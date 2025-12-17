Hazel Mae Bennett Hise, age 85, of Bartow, passed away Monday, December 15, 2025, at Pendleton Manor in Franklin, where she had been a resident for five years.

Born January 21, 1940, in Frank, she was a daughter of the late Arlie and Annie Katherine Smith Bennett.

A woman of great faith, Hazel was a member of Berwyn Baptist Church in College Park, Maryland, and attended Frank Church of the Nazarene. Following her retirement as a nurse’s aide from the former Great Oaks Center, she continued to work as a private caregiver. Amongst her many attributes, she will most fondly be remembered for her unwavering dedication to serving others and her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clellon Clay “Hoppie” Hise; and seven siblings.

Surviving family members include her daughter, Jennifer Breeden, and husband, Matthew, of Monterey, Virginia; sons, Andrew Hise, and wife, Gloria, of Monterey, Virginia, Keith Hise, of Spring Hill, Florida, and Doug Hise, of Westminster, Maryland; sister, Betty Vandevander, of Dunmore; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 20, 2025, at Hightown United Methodist Church with Rev. Andre Crummett officiating. Interment will follow in Hightown United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Andy Hise Jr., Cody Hise, Jeremiah Breeden, Josh Breeden, Zachariah Breeden and Cody Howard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hightown Cemetery, c/o Sarah Shifflett, 87 Maple Sugar Road, Hightown, Va. 24465.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at obaughfuneralhome.com