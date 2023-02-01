Thursday, February 4, 1898

TEN degrees below zero Wednesday morning at Marlinton.

THE DAILY press is full of murders, suicides and divorces. Now and then revival services and sermons are reported, but the space given to these is rather slim. Sensational accounts are spread to great length, portraits made of the celebrities, and pictures drawn of this and that. The papers are nowadays more like magazines. The only paper that keeps strictly to business and avoids sensationalism is “The New York Sun.” In that paper, one can get the news in a condensed form – a paper that is fit for the family to read.

PEOPLE are a flying about New York like steam engines – they don’t take time to breathe. It is a case of the fellow who gets there first gets the business. This town never sleeps. Thousands are employed at night working on the papers, restaurants, etc.; cars run 24 hours out of the 24. Everything is running, and you people can thank God that you are not in it.

A WHEELING company is making caps for fruit jars out of aluminum. A gross weighs only two pounds, and it is much cheaper and more durable material than lead.

THE preliminary hearing of J. H. Bird for the shooting of William McLaughlin, near Dunmore, resulted in the release of the defendant, on the grounds that the shooting was done in self-defense. When the time came to summon McLaughlin he could not be found, and he did not appear to prosecute. He does not believe in the law coming in between neighbors.

BUCKEYE

PLENTY of snow and still snowing.

NO new cases of scarlet fever to report this week and the old cases are about well.

QUITE an interesting literary society has been founded at the Dry Creek School house by old and young, male and female. Mr. Jas. Warwick, president; Mr. C. B. Grimes, vice-president.

MRS. Reece Thomas, Mrs. Aaron Kellison and Mr. Jane McCollam are on the sick list; Miss Nannie Hefner has been quite ill with scarlet fever, but is better now; Mrs. Lottie Pennell is able to be about again.

EARNEST Hill closed his school at Beaverdam the 26th. This is the second school he has taught. He gave satisfaction in both and deserves much praise.

THE Buckeye football team is training hard and will soon be able to play Marlinton.

DIED – Mrs. Rachel McCoy, wife of Francis McCoy, on the 27th of January near Beaverdam, after a few weeks of hard suffering.

Her death, tho expected, was a shock to the community; she was loved by all who knew her. A devoted Christian, she leaves a husband, and two children; Mrs. Will VanReenan, of West Union; and Cecil, so well known as one of the best boys in the county. He hardly left his mother’s side during her sickness; never was there a better boy to his mother. Her very aged father, two sisters, and two brothers also survive her. She was laid to rest near the home where she had toiled many days. A large crowd attended the burial.

DUNMORE

A good time for sleighing.

JOE Hannah dehorned fifty or sixty head of cattle at Dunmore.

THERE is some talk of putting in a portable mill at The Repose to saw lumber for the big mill.

IT raineth, snoweth, blowteth, the trees are uprooted, the road blockaded, and Stonewall went to see his girl.

PINKERTON, the detective, made a failure one day last week. He arrested his man and his man told him to wait till he got his overcoat. When he went for it, he just kept on going, and if he hasn’t stopped, he’s going yet.

