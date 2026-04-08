Connie Louise Grimes, 74, of Frost, passed away Friday, April 3, 2026, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Born June 19, 1951, in Marlinton, she was a daughter of Mabel Sharp Price, of Marlinton, and the late Lawrence Richard Price.

Connie was 1971 graduate of Pocahontas County High School. She was farmer of the Mill Run Farm/Christmas Tree Farm and made Christmas wreaths. She was the owner/operator the Mill Run Restaurant and Trout Farm and did landscaping flowers for Snowshoe and Camp Twin Creeks.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Douglas Grimes; daughter, Laura Grimes, of Marlinton; son, Randy Grimes, of Marlinton; grandchildren, Jonthan Burks, Zachary Young and Chara Grimes; great-grandchildren, Artreus Varner, Valkyrie Varner, Azariah Ely, Willow Burks, Aspen Burks, Layton Young and Liam Young; sisters, Diana Sparks and Linda Green, both of Marlinton; brothers, Wayne Price, and wife, Paula, of Franklin, Larry Price, and wife, Cindy, of Marlinton, and Jeffrey Price and wife, Donna, of Lutz, Florida.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, April 9, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye, with Pastor John Paul Burks officiating. Burial will follow in Grimes Cemetery at Mill Run Farm in Frost.

Visitation Wednesday, April 8, 2026, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com