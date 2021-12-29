[caption id="attachment_84630" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/12\/Pres.-Poca-2.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="844" class="size-full wp-image-84630" \/> Link Cochran with a Still \u2013 circa 1914[\/caption]\r\n\r\nSheriff Lincoln S. Cochran with his dog, on the left, and Ross O. Hamrick, right, with a moonshine still that they confiscated. The picture was staged on the platform at the train depot in Marlinton with C. J. Richardson Hardware in the background. Cochran was a Prohibition lawman being appointed Constable at Cass in 1905 then elected Sheriff of Pocahontas County in 1912. (Lincoln S. Cochran Family Collection, Courtesy of Rebecca Cochran, ID: PHP003345)\r\n\r\nAccess the \u201cPreserving Pocahontas\u201d Digital Library at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org\r\n\r\nIf you have historical records or photographs to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B.J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs are available.
