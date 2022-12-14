ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,
DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES
Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-1333. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission through the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.
If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any person interested in filing claims against an estate must file them in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.
Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.
First Publication Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022
Claim Deadline: Monday, February 6, 2023
ESTATE NUMBER: 14418
ESTATE OF: ROBERT C. WARREN
EXECUTOR: Daniel Warren
109 Porpoise Street
Moyock, NC 27958
ESTATE NUMBER: 14432
ESTATE OF: MARY ROSE HINKLE
EXECUTOR: Michael V. Hinkle
6922 Pimlico Drive
Mechanicsville, Va 23111-4686
ESTATE NUMBER: 14438
ESTATE OF: ELMER D. DILLEY
EXECUTOR: Thomas W. Sanders
4854 Brush Country Road
Marlinton, WV 24954-6661
ESTATE NUMBER: 14461
ESTATE OF: CATHY JOSSETTA JOHNSON
ADMINISTRATRIX: Rebekah Lynn Hannah
171 Mountain View Park Lane
Marlinton, WV 24954-1268
ESTATE NUMBER: 14462
ESTATE OF: CLAUDE E. SHARP
EXECUTOR: Claude E. Sharp, Jr.
2315 Jerico Road
Marlinton, WV 24954-6818
ESTATE NUMBER: 14464
APPOINTMENT DATE: December 5, 2022
ESTATE NAME: JOHNNY ALVIN HAMILTON
ADMINISTRATOR: Alvin Hamilton
2950 Beaver Creek Road
Marlinton, WV 24954-5923
Subscribed and sworn to before me on December 5, 2022.
Melissa L. Bennett
Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission
12/8/2c
ORDER OF PUBLICATION
IN THE MAGISTRATE COURT
OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
Citizens Bank of West Virginia
P. O. Box 129
Slatyfork, WV 26291, Plaintiff
vs Civil Action No. 22-M38C-00195
Clara Marie Shay (Pennington)
501 Wilson Lane, Suite 3
Elkins, WV 2624, Defendant
The object of the above entitled action is to obtain judgment against the defendant, Clara Marie Shay (Pennington).
And it appearing by an affidavit filed in this action that, even after using due diligence, the plaintiff was unable to discover the residence or whereabouts of the defendant.
It is ordered that Clara M. Shay (Pennington) do serve upon Magistrate Jennifer M. Dunz, magistrate, whose address is 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954, an answer or other defense to the complaint filed in this action on or before within one (1) month after date of first publication thereof, otherwise judgment by default will be taken against the defendant at any time thereafter. A copy of said complaint can be obtained from the undersigned Clerk at her office.
Entered by the Clerk of said Court November 18, 2022.
Nancy L. Jordan,
Magistrate Court Clerk
12/8/2c
NOTICE TO BID
The Pocahontas County Commission will receive bids for No. 87 Octane Unleaded Gasoline, for the following offices: Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office (including Law Enforcement, Process Server, Jail/Correctional Officers, Animal Shelter and Home Detention Offices); 911/Emergency Management Office; Assessor’s Office; and Community Corrections Office; for the period covering January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023. Please offer bids in writing, noting increases and/or reductions in prices, in a sealed envelope marked “Sealed Bid – Gasoline” and submit to the Pocahontas County Commission at 900 Tenth Avenue, Marlinton, West Virginia 24954, on or before the 19th day of December 2022, at 4:30 p.m.
Bids will be opened in the Office of the Pocahontas County Commission on Tuesday, the 20th day of December 2022, at 5:45 pm.
For further information, please inquire at the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office, 304-799-4549, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
The Pocahontas County Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids.
Walt Helmick, President
Pocahontas County Commission
12/8/2c
