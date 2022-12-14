Winter slows down some things. But that doesn’t mean everything has slowed down. A couple of local projects have actually picked up speed.

I wish I could put a true number on all the various groups and individuals working hard to move these projects forward for the Town of Marlinton.

With regard to the water-sewer-storm water project that is moving forward, I can now report that Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is wrapping up Facilities Plan comments. Our project engineer indicated the team may require assistance in achieving the necessary FONSI clearances – especially in regard to recent concerns regarding an endangered species. The rusty-patch bumble bee and the candy darter may live in the proximity of the Town’s lagoons. This will require consultation with Fish and Wildlife. For your information – FONSI is Findings of No Significant Impact.

To satisfy funding agency requirements, the Charles-ton-based Law Firm of Jackson-Kelly will assist Region 4 in confirming the status of audits. Agreements for accounting, bond counsel and PSC-related legal services are complete. Region 4 has provided an updated Schedule B for DEP review and comment and will distribute that after further consultation.

With regard to early preparation of the Monday Lick Project, I can let you know that a Region 4 meeting was called last Friday to open a special account for the project. This will allow Appalachian Regional Com- mission (ARC) funding to be direct deposited. Region 4 as fiscal agent for the project was a huge factor in achieving this grant. The reputation of Region 4 staff working with other government and funding agencies cannot be overstated. Our five-county area, and in this case Pocahontas County, is fortunate to have this team on our side.

Also, Forest Service personnel are working hard on agreements and budget reviews. The plan is to have each of these ready sometime in early January. With funding in place, two funding draws could have people on the ground in spring 2023.

Sam