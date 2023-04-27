ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commissioner.

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Claim Deadline: Monday, June 26, 2023

ESTATE NUMBER: 14467

ESTATE OF: MULVIE WILLIAM GRIMES

ADMINISTRATOR: Jeffrey P. Barlow,

Sheriff of Pocahontas County

900 10th Avenue Suite A

Marlinton, WV 24954-1333

ESTATE NUMBER: 14506

ESTATE OF: ROBERT LEE MANN

EXECUTRIX: Jacoba G. Mann

1575 Edray Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6703

ESTATE NUMBER: 14511

ESTATE OF: DOROTHY STEPHENS COLEMAN

ADMINISTRATOR: Randall S. Coleman

27 Brittany Woods

Charleston, WV 25314-1501

ESTATE NUMBER: 14512

ESTATE OF: KAREN L. SHEARER

EXECUTOR: Robert L. Shearer

109 Angus Irvine Road

Marlinton, WV 24954-6666

ESTATE NUMBER: 14513

ESTATE OF: MICHAEL M. EBERBAUGH

EXECUTRIX: Courtney Curran

602 Sheets Road

Dunmore, WV 24934-9220

ESTATE NUMBER: 14514

ESTATE OF: JOSEPH JAMES LIZOTTE

ADMINISTRATRIX: Angela Lizotte

812 8th Avenue

Marlinton, WV 24954-1217

Subscribed and sworn to before me on April 24, 2023.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

4/27/2c

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 20, 2023

Claim Deadline: Monday, June 19, 2023

ESTATE NUMBER:14470

ESTATE OF: MICHAEL LANE GALFORD

ADMINISTRATRIX: Rose Marie Galford

5462 Staunton Parkersburg Tpke

Bartow, WV 24920-8002

Subscribed and sworn to before me on April 14, 2023.

4/20/2c

IN THE FAMILY COURT

OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

TO:

RICHARD WAYNE ROMINE, JR.

1705 Stokesley Road

Dundalk, MD 21222

Date of Birth: September 22, 1968

Magistrate Court Case No.: 23-M38D-00023

Family Court Civil Action No.: 23-DV-15

ORDER OF PUBLICATION

PROTECTIVE ORDER/HEARING DATE

The object of this suit is to obtain protection from the Respondent.

The object of this publication by Class I legal advertisement is to notify Respondent of the PROTECTIVE ORDER prohibiting the above-named Respondent from having contact with certain individuals. This Order may affect property and other rights of the Respondent.

Violating this Order may subject the Respondent to criminal sanctions. The Respondent is strongly encouraged to obtain a copy of this Protective Order and Petition from the Circuit Clerk of the county listed above.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED RESPONDENT

If appearing by evidence duly taken in this action that you could not be found in or that you have left the State of West Virginia, you are hereby notified of the ORDER referenced above, a copy of the Petition and Order may be obtained at the Pocahontas County Circuit Clerk’s office.

This PROTECTIVE ORDER will remain in effect until April 25, 2023.

A Final Hearing is scheduled for the 25th day of April 2023 at 11 a.m. before the Pocahontas County Family Court.

Issued this 20th day of April 2023, at 5:19 p.m.

Connie M. Carr

Circuit Clerk of Pocahontas County.

4/27/1c

Public Meeting Notice

A public meeting will be held at the McClintic Public Library, located at 500 8th Street Marlinton, WV 24954 on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. The public meeting will be to discuss broadband access and obstacles within Pocahontas County.

Should anyone wish to make comment regarding this project prior to or after the meeting, you may do so by contacting Region 4 Planning and Development Council at 304-872-4970 ext. 301 or by email at asmarr@reg4wv.org . A virtual option will also be available for those who are not able to attend in person. The meeting information for those attending virtually can be found below:

Meeting:

Pocahontas County Digital Equity and BEAD Discussion

Date/Time: Thursday, April 27, 2023 2:00 p.m.

To Join via Computer: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81561932881?pwd=RW5oOWxkWitkdzNkQVhqdUhUU0hjUT09

To Join by Phone: 1-646-931-3860

Meeting ID: 815 6193 2881

Passcode: 056626

The purpose of the Public Meeting will be to discuss and receive citizens’ input in relation to community development and the needs of disadvantaged persons. A survey is also available for those not able to attend in person. The survey can be taken at: https://arcg.is/jH4Wz0. Should there be any questions while completing the survey please feel free to contact Region 4 Planning and Development Council for assistance at (304) 872-4970 ext. 301 or e-mail asmarr@reg4wv.org

All persons having an interest in the broadband needs and needs of disadvantaged persons of Pocahontas County are encouraged to attend the meeting or express their views to Region 4 Planning and Development Council. Provisions for the disabled may be made by contacting Region 4 Planning and Development Council in advance of the meeting date. Region 4 Planning and Development Council is an equal opportunity employer and takes steps to affirmatively further Fair Housing.

Should you have any questions, you may contact Region 4 Planning and Development Council at 304-872-4970 ext. 301 or by e-mail at asmarr@reg4wv.org

4/27/1c

MEETING NOTICE

Region 4 Planning and Development Council will have an Executive Committee Meeting on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. via Zoom Meeting. The Region 4 PDC Office is located at 885 Broad Street, Suite 100, Summersville, WV 26651. Please call 304-872-4970 ext.314 for further information regarding attending this meeting online.

4/27/1c

NOTICE

Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority has adopted Mandatory Garbage Disposal Regulations pursuant to the requirements of West Virginia Code. These regulations require the owner of each residence, defined as any structure or shelter in which a person spends one or more nights per year, to pay the annual Solid Waste Assessment Fee (Green Box Fee), or contract for the entire year with a certificated solid waste collection service operating in Pocahontas County, or utilize the Free Day at Pocahontas County Landfill each month during the fiscal year, July 1 through June 30.

Property owners who do not comply with this regulation are subject to a civil penalty of $150.00 for each year the fee is not paid per West Virginia Code Subsection 22-C-4-10.

The 2022 Green Box fee must be paid by June 30, 2023 to avoid the $150.00 civil penalty.

Pocahontas County Solid Waste Authority

4/27/2c

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE is hereby given pursuant to and by virtue of the authority vested in the Substitute Trustee, Pill & Pill, PLLC, by that certain Deed of Trust dated October 26, 2004, executed by the Borrower, Gillian McGinn, to Richard A. Pill or David D. Pill, either of whom may act, the Trustee, of record in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Book 252, at Page 212. At the time of the execution of the Deed of Trust, this property was reported to have a mailing address of Hillside #2 Slatyfork Farms, Slatyfork, WV 26291. Pill & Pill, PLLC was appointed as Substitute Trustee by an APPOINTMENT OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE dated July 7, 2017, of record in the Clerk’s Office in Book 371, at Page 65. The Borrower defaulted under the Note and Deed of Trust and the Substitute Trustee has been instructed to foreclose under the Deed of Trust. Accordingly, the Substitute Trustee will sell the following described property to the highest bidder at the front door of the Courthouse of Pocahontas County, in Marlinton, West Virginia, on the following date: May 31, 2023, at 10:45 a.m.

All that certain lot, tract or parcel of real estate including the improvements thereon and appurtenances thereunto belonging and appertaining, and being situate in Edray District, Pocahontas County, West Virginia, lying approximately 0.5 miles north of US Route 219, which said lot being known as Tract #2 of Slatyfork Village, Hillside Section, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at a point, set a steel rod, from which a found steel rod bears S 76-07-13 E 476.79 feet, a corner to the farmhouse lot, thence with a new line of division through Slatyfork Village, Inc.

S 82-04-17 W crossing a 40.00 foot wide right-of-way in all 358.86 feet to a point on the eastern bounds of the railroad, set a steel rod, thence with said bounds for one line

N 7-55-46 W 165.54 feet to a point, set a steel rod in a drain, thence leaving said railroad and with two new lines of division through Slatyfork Village and a drain

N 87-35-55 E recrossing a 40.00 foot wide right-of-way in all 276.88 feet to a point, set a steel rod, thence

S 35-44-48 E 157.02 feet to the beginning containing 1.08 acres, as surveyed by James T. Carr, PS #920 in June 1997. Tax Map 6C, Parcel 59. Commonly known as #2 Hillside Section, Slatyfork Farm.

Being the same parcel or tract of real estate acquired by Gregory Thomas and Anne Marie Thomas, by deed of Slatyfork Village, Inc., a West Virginia corporation, dated the 7th day of October, 1998, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia in Deed Book 256, at Page 422.

And further being part of the same parcel conveyed to Slatyfork Village Inc. by Elk River Land Company Limited Partnership in October 1990 as recorded in the Office of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia, in Deed Book 211, at Page 132.

Being the same property conveyed to Gillian McGinn by the Deed dated October 26, 2004 and recorded in Deed Book 292, at Page 131, in the Office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Pocahontas County, West Virginia.

TERMS OF SALE:

1). The property will be conveyed in an “AS IS” physical condition by Deed containing no warranty, express or implied, subject to the Internal Revenue Service right of redemption, all property taxes, prior Deeds, liens, reservations, encumbrances, restrictions, rights-of-ways, easements, covenants, conveyances and conditions of record in the Clerk’s office or affecting the subject property.

2). The Purchaser shall be responsible for the payment of the transfer taxes imposed by the West Virginia Code § 11-22-

3) The Beneficiary and/or the Servicer of the Deed of Trust and Note reserve the right to submit a bid for the property at sale.

4). The Trustee reserves the right to continue sale of the subject property from time to time by written or oral proclamation, which continuance shall be in the sole discretion of the Trustee.

5). The Trustee shall be under no duty to cause any existing tenant or person occupying the property to vacate said property, and any personal property and/or belongings remaining at the property after the foreclosure sale will be deemed to constitute ABANDONED PROPERTY AND WILL BE DISPOSED OF ACCORDINGLY.

6). The total purchase price is payable to the Trustee within thirty (30) days of the date of sale, with ten (10%) of the total purchase price payable to the Trustee at sale.

Pill & Pill, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

Richard A. Pill, Member

Pill & Pill, PLLC

85 Aikens Center

Edwin Miller Boulevard

P.O. Box 440

Martinsburg, WV 25402

(304) 263-4971

foreclosures@pillwvlaw.com

4/27/4c