Pocahontas County Homeland Security and Emergency Management director Michael O’Brien provided the following report of calls received by the 911 Center during the month of March.

The 577 calls were as follows:

Nature of Call/Total Calls Received

911 ABD, open, hang-up – 26

Abandoned vehicle – 1

Accidental dial – 5

Law – Animal control – 8

Assist other agencies – 3

Accident with injuries – 6

Auto accident – 9

Law – Breaking and entering – 2

Fire – Brush – 4

Law – Citizen assist/non-emergency – 25

EMS – Citizens assist – 6

Controlled burn – 4

Destruction of property – 3

DOA/unattended death – 2

Law – Domestic – 7

Law – Drug complaint – 1

DVP violation – 4

Fire – Alarm-elevator – 76

Alarm – Fire – 8

Fire other – 7

Law – General alarm – 21

Highway traffic hazard – 29

Information/notice – 10

Law – Criminal investigation – 2

Theft of property – 8

Law – General complaint – 66

Law – Lost/found property – 2

EMS – Medical – 87

Fire – Medical alarm – 6

Law – Mental hygiene – 2

Missing/overdue person – 2

Law – Paper service – 10

EMS – Patient transfer – 37

Fire – Secure landing zone – 7

Law – Sex crime – 1

Fire – Smoke investigation – 1

Fire – Structure – 1

Fire – Suspicious odor – 3

System test – 4

Law – Traffic complaint – 2

Law – Traffic stop – 25

Transferred to other agency – 2

Law – Transport person – 1

EMS – Trauma – 20

Law – Trespassing – 3

Law – Warrant service – 5

Law – Welfare check – 11

DNR – Wildlife management – 1

Reckless driver – 1