Keith Eugene Moore, age 88, of Marlinton, died Friday, December 9, 2022, at his home.

Born August 7, 1934, at Marlinton, he was a son of the late Adam Harper and Rosie Myrtle Pritt Moore.

Keith retired as a map technician for the State of West Virginia. He always enjoyed good conversation and a great joke. For many years, he fed the deer on the grounds of Pocahontas Center, which brought joy to the residents there. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Demetria Biggs Moore; son, Rick Moore; infant daughter, Pam; grandson, Erik Scott Moore; and brother, Ralph Moore.

He is survived by his daughters, Sandy Sharp, and husband, Earl, of Marlinton, and Lori June McElwee, and husband, Mike, of Charlestown; sister, Carol McGill, and husband, Jerry, of Marion, Ohio; grandchildren, Brian Sharp, Carrie McElwee, Michael McElwee, Mathew Moore, Nicholas Payne, Benjamin Moore, Hanna Mancini, Aaron Moore and Jonathan Moore; and seven great-grandchildren.

Per his request, the body will be cremated.

A memorial service for Keith and Demetria will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home in Marlinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marlinton Rescue Squad.