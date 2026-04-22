ADMINISTRATION TO CREDITORS,

DISTRIBUTEES & LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following estate(s) have been opened for probate in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at P. O. Box 209, 900 Tenth Avenue, Suite C, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209. Any person seeking to impeach or establish a will must make a complaint in accordance with the provisions of West Virginia Code 41-5-11 through 13. Any interested person objecting to the qualifications of the personal representative or the venue or jurisdiction of the court, shall file written notice of an objection with the County Commission within 60 days after the date of the first publication or within 30 days of the service of the notice, whichever is later.

If an objection is not filed timely, the objection is forever barred. Any claims against an estate must be filed within 60 days of the first publication of this notice in accordance with West Virginia Code 44-2 and 44-3A.

Settlement of the estate(s) of the following named decedent(s) will proceed without reference to a fiduciary commissioner unless within 60 days from the first publication of this notice a reference is requested by a party of interest or an unpaid creditor files a claim and good cause is shown to support reference to a fiduciary commission.

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Claim Deadline: Monday, June 22, 2026

ESTATE NUMBER: 14858

ESTATE OF: TODD EDWARD JONES

ADMINISTRATOR: Shane Jones

7733 Wesley Chapel Road

Green Bank, WV 24944-9064

ESTATE NUMBER: 14874

ESTATE OF: JOSEPH LEON HEFFERNAN JR.

ADMINISTRATOR: Chad D. Baldwin

327 Cooper Run Road

Green Bank, WV. 24944

Subscribed and sworn to before me on April 17, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

4/23/2c

NOTICE OF ANCILLARY FILING

WITHOUT ANY ADMINISTRATION

TO CREDITORS, DISTRIBUTEES AND LEGATEES

Notice is hereby given that the following foreign will or affidavit of heirs has been filed in the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 900 Tenth Avenue Suite C; P. O. Box 209, Marlinton, WV 24954-0209.

An interested person(s) objecting to the filing of the foreign will or affidavit or objecting to the absence of appointment or administration being made in this state must file a statement with the Pocahontas County Commission through the County Clerk’s Office at the address listed above within 60 days after the date of first publication or 30 days of service of the notice, whichever is later. If an objection is not timely filed, the objection is forever barred. The Pocahontas County Commission, upon receiving any timely objection thereto, shall schedule a hearing or hearings thereon and order relief, if any, it considers proper including, but not limited to, an order directing that full and complete ancillary administration of the estate of the nonresident decedent be made in this state.

First Publication Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

ESTATE NAME: LARRY C. THOMAS JR

37185 Garden Drive Unit 4

Shelbyville, DE 19975

ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATRIX: JOANNE P. THOMAS

37185 Garden Drive Unit 4

Shelbyville, DE 19975

Subscribed and sworn to before me on April 17, 2026.

Melissa L. Bennett

Clerk of the Pocahontas County Commission

4/23/2c

Pocahontas County Commission

Guidelines for

Contribution Requests

Requests to be placed on the agenda for the May session must be made no later than 12:00 noon Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

Please contact the Pocahontas County Clerk’s Office at 304-799-4549 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or by email to poca clk@clerk.state.wv.us for further information.

The Pocahontas County Commission will have four (4) funding request meetings per year, one meeting per quarter. To be considered for contribution requests:

(1) All groups, organizations or entities must have representative available at County Commission meeting at time of the initial presentation; no exceptions will be made;

(2) All groups, organizations or entities must show proof (i.e., copy) of its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued 501(c) or other non-profit status, or in the case of a public entity (i.e., school board or town), a verified statement of public purpose behind the request; the information requested in this section must be made available to the Commission upon the initial presentation, noting that if any of the documentation is missing the request will not be considered by the Commission;

(3) All individuals, groups, organizations or entities seeking contributions must possess a valid copy of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) issued 501(c) or other non-profit documentation matching the exact name of the group, organization or entity, except in the case of a public entity (i.e., school board or town);

(4) All requests must contain itemized budget and a financial statement from group, organization or entity at time of initial request, or if request is from a public entity (i.e., school board or town) such budget and financial documents must be presented for the specific project; the information requested in this section must be made available to the Commission upon the initial presentation, noting that if any of the documentation is missing the request will not be considered by the Commission;

(5) Only one request per fiscal year from each group, organization or entity will be considered and such request may only be presented no sooner than the one (1) year anniversary of any prior request, and will be determined by the named payee on previously issued checks; no exceptions will be made;

(6) No requests will be approved for any group, organization or entity in an amount over and above $2,500. per fiscal year;

(7) Any group, organization or entity which receives a contribution and/or funding from the Pocahontas County Commission must file at the end of the State’s fiscal year, a report of all disbursements of the funds. Such report of disbursements must be in the form of an audit performed by an independent certified public accountant or, in lieu thereof, by submission of a statement sworn, under oath, by the highest officer or authority of the recipient, group, organization or entity. For purposes of this paragraph the State’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30.

Revised July 7, 2023

The Pocahontas County Commission

4/23/1c