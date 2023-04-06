NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING WITHOUT ANY

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First publication date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

ESTATE NAME: GERALD HAMPTON BURNETT

653 Gilbert Road

Ruckersville, VA 22968-3218

ANCILLIARY ADMINISTRATOR: Thomas Burnett

653 Gilbert Road

Ruckersville, VA 22968-3218

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 21, 2023.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

4/6/1c

ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Claim Deadline: Monday, May 29, 2023

ESTATE OF: LARRY DOCKERY

ADMINISTRATRIX CTA: Jennifer Dockery

414 Central Street Apt 12.

Elkins, WV 26241-3180

ESTATE OF: NANCY LUCILLE HURST

EXECUTRIX: Debra Workman

50 Beard Heights Addition Rd

Marlinton, WV 24954-7012

ESTATE OF: A. JUNE COPELIN

EXECUTRIX: LAURA HISE

14505 Browns Creek Road

Dunmore, WV 24934

Subscribed and sworn to before me on March 27, 2023.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

3/30/2c

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

TOP OF THE WORLD CONDOMINIUM AT

SNOWSHOE UNIT OWNERS ASSOCIATION, INC., AND

LEATHERBARK CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, INC.

Plaintiffs

Civil Action No.: 20-C-28

v Judge Robert E. Richardson

ROBERT EDWARD OWENS, a/k/a Bob Owens, CANDY L.

OWENS, ROBERT DEAN CLEVENGER, ESTATE OF W. E.

SINGLETON, ESTATE OF E. HATCHER CRENSHAW, JR.,

AND POCAHONTAS COUNTY PUBLIC SERVICE DISTRICT,

Defendants

NOTICE TO LIENHOLDERS

To all persons holding liens, by judgment or otherwise, on the real estate or any part thereof, of ROBERT DEAN CLEVENGER, ROBERT EDWARD OWENS AND CANDY OWENS.

In pursuance of a decree of the Circuit Court of Pocahontas County, made in a cause therein pending, to subject the real estate of the said Robert Dean Clevenger to the satisfaction of the liens thereon, you are hereby required to present all claims held by you and each of you against the said Robert Edward Owens and Candy Owens which are liens on their real estate, or any part of it, for adjudication to me, at my office in the county of Pocahontas on or before the 15th day of April 2023.

Given under my hand, this 22nd day of March 2023.

Robert P. Martin

Special Commissioner

3/30/2c

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

OF VALUABLE REAL ESTATE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, MICHAEL C. DOSS, Trustee, by virtue of that certain Deed of Trust executed by Michael Hughes, and bearing date the 8th day of November, 2019, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Trust Deed Book 384, at page 494, the maker, having defaulted in payment of the note secured by said Deed of Trust as provided by the terms thereof, and the beneficial holder of the said note, Workman Properties, LLC, having declared the whole of the indebtedness thereunder to be due and payable; and having demanded the undersigned in writing to make sale of the real estate described in said Deed of Trust, the undersigned Trustee will offer for sale and sell at public auction to the highest responsible bidder on the 18th day of April, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., at the front steps of the Pocahontas County Courthouse in the Town of Marlinton, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, the premises, being and consisting of the following:

All of that certain lot, tract or parcel of real estate, including the improvements, appurtenances and easements thereunto belonging, and being more particularly described as follows:

Lot C7, Little Mountain Retreat

All of that certain lot, tract or parcel of real estate containing ± 5.66 acres, lying in the Little Levels District of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

Commencing at the intersection of U.S. Route 219 and WV Route 39 at Mill Point, WV;

Thence, westerly along WV Route 39 for ± 2.0 miles to a private drive on the left;

Thence, leaving WV Route 39 and with said drive for ± 0.4 mile to a Railroad spike found in the centerline of said drive, a corner to that property conveyed to Sam Roberts at Deed Book 342, Page 650, Tax Parcel #13-11.1, the point of beginning.

Thence, leaving said drive and with Roberts N 55-47-57 W 498.39’ to a Railroad spike found;

Thence, leaving Roberts and with the centerline of said drive for nineteen new lines through Workman Properties, LLC, Tax Parcel 13-11, N 38-13-15 E 29.01’ to a point;

Thence, N 56-42-21 E 35.63’ to a point;

Thence, N 66-21-02 E 42.82’ to a point;

Thence, N 65-00-57 E 46.80’ to a point;

Thence, N 64-05-04 E 66.64’ to a point;

Thence, N 63-35-40 E 31.41’ to a point;

Thence, N 63-35-40 E 50.51’ to a point;

Thence, N 63-01-12 E 45.22’ to a point;

Thence, N 67-42-38 E 69.96’ to a point;

Thence, N 72-30-19 E 48.03’ to a point;

Thence, N 74-16-46 E 88.08’ to a point;

Thence, N 80-29-09 E 36.80’ to a point;

Thence, S 87-32-55 E 44.74’ to a point;

Thence, S 86-40-34 E 42.11’ to a point;

Thence, N 75-38-59 E 81.33’ to a point;

Thence, N 84-52-01 E 88.37’ to a point;

Thence, S 89-28-34 E 14.68’ to a point;

Thence, S 79-15-51 E 18.42’ to a point;

Thence, S 63-51-05 E 17.29’ to a rod found;

Thence, with the centerline of said drive partly with that property conveyed to Paul Sinnott at Deed Book 342, Page 687, Tax Parcel #13-11.11, partly with that property conveyed to Paul H. Sinnott at Deed Book 312, Page 522, Tax Parcel #13-11.7, and partly with that property conveyed to the Hamilton Family Living Trust at Deed Book 356, Page 56, Tax Parcel #13-11.6, and continuing with the centerline for sixteen lines as follows:

Thence, S 46-09-11 E 14.45’ to a point;

Thence, S 26-22-40 E 14.43’ to a point;

Thence, S 08-01-58 E 25.66’ to a point;

Thence, S 17-32-46 W 35.55’ to a rod found;

Thence, S 28-35-36 W 53.10’ to a point;

Thence, S 37-18-15 W 74.60’ to a point;

Thence, S 37-41-43 W 61.46’ to a point;

Thence, S 40-13-25 W 87.16’ to a point;

Thence, S 39-36-49 W 59.08’ to a point;

Thence, S 46-23-07 W 51.60’ to a point;

Thence, S 57-18-36 W 67.77’ to a point;

Thence, S 66-08-42 W 47.09’ to a point;

Thence, S 69-07-18 W 55.12’ to a point;

Thence, S 56-20-02 W 32.85’ to a point;

Thence, S 30-37-43 W 25.36’ to a point;

Thence, S 06-40-22 W 29.58’ to the point of beginning, containing ±5.66 acres, as surveyed by Brian L. Beverage, Professional Surveyor #2112, on October 27, 2019, and as shown on a plat of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

And being the same lot, tract or parcel of real estate as acquired by Michael Hughes, by the provisions of a Deed of Conveyance from Workman Properties, LLC, said Deed bearing date the 29th day of October, 2019, and of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 382, at page 672.

The above-described real estate shall be sold subject to any claims, liens, assessments, taxes, restrictions, covenants, conditions, and encumbrances against the same.

The Trustee shall convey title with covenants of Special Warranty. The purchaser shall pay all taxes due and payable against the said property and all taxes hereafter due and assessed against the said property.

TERMS OF SALE: Cash in hand on day of sale or prior approved credit.

CONDITION OF SALE: Said property shall be sold to the highest responsible bidder, with the right reserved to the said Workman Properties, LLC, to bid at said sale and to continue the said sale by declaration from time to time, as they may choose.

Given unto my hand this the 23rd day of March 2023.

Michael C. Doss, Trustee

921 Tenth Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954

3/30/3c

POCAHONTAS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

NOTICE OF CIVIL SERVICE EXAMINATION

The Pocahontas County Deputy Sheriff’s Civil Service Commission will conduct competitive examination testing for entry level Deputy Sheriff position(s). The written test will be given at the Pocahontas County Courthouse on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

Applicants must be citizens of the United States and be between age 18 and 45. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED. Successful applicants shall become a resident of Pocahontas County within (6) months of their hire date.

Deputy Sheriffs are full-time benefited positions, including retirement, medical insurance, vacation and sick leave. Initial annual uncertified officer salary is $40,000, increased to $42,500 upon completion of Academy and increased to $45,000 after twelve months of Academy Certification. WV Certified Officers in good standing start at $42,500 and increased to $45,000 upon completion of twelve-month probationary period.

Applications may be obtained from the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office or the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office. Applications must be received by the County Clerk’s Office no later than the close of business on 04/14/2023. The applications may be dropped off or mailed to 900C Tenth Avenue Marlinton WV 24954.

Pocahontas County is an Equal Opportunity Employer

3/30/2c

ACCEPTING BIDS FOR VEHICLE

The Pocahontas County Commission will be accepting bids for a Pickup Truck for use by the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Department. All bids should be submitted in writing and placed in a sealed envelope marked “Sealed Bid – Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle” and delivered by mail or in person to the Pocahontas County Commission, 900 Tenth Ave, Marlinton, WV 24954 no later than April 14, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

Bid Specifications for the vehicle are listed below:

2023 or newer Double Cab Pickup Truck, 4 Wheel Drive, Half ton, 2.7 liter turbo engine, 430 foot lbs of torque, Gasoline Engine, Automatic Transmission, Anti-Lock Brake System, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, Air Conditioning, Towing Package, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Break Controller, Locking Differential, Spray in Bed Liner, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Rear Camera.

Bids will be opened in the Office of the County Commission located in the Pocahontas County Courthouse, on Tuesday April 18, 2023 at 6:15 p.m.

For further information, please inquire at the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 304-799-4549, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Pocahontas County Commission reserves the right to reject any and all bids or to continue this matter from time to time as may be necessary.

Walt Helmick, President

Pocahontas County Commission

3/30/2c

ACCEPTING BIDS FOR MOWING

The Town of Hillsboro is accepting written bids for mowing areas in the town, including sewer lift station, lagoon, town streets, town office, water tank, water building and water well areas.

The bid will take into consideration mowing and weed-eating three (3) times a month during the months of April, May and June; and two (2) times per month during July, August and September, each year of the contract.

This will be a three (3) year contract.

Invoices must be submitted on a monthly basis to the Town Treasurer for payment.

Bid must be submitted to the Town of Hillsboro, P. O. Box 88, Hillsboro, WV 24946 and postmarked no later than Monday, April 17, 2023.

Please contact Gail Siers, 304-488-1893 or 304-653-4005, to schedule a time to view the areas for mowing.

Town of Hillsboro

4/6/2c