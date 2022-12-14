ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022

Claim Deadline: Monday, February 6, 2023

ESTATE NUMBER: 14418

ESTATE OF: ROBERT C. WARREN

EXECUTOR: Daniel Warren

109 Porpoise Street

Moyock, NC 27958

ESTATE NUMBER: 14432

ESTATE OF: MARY ROSE HINKLE

EXECUTOR: Michael V. Hinkle

6922 Pimlico Drive

Mechanicsville, Va 23111-4686

ESTATE NUMBER: 14438

ESTATE OF: ELMER D. DILLEY

EXECUTOR: Thomas W. Sanders

4854 Brush Country Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6661

ESTATE NUMBER: 14461

ESTATE OF: CATHY JOSSETTA JOHNSON

ADMINISTRATRIX: Rebekah Lynn Hannah

171 Mountain View Park Lane

Marlinton, WV 24954-1268

ESTATE NUMBER: 14462

ESTATE OF: CLAUDE E. SHARP

EXECUTOR: Claude E. Sharp, Jr.

2315 Jerico Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6818

ESTATE NUMBER: 14464

APPOINTMENT DATE: December 5, 2022

ESTATE NAME: JOHNNY ALVIN HAMILTON

ADMINISTRATOR: Alvin Hamilton

2950 Beaver Creek Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-5923

Subscribed and sworn to before me on December 5, 2022.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

12/8/2c

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

IN THE MAGISTRATE COURT

OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

Citizens Bank of West Virginia

P. O. Box 129

Slatyfork, WV 26291, Plaintiff

vs Civil Action No. 22-M38C-00195

Clara Marie Shay (Pennington)

501 Wilson Lane, Suite 3

Elkins, WV 2624, Defendant

The object of the above entitled action is to obtain judgment against the defendant, Clara Marie Shay (Pennington).

And it appearing by an affidavit filed in this action that, even after using due diligence, the plaintiff was unable to discover the residence or whereabouts of the defendant.

It is ordered that Clara M. Shay (Pennington) do serve upon Magistrate Jennifer M. Dunz, magistrate, whose address is 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954, an answer or other defense to the complaint filed in this action on or before within one (1) month after date of first publication thereof, otherwise judgment by default will be taken against the defendant at any time thereafter. A copy of said complaint can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.

Entered by the Clerk of said Court November 18, 2022.

Nancy L. Jordan,

Magistrate Court Clerk

12/8/2c

NOTICE TO BID

The Pocahontas County Commission will receive bids for No. 87 Octane Unleaded Gasoline, for the following offices: Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office (including Law Enforcement, Process Server, Jail/Correctional Officers, Animal Shelter and Home Detention Offices); 911/Emergency Management Office; Assessor’s Office; and Community Corrections Office; for the period covering January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023. Please offer bids in writing, noting increases and/or reductions in prices, in a sealed envelope marked “Sealed Bid – Gasoline” and submit to the Pocahontas County Commission at 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia 24954, on or before the 19th day of December 2022, at 4:30 p.m.

Bids will be opened in the Office of the Pocahontas County Commission on Tuesday, the 20th day of December 2022, at 5:45 pm.

For further information, please inquire at the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office, 304-799-4549, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Pocahontas County Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Walt Helmick, President

Pocahontas County Commission

12/8/2c