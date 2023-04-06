Thursday, April 5, 1973

Pocahontas County High School

1973-74

Fredric W. Smith, Principal; Steven V. Barksdale, Harold L. Crist, Anna Lee Dean, Charles W. Fauber, Elmer C. Friel, Nancy R. Galford, Richard E. Groseclose, Walter D. Helmick, Earl R. Herndon, Linda S. Hevener, Lyla C. Howell, David C. Hutsenpiller, Alice R. Irvine, Dolan W. Irvine, Johnnie L. Kinnison, Francis H. McElwee, Orr Lee McMann, Kenneth K. Nottingham, Nancy A. Hennis, Fay T. Moore, Grace Jane Moore, Reta M. Rose, Donna C. Rountree, Virginia C. Shafer, Pamela S. Sharpes, David E. Smith, Peggy Smith, Quentin R. Stewart, Raymond G. Tracy, Gladys A. Vance, Kenneth E. Vance, Sharon O. Vance, Miriam VanNostran, Lawrence T. Workman, Arch G. Wooddell

ENGAGEMENTS/WEDDING

Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Beckwith, of Slaty Fork, wish to announce the engagement of their daughter, Vicki Darlene, to Charles Edward Woods, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Woods, of Marlinton.

– – –

Mrs. Eleanor Arbogast, of Marlinton, wishes to announce the engagement of her daughter, Diane Eleanor, to Randy Warren Wilfong, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Wilfong of Elk Route.

– – –

Miss Billie Jean Sutton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Sutton, of Marlinton, became the bride of Keith Edward Beverage, of Marlinton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roscoe W. Beverage, Saturday, February 3, 1973, in the Marlinton Nazarene Church.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. David Crickenberger, of Hillsboro, a son, named Thomas Earl.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ray P. Warren, Jr., of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter, named Lori Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Allen Stimeling, of Silver Spring, Maryland, a son, named Timothy Wayne.

DEATHS

Lee Gibson, 66, a son of the late Levi and Lottie Gibson. Burial in the Gibson Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Mary Martha (Mamie) Ginger, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, formerly of Huntersville, a daughter of the late George and Nola Moore Ginger. Service and burial were in Tennessee.