one count, kidnapping; one count, domestic battery; one count domestic assault.

Ashley Simpson, 35, of Charmco, pleaded not guilty to all counts of her indictment and waived her right to a speedy trial in this term of court. Bond has been posted in bound over cases and will transfer to this case. Simpson was indicted on two counts, fraudulent schemes: two counts, conspiracy to commit a felony.

Steven Bryant Simpson, 41, of Charmco, pleaded not guilty to all counts of his indictment and waived his right to a speedy trial in this term of court. Bond has been posted. Simpson was indicted on two counts, fraudulent schemes: two counts, conspiracy to commit a felony.

Anthony Joseph Lamb, 27, of Marlinton, pleaded not guilty to all counts in his indictment and waived his right to a speedy trial in this term of court. Bond was posted. Lamb was indicted on one count, wanton endangerment; one count, obstructing an officer.