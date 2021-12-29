NOTICE OF\r\nADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,\r\nDISTRIBUTEES &\u2008LEGATEES\r\nNotice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton,\u2008WV\u200824954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk\u2019s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.\r\nIf an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.\r\nSettlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.\r\nFirst Publication Date: Thursday, December 23, 2021\r\nClaim Deadline: Monday, February 21, 2022\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14276\r\nESTATE OF: MARTHA MARIE BIGGS\r\nADMINISTRATRIX:\tRachel Virginia Pritt\r\n\t1683 Old Buckeye Road\r\n\tBuckeye WV 24924-9076\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14332\r\nESTATE OF: Kenny Clyde Hoke\r\nADMINISTRATOR:\tMichael William Hoke\r\n\t427 Old Buckeye Road\r\n\tBuckeye, WV 24924-9064\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14333\r\nESTATE OF: HELEN M. WHITE\r\nEXECUTOR:\tLeroy R. White\r\n\t94 Elk Lane\r\n\tArbovale, WV 24915-5421\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14334\r\nESTATE OF: TERRY JEAN OBER\r\nADMINISTRATRIX:\tPamula Ober\r\n\t8752 Staunton Parkersburg Tpke.\r\n\tBartow, WV 24920-8544\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER 14336\r\nESTATE OF: RALPH BOGGS\r\nEXECUTOR:\tGlenn R. Boggs\r\n\t323 North Street\r\n\tRichlands, VA 24641-2916\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14337\r\nESTATE OF: DORTHA ARLINE VAUGHAN\r\nEXECUTOR:\tDennis Vaughan\r\n\t4108 Lobelia Road\r\n\tHillsboro, WV 24946-8687\r\n\r\nESTATE NUMBER: 14338\r\nESTATE OF: SANDRA K. MATHENY\r\nADMINISTRATOR:\tLarry Matheny\r\n\tP. O. Box 7\r\n\tGreen Bank, WV 24944-0007\r\nSubscribed and sworn to before me on December 20, 20221.\r\nMelissa L. Bennett\r\nClerk of the Pocahontas County Commission\r\n12\/23\/2c\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nORDER OF PUBLICATION\r\nIN THE MAGISTRATE COURT OF \r\nPOCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA\r\n\r\nJOE McCALL\r\n445 WALDO LANE\r\nMARLINTON, WV 24954 \u2013 PLAINTIFF\r\nV\r\nTRAPPER FEURY Civil Action No. 21-M38C-00107\r\n1001 3RD AVENUE\r\nMARLINTON, WV 24954 \u2013 DEFENDANT\r\n \r\n The object of the above entitled action is: CIVIL SUMMONS: WRONGFUL OCCUPATION OF RESIDENTIAL RENTAL PROPERTY\r\n And it appearing by an affidavit filed in this action that process, delivered to the Sheriff of Pocahontas County, has been delivered to such officer and has been returned three times without being executed.\r\n It is ordered that TRAPPER FEURY serve upon Jennifer Dunz, Magistrate, whose address is 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954, an answer or other defense to the complaint filed in this action on or before January 29, 2022, otherwise judgment by default will be taken against TRAPPER FEURY at any time thereafter.\r\n A copy of said complaint can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.\r\n Entered by the Clerk of the Said Court December 28, 2021.\r\nNancy L. Jordan\r\nMagistrate Court Clerk\r\n12\/30\/2c\r\n\r\nIN THE COUNTY COMMISSION \r\nOF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA\r\n\r\nRE: Consolidation of a portion of Precinct 12 into Precinct 13 of the Central Magisterial District and creating Precinct 22 in the Southern Magisterial District. \r\nTHIS 21st day of December 2021, the County Commission of POCAHONTAS County, West Virginia, sitting in regular session does hereby ORDER its notice of intention to consolidate a portion of Precinct 12 of Central Magisterial District into Precinct 13 of the Central Magisterial District and to create Precinct 22 in the Southern Magisterial District, and ORDERS the polling place for Precinct 13 to be Brushy Flat \u2013 Central Union Community Church and Precinct 22 polling place to be Huntersville Baptist Church which is also the polling place for Precinct 23.\r\nThe Clerk is hereby directed to post this notice on the front door of the Pocahontas County Courthouse and at some public place in Central and Southern Magisterial Districts and to publish as a Class II Legal Advertisement prior to January 18th, 2022, when the County Commission shall make the said changes.\r\nIT IS SO ORDERED.\r\nENTERED this 21st day of December 2021.\r\nPOCAHONTAS COUNTY COMMISSION\r\n12\/23\/2c\r\n\r\nPUBLIC NOTICE\r\nThe West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) and Appalachian Aggregates, LLC have proposed a settlement of an Administrative Consent Order which resolves violation(s) of the West Virginia Water Pollution Control Act. \r\nIn accordance with the proposed Consent Order, Appalachian Aggregates, LLC has agreed to pay administrative penalties and to comply with the Act. Final settlement is subject to comments received during the thirty (30) day period ending January 22, 2022. \r\nComments regarding this Administrative Order may be submitted to: John Vernon, Assistant Deputy Director; West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, Division of Mining and Reclamation, Inspection & Enforcement; 601 57th Street SE; Charleston, WV 25304; (304) 926-0499. Comments may also be submitted electronically to: DEP.Comments@wv.gov \r\nThe proposed settlement may be viewed at the following address: http:\/\/www.dep.wv.gov\/pio\/Pages\/Settlements,Ordersouttopublic notice.aspx\t12\/23\/2c\r\n\r\nLEGAL ADVERTISEMENT\r\nCONSTRUCTION ON ALL LEVELS LLC hereby provides notice of its intent to have a mechanic\u2019s lien filed pursuant to W. Va. Code \u00a7 38-2-1 et seq., to secure debt owed in amount of $79,382.85 for improvements made to Soaring Eagle Lodge, as authorized by Soaring Eagle Lodge Master Association Inc., for materials provided and construction work performed on structures located upon the following described real estate: \r\nA 2.55 acre tract or parcel of land, more or less, situated on top of Snowshoe Mountain, Edray District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia (the \u201cProperty\u201d). The Property is the residue of a 4.0 acre tract of land initially conveyed by Top of the World LLC (known as Soaring Eagle Development LLC) to SOARING EAGLE DEVELOPMENT LLC on November 7, 2006 by Deed recorded in the Office of the County Clerk of Pocahontas County in Deed Book 305 at page 512, that remains after an out-conveyance of 1.44 acres to TCB LEGACY FOUNDATION, LLC, as Grantee, from SOARING EAGLE DEVELOPMENT LLC, as Grantor, by Deed dated May 6, 2021 recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Pocahontas County in Deed Book 393 at page 66.\r\nThis Notice is provided to: \r\nSOARING EAGLE DEVELOPMENT, LLC; Soaring Eagle Lodge Association, Inc; Soaring Eagle Master Association, Inc.; and the various Unit Owners vested with a fractional interest in the 2.55 acre tract or parcel of land described herein as the Property\r\nWilliam D. Stover\r\nAttorney at Law\r\nP. O. Box 5007\r\nBeckley, WV 25801\r\nT: (304) 575-0763 \r\nF: (304) 252-2779\r\nstarshipstover@aol.com\r\n12\/30\/1c\r\n\r\nNOTICE\r\nThere will be a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Public Defender Corporation, 11th Judicial Circuit Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. All interested parties may attend. Please contact jedwards@wvpd11.us to receive the information to connect.\r\n12\/30\/1c
